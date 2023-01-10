The Citadel designated as federal Center of Excellence for Veteran Student Success, enhancing commitment to veteran students

Read full article on original website
Three SC NAI Offices Join Forces In The Sale Of A ±209,400 SF Industrial Space
CHARLESTON, SC – NAI Charleston is pleased to announce that brokers Dexter Rumsey, IV and Sarah Shelley represented the buyer, BGG Rowesville, LLC, in the purchase of a ±209,400 square-foot industrial space located at 2084 Rowesville Road in Orangeburg, South Carolina. The buyer intends to use the acquired space for warehouse operations.
abcnews4.com
DD2 works to combat overcrowding in at least 6 schools
DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — Too many students. That's the status for six Dorchester District 2 schools. The district said it's working hard to manage its enrollment. DD2 Superintendent Dr. Shane Robbins said the district is working to make sure if a school is at or over-capacity, the quality of education is still strong.
Radio Ink
Bell to Receive MLK Portrait Award
Cyntha Alston Bell, Cumulus Media’s marketing consultant in Charleston, South Carolina, will receive the Martin Luther King, Jr. Portrait Award this year. Bell has worked as a sales and marketing executive for Cumulus in Charleston for more than three decades. She is a member and former President of the Summerville Alumnae Chapter of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc. and Regional Coordinator of the Arts and Letters Committee for the South Atlantic Region of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc. and currently serves as a member of the Auxiliary to the Charleston Country Medical, Dental, and Pharmaceutical Association.
live5news.com
Charleston Metro area sees highest job growth in nation, 2022 data shows
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - New numbers this month show employment in the Charleston and North Charleston metro area saw a 6.6% increase last year. That’s the second highest in the nation, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics. “It really goes to show that our region is thriving,” said...
crbjbizwire.com
Kia Country of Charleston Celebrates 20th Anniversary
Kia Country of Charleston celebrates its 20th anniversary this year. Located on Savannah Highway in West Ashley, Kia Country will mark the milestone with customer promotions, contests, and a spring anniversary event. Kia Country’s many accomplishments include being named Dealer Rater’s South Carolina Dealer of the Year, 7 out of the last 8 years and designation as a Kia Dealer of Excellence (KDEP), reserved for top 20% of Kia dealerships nationwide. Kia Country boasts a legion of loyal customers, a cadre of tenured employees and impressive growth.
country1037fm.com
Popular Chicken Tender Restaurant Opens New South Carolina Location
Are you a fan of chicken tenders? I know I am. From Zaxby’s to Raising Cane’s there are so many great chicken tender spots. South Carolina is known for its great food and adding to it every year continues. One popular chicken tender spot is finding its way to South Carolina with a brand new location.
crbjbizwire.com
The Halsey Announces January + February Event Lineup
With the Halsey Institute of Contemporary Art’s two new exhibitions, Elizabeth Bick: Contrapposto and Jovencio de la Paz: The Ends of Rainbows, opening this Friday, January 13, the nonprofit organization is celebrating the featured work with several upcoming events open to the public. Please see below for more details.
This Is The Most Underrated Town In South Carolina
Cheapism compiled a list of the most overlooked towns in America, including this spot in South Carolina.
live5news.com
MUSC: New subvariant could be cause of increase in COVID-19 hospitalizations
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - COVID-19 cases are spiking in South Carolina, and hospital officials say they are starting to feel the effects. According to the CDC, most of the state is in the high or medium levels for COVID-19 right now. Just last week, MUSC saw a 31% increase in...
abcnews4.com
'Outrageous': State officials respond to the removal of eagle nest from cell tower
MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCIV) — Mount Pleasant Mayor Will Haynie and Representative Joe Bustos, who represents Charleston County in the S.C. House of Representatives, shared their disagreement with removing a bald eagle's nest from a Mount Pleasant cell tower on Thursday, Jan. 12. "How sad is this? I'll let...
U.S. shows off chilling warfighting capabilities with aircraft launch
"Every day, we are learning new lessons that we want to apply in combat." The post U.S. shows off chilling warfighting capabilities with aircraft launch appeared first on Talker.
WYFF4.com
Cyclist captures amazing shot of fog under Ravenel Bridge in South Carolina
CHARLESTON, S.C. — When Tim Hartpence and his neighbor Josef Korbel took off on a 66-mile bike ride on the last day of 2022, they knew it was foggy, but when they started riding over the Ravenel Bridge, they got an amazing view of just how foggy it was.
power98fm.com
This South Carolina City Has The Best Seafood On The East Coast
One of the best parts about vacation is trying new restaurants. I have a rule where I will not eat anywhere on vacation I can eat at when I’m at home. And when you’re on vacation seafood is always a top choice for cuisine. Looking for the absolute best in Seafood? Of course, you’ll find it in a coastal town. The best seafood is freshly caught and prepared to order. Sure you can get good meals in the major cities but there is just something about fish at the beach that’s infinitely better. But is any beach town good enough? There’s no shortage of great destinations and wonderful food up and down the Atlantic seaboard. So where you can get the best seafood on the east coast? Closer than you think! According to an article by VRBO, some of the best is right in our neck of the woods. I’ll give you a hint it’s a major foodie city and on the South Carolina coast.
crbjbizwire.com
Lowcountry Legend Charlton Singleton & his Beehive Jazz Orchestra to perform at 8th Charleston Jazz Festival
American trumpeter, vocalist and former leader of the Charleston Jazz Orchestra, Charlton Singleton is a GRAMMY Award-winning recording artist along with his fellow Ranky Tanky band mates. Charleston Magazine says “watching Singleton at work is mesmerizing…Charlton Singleton is a musical alchemist, a magician.” One fan says “Just watching him conduct, play piano and trumpet draws you in, captivates you. He turns a non-jazz person into an enthusiast in a single concert.” Joined by his stellar lineup of musicians, Singleton and his Beehive Jazz Orchestra are a true crowd favorite in the Lowcountry and beyond.
Charleston City Paper
Our View: Using Black voters as political pawns is completely unforgivable
We’ll never know if Democratic congressional candidate Annie Andrews would have won a 2022 election against Republican Nancy Mace, but we do know one thing: Black voters in Charleston County were bleached out of the 1st Congressional District by targeted racial gerrymandering that impacted the election’s outcome. Let’s...
A leader both on and off the court
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – She’s a captain on the court but gets paid as a Sergeant off it. “I just thought of going into the National Guard just military in general as a career starter for me,” said Jada Logan. Cougars starting point guard Jada Logan enlisted in the National Guard before her junior year […]
crbjbizwire.com
First Annual “Mardi Growl”
St. Frances Animal Shelter in Georgetown and Salty Dogs Senior Animal Rescue have paired together for the first annual “MARDI GROWL” family-focused community event on Sunday Feb 19, 2023 in Georgetown. Starting at Noon with a lively parade of dogs w their owners down Front Street and ending...
live5news.com
Emergency water shutoff under way in West Ashley for water main repairs
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston Water System says repairs needed on a water main will require a temporary shutoff of water through 2 p.m. in West Ashley. The area affected is along Playground Road, the utility said on Twitter. Customers in the area may experience low to no water...
abccolumbia.com
Boating accident victim’s family reaches settlement with Buster Murdaugh, estate of Maggie Murdaugh
Charleston, S.C. (WCIV)–Mallory Beach’s family and three of the passengers in the fatal 2019 crash have settled with Alex Murdaugh’s only living son, Buster, and the estate of Maggie Murdaugh, according to lawyers involved in the suit. The amount has not been disclosed yet, but ABC News...
Report: Two charged after 30 lbs. of marijuana found at Charleston airport
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Two men were arrested Thursday after authorities found over 30 pounds of marijuana in their suitcases at Charleston International Airport, a report says. According to the Charleston County Aviation Authority, authorities were notified that two passengers were traveling with contraband. A K9 unit was alerted to the odor of narcotics […]
