ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charleston, SC

The Citadel designated as federal Center of Excellence for Veteran Student Success, enhancing commitment to veteran students

crbjbizwire.com
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
crbjbizwire.com

Three SC NAI Offices Join Forces In The Sale Of A ±209,400 SF Industrial Space

CHARLESTON, SC – NAI Charleston is pleased to announce that brokers Dexter Rumsey, IV and Sarah Shelley represented the buyer, BGG Rowesville, LLC, in the purchase of a ±209,400 square-foot industrial space located at 2084 Rowesville Road in Orangeburg, South Carolina. The buyer intends to use the acquired space for warehouse operations.
ORANGEBURG, SC
abcnews4.com

DD2 works to combat overcrowding in at least 6 schools

DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — Too many students. That's the status for six Dorchester District 2 schools. The district said it's working hard to manage its enrollment. DD2 Superintendent Dr. Shane Robbins said the district is working to make sure if a school is at or over-capacity, the quality of education is still strong.
Radio Ink

Bell to Receive MLK Portrait Award

Cyntha Alston Bell, Cumulus Media’s marketing consultant in Charleston, South Carolina, will receive the Martin Luther King, Jr. Portrait Award this year. Bell has worked as a sales and marketing executive for Cumulus in Charleston for more than three decades. She is a member and former President of the Summerville Alumnae Chapter of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc. and Regional Coordinator of the Arts and Letters Committee for the South Atlantic Region of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc. and currently serves as a member of the Auxiliary to the Charleston Country Medical, Dental, and Pharmaceutical Association.
CHARLESTON, SC
crbjbizwire.com

Kia Country of Charleston Celebrates 20th Anniversary

Kia Country of Charleston celebrates its 20th anniversary this year. Located on Savannah Highway in West Ashley, Kia Country will mark the milestone with customer promotions, contests, and a spring anniversary event. Kia Country’s many accomplishments include being named Dealer Rater’s South Carolina Dealer of the Year, 7 out of the last 8 years and designation as a Kia Dealer of Excellence (KDEP), reserved for top 20% of Kia dealerships nationwide. Kia Country boasts a legion of loyal customers, a cadre of tenured employees and impressive growth.
CHARLESTON, SC
country1037fm.com

Popular Chicken Tender Restaurant Opens New South Carolina Location

Are you a fan of chicken tenders? I know I am. From Zaxby’s to Raising Cane’s there are so many great chicken tender spots. South Carolina is known for its great food and adding to it every year continues. One popular chicken tender spot is finding its way to South Carolina with a brand new location.
CHARLESTON, SC
crbjbizwire.com

The Halsey Announces January + February Event Lineup

With the Halsey Institute of Contemporary Art’s two new exhibitions, Elizabeth Bick: Contrapposto and Jovencio de la Paz: The Ends of Rainbows, opening this Friday, January 13, the nonprofit organization is celebrating the featured work with several upcoming events open to the public. Please see below for more details.
CHARLESTON, SC
power98fm.com

This South Carolina City Has The Best Seafood On The East Coast

One of the best parts about vacation is trying new restaurants. I have a rule where I will not eat anywhere on vacation I can eat at when I’m at home. And when you’re on vacation seafood is always a top choice for cuisine. Looking for the absolute best in Seafood? Of course, you’ll find it in a coastal town. The best seafood is freshly caught and prepared to order. Sure you can get good meals in the major cities but there is just something about fish at the beach that’s infinitely better. But is any beach town good enough? There’s no shortage of great destinations and wonderful food up and down the Atlantic seaboard. So where you can get the best seafood on the east coast? Closer than you think! According to an article by VRBO, some of the best is right in our neck of the woods. I’ll give you a hint it’s a major foodie city and on the South Carolina coast.
CHARLESTON, SC
crbjbizwire.com

Lowcountry Legend Charlton Singleton & his Beehive Jazz Orchestra to perform at 8th Charleston Jazz Festival

American trumpeter, vocalist and former leader of the Charleston Jazz Orchestra, Charlton Singleton is a GRAMMY Award-winning recording artist along with his fellow Ranky Tanky band mates. Charleston Magazine says “watching Singleton at work is mesmerizing…Charlton Singleton is a musical alchemist, a magician.” One fan says “Just watching him conduct, play piano and trumpet draws you in, captivates you. He turns a non-jazz person into an enthusiast in a single concert.” Joined by his stellar lineup of musicians, Singleton and his Beehive Jazz Orchestra are a true crowd favorite in the Lowcountry and beyond.
CHARLESTON, SC
WCBD Count on 2

A leader both on and off the court

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – She’s a captain on the court but gets paid as a Sergeant off it. “I just thought of going into the National Guard just military in general as a career starter for me,” said Jada Logan. Cougars starting point guard Jada Logan enlisted in the National Guard before her junior year […]
CHARLESTON, SC
crbjbizwire.com

First Annual “Mardi Growl”

St. Frances Animal Shelter in Georgetown and Salty Dogs Senior Animal Rescue have paired together for the first annual “MARDI GROWL” family-focused community event on Sunday Feb 19, 2023 in Georgetown. Starting at Noon with a lively parade of dogs w their owners down Front Street and ending...
GEORGETOWN, SC

Comments / 0

Community Policy