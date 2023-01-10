Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Resident suggests Mint Hill buy a trash vacuum truck
MINT HILL – Pete Larsen says he has been picking up trash from roadways for 15 years. “There used to be a time in Mint Hill where you’d drive around and you just loved driving everywhere,” Larsen told town commissioners Jan. 12. “It was a beautiful town. It’s not that way anymore.”
Rezoning may add senior living community in Mint Hill
MINT HILL – Two town commissioners have expressed concern about adding to the traffic on N.C. 218 if they approve a rezoning for a 66-unit age-restricted community. Epcon Communities has applied for rezoning at the 32.8-acre site at 8612 Fairview Road. The site plan for the Courtyards at Quail Park senior living community calls for two access points on Quail Park Drive.
Wooded lot in Mint Hill may become office buildings
MINT HILL – Lischerong Enterprises & Holdings has approached the town about building two office buildings on a three-acre wooded lot by Lebanon Road Elementary School. David Klausman, of V3 Southeast, is part of the project design team. He told commissioners during the Jan. 12 public hearing that they wanted to develop a general office or medical office building off Lebanon Road first and construct the second building sometime after. Both buildings will share 80 parking spaces.
Town of Matthews announces 2023 event schedule
MATTHEWS – The Town of Matthews Parks, Recreation and Cultural Resource Department has announced its event schedule for 2023. The list contains popular favorites, as well as new offerings – a little something for everyone. Residents in the 28105 zip code will receive the annual events mailer in early February.
Marvin Ridge High School clubs partner with Circle K for holiday toy drive
WAXHAW – Students with Marvin Ridge High School’s Career Research and Observation Club and FFA Club delivered more than 200 gifts to Bright Blessings in Matthews just before Christmas. Holiday toy drives were held at the school and at Circle K’s Southeast Corporate Office in Charlotte to help...
Rebranded United Way invests over $16M in greater Charlotte to fight poverty
CHARLOTTE – United Way of Greater Charlotte unveiled a new name Jan. 12 as it announced its 2023 investment of $16 million in communities across the Charlotte region. United Way awarded $9 million in grants to 132 neighborhood and grassroots organizations working to lift families out of poverty and improve economic mobility.
Sneed: Excitement about what is ahead for CMS
Editor’s note: District 4 school board member Stephanie Sneed gave these remarks during the Jan. 10 meeting. I just want to say happy new year. It’s the beginning of a new year and oftentimes when we start a new year it is a time for reflection on the past and planning for the future. I believe that is the exact place that describes where we are as a board. We are reflecting on the past and making plans for the future on how we can be better – how we can be a better board, how we can better serve our students and families of Mecklenburg County.
Gold Standard Chorus to sing Valentine's messages
CHARLOTTE – The Gold Standard Chorus is taking orders to deliver love songs to that special someone on Feb. 14. The men's a cappella group will help say "I Love You" with a song, a rose and a personal greeting card. The chorus is a 501c3 organization. A portion...
