ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Denver, CO

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Spun

NFL World Shocked By The Condoleezza Rice Suggestion

Eventually, Roger Goodell will have to step aside from his role as the commissioner of the NFL. Although that day hasn't come yet, a former Secretary of State has been named as a possible replacement.  According to Mike Florio of ProFootballTalk, Kevin Warren and Condoleezza Rice ...
OnlyHomers

NFL Star Suffers Broken Back

The Los Angeles Chargers have a playoff game to prepare for as they have made the playoffs for the first time since 2018. This will be the first time that young superstar quarterback Justin Herbert will be tasting the playoffs in his career.
The Comeback

Michigan makes massive Jim Harbaugh statement

For the second straight offseason, it looks like Michigan Wolverines head coach Jim Harbaugh appears to be pursuing an NFL head coaching job even though he promised he would not do this again and publicly declared that he’d be back at Michigan just last month. Harbaugh has emerged as a top candidate for the vacant Read more... The post Michigan makes massive Jim Harbaugh statement appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
ANN ARBOR, MI
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Thursday Night Football Announcement

Amazon's first season as the official provider of Thursday Night Football didn't go nearly as well as the network hoped it would.  According to Michael McCarthy of Front Office Sports, Amazon told advertisers before the season that it wanted to average 12.5 million viewers per game. The ...
DENVER, CO
The Spun

What Tom Brady Said About Cowboys Before Monday's Game

On Monday night, Tom Brady and the Buccaneers will face the Cowboys in the first round of the NFC playoffs.  The Buccaneers and Cowboys met in Week 1 of the regular season. Brady had 212 passing yards, a touchdown and an interception in a 19-3 victory.  Speaking to the media Friday ...
TAMPA, FL
OnlyHomers

Recently Fired NFL Coach Flees Country

Kliff Kingsbury helped lead the Arizona Cardinals in 2021 to a playoff berth with an 11-6 record. As a reward, the Arizona Cardinals extended Kliff Kingsbury's contract through 2027. Following a disastrous 4-13 season one year later, the Arizona Cardinals decided it was in the team's best interest to move forward with a new head coach. This led to the recently extended head coach Kliff Kingsbury getting fired.
The Spun

Look: Rob Gronkowski Predicting Major Wild Card Upset

Former NFL tight end Rob Gronkowski expects a significant upset to take place in the Wild Card round of the playoffs.  Gronkowski is predicting the Giants to upset the Vikings this weekend in Minnesota.  The Vikings narrowly defeated the Giants on a game-winning field goal during the ...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
The Spun

NFL World Demanding For Head Coach To Be Fired Tonight

Don't even let Brandon Staley on the team plane.  The Chargers suffered one of the most humiliating collapses in NFL Playoff history tonight.  After leading 27-0 at one point, the Chargers showed little life in this second half. Trevor Lawrence and Co. led a ferocious comeback, capped by ...
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Spun

Deion Sanders' Daughter Reportedly Makes Transfer Decision

Just a few weeks ago, Deion Sanders announced his plans to leave Jackson State to become the head coach of the Colorado Buffaloes. His decision had a major impact on the rosters of both football programs. His son, star quarterback Shedeur Sanders, followed him to Boulder while plenty of players ...
BOULDER, CO
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Commanders were interested in former NFL coach Jim Caldwell for their OC position, but he declined

The Washington Commanders fired offensive coordinator Scott Turner earlier this week after the team failed to make the playoffs, primarily due to the offense. For his replacement, head coach Ron Rivera was expected to go outside of the organization. On Friday, Mike Garafolo of the NFL Network reported that Washington contacted former Lions and Colts head coach Jim Caldwell for its vacant offensive coordinator position. However, Caldwell declined, saying he was only interviewing for head-coaching vacancies.
WASHINGTON, DC
The Spun

Look: Football World Reacts To Georgia's Massive Departure

Just a few days ago, the Georgia Bulldogs won their second-straight College Football Playoff national title. It was a dominant effort over an overmatched TCU team that saw its title dreams disappear quickly. The end result was a 65-7 thrashing and a potential dynasty emerging. Unfortunately, not ...
ATHENS, GA
thecomeback.com

Dak Prescott has strong message for Mike McCarthy

Earlier this week, Dallas Cowboys owner and general manager Jerry Jones made it clear that head coach Mike McCarthy will not be fired even if his team loses Monday night’s Wild Card round game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. And Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott thinks it’s comical that was even a question in the first place.
Detroit Sports Nation

Detroit Lions’ replacement for OC Ben Johnson is a no-brainer

Leading up to the 2022 NFL regular season, Detroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell had not yet “officially” announced who would be calling plays for the Lions’ Week 1 matchup against the Philadelphia Eagles. We quickly found out that offensive coordinator Ben Johnson had been selected to call the plays and to say he had an outstanding first season as an NFL play-caller would be a severe understatement. Because of that, Johnson is one of the hottest head coaching candidates, despite the fact that he has only been an NFL coordinator for one season. So, if Johnson ends up being hired as a head coach, who should the Lions hire to replace him?
DETROIT, MI
The Spun

The Spun

Hoboken, NJ
712K+
Followers
90K+
Post
425M+
Views
ABOUT

The Spun is an independent sports publication that brings you the most interesting athletics stories of the day. The site reaches over 8 million unique readers per month and focuses on the social media aspect of the industry.

 https://thespun.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy