Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
DougCo elementary school uses excessive restraint on second-graderSuzie GlassmanCastle Rock, CO
Crews sweep encampment at Denny's, resident praises cityDavid HeitzDenver, CO
Opinion: Alternatives to arrest, jail change lives for homeless, mentally illDavid HeitzPueblo, CO
Major retail chain expected to close multiple stores in ColoradoKristen WaltersColorado State
Latest Denver police settlement: $160,000, citywide settlements top $3.6 million in 2022David HeitzDenver, CO
Related
NFL World Shocked By The Condoleezza Rice Suggestion
Eventually, Roger Goodell will have to step aside from his role as the commissioner of the NFL. Although that day hasn't come yet, a former Secretary of State has been named as a possible replacement. According to Mike Florio of ProFootballTalk, Kevin Warren and Condoleezza Rice ...
NFL Star Suffers Broken Back
The Los Angeles Chargers have a playoff game to prepare for as they have made the playoffs for the first time since 2018. This will be the first time that young superstar quarterback Justin Herbert will be tasting the playoffs in his career.
Michigan makes massive Jim Harbaugh statement
For the second straight offseason, it looks like Michigan Wolverines head coach Jim Harbaugh appears to be pursuing an NFL head coaching job even though he promised he would not do this again and publicly declared that he’d be back at Michigan just last month. Harbaugh has emerged as a top candidate for the vacant Read more... The post Michigan makes massive Jim Harbaugh statement appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
NFL World Reacts To Thursday Night Football Announcement
Amazon's first season as the official provider of Thursday Night Football didn't go nearly as well as the network hoped it would. According to Michael McCarthy of Front Office Sports, Amazon told advertisers before the season that it wanted to average 12.5 million viewers per game. The ...
Photos: Meet The Girlfriend Of 49ers Star Christian McCaffrey
In just under an hour, the San Francisco 49ers will host the Seattle Seahawks in a battle of NFC West foes. After facing each other twice during the regular season, they meet again - but this time there's more on the line. Both teams hope to keep their Super Bowl hopes alive with a win today. ...
What Tom Brady Said About Cowboys Before Monday's Game
On Monday night, Tom Brady and the Buccaneers will face the Cowboys in the first round of the NFC playoffs. The Buccaneers and Cowboys met in Week 1 of the regular season. Brady had 212 passing yards, a touchdown and an interception in a 19-3 victory. Speaking to the media Friday ...
Recently Fired NFL Coach Flees Country
Kliff Kingsbury helped lead the Arizona Cardinals in 2021 to a playoff berth with an 11-6 record. As a reward, the Arizona Cardinals extended Kliff Kingsbury's contract through 2027. Following a disastrous 4-13 season one year later, the Arizona Cardinals decided it was in the team's best interest to move forward with a new head coach. This led to the recently extended head coach Kliff Kingsbury getting fired.
Look: Rob Gronkowski Predicting Major Wild Card Upset
Former NFL tight end Rob Gronkowski expects a significant upset to take place in the Wild Card round of the playoffs. Gronkowski is predicting the Giants to upset the Vikings this weekend in Minnesota. The Vikings narrowly defeated the Giants on a game-winning field goal during the ...
Why Jim Harbaugh leaving Wolverines for Broncos is gaining steam
Sources told ESPN that Michigan head football coach Jim Harbaugh “has been engaged” with the Denver Broncos, ESPN College Football Senior Writer Pete Thamel wrote in a Thursday article. The interest may not come at an ideal time for the Wolverines. “This strong interest from Denver comes at...
NFL World Demanding For Head Coach To Be Fired Tonight
Don't even let Brandon Staley on the team plane. The Chargers suffered one of the most humiliating collapses in NFL Playoff history tonight. After leading 27-0 at one point, the Chargers showed little life in this second half. Trevor Lawrence and Co. led a ferocious comeback, capped by ...
Football World Reacts To Ohio State Offensive Coordinator Announcement
Ever since longtime offensive coordinator Kevin Wilson left to become head coach at Tulsa, the Ohio State Buckeyes have been looking for a new offensive playcaller. It appears they've finally found their man. According to ESPN's Adam Rittenberg, the Buckeyes are promoting wide receivers coach Brian ...
Panthers HC candidate Jim Caldwell not interested in OC openings
Like Jerod Mayo, Jim Caldwell is a man who knows his worth. On Friday morning, NFL Network insider Mike Garafolo reported that the Washington Commanders reached out to the 67-year-old about their vacancy at offensive coordinator. But Caldwell, who has already interviewed for two head coaching positions thus far, wasn’t interested.
Eric Bieniemy Interviewed For NFL Head Coaching Job Tonight
The Indianapolis Colts conducted a big head-coaching interview on Thursday night. Colts owner Jim Irsay took to Twitter to announce that they interviewed Kansas City Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy. This isn't the first rodeo for Bieniemy. He's had numerous interviews for ...
Deion Sanders' Daughter Reportedly Makes Transfer Decision
Just a few weeks ago, Deion Sanders announced his plans to leave Jackson State to become the head coach of the Colorado Buffaloes. His decision had a major impact on the rosters of both football programs. His son, star quarterback Shedeur Sanders, followed him to Boulder while plenty of players ...
Commanders were interested in former NFL coach Jim Caldwell for their OC position, but he declined
The Washington Commanders fired offensive coordinator Scott Turner earlier this week after the team failed to make the playoffs, primarily due to the offense. For his replacement, head coach Ron Rivera was expected to go outside of the organization. On Friday, Mike Garafolo of the NFL Network reported that Washington contacted former Lions and Colts head coach Jim Caldwell for its vacant offensive coordinator position. However, Caldwell declined, saying he was only interviewing for head-coaching vacancies.
New Odds Revealed For Where Jim Harbaugh Will Coach In 2023
Will Jim Harbaugh return to Michigan for the 2023 season? That's a question that many football fans want answered as soon as possible. Judging by the latest betting odds, Harbaugh won't be going anywhere this offseason. Current odds have Michigan listed at -140 to retain Harbaugh. The ...
Everyone Mentioned The Same Name For Alabama Defensive Coordinator Opening
With Pete Golding leaving Alabama to become the new defensive coordinator at Ole Miss, the Crimson Tide are suddenly in need of some who will step in and take the role. For Alabama fans and people who know college football, there's one perfect candidate for the job: Former Tennessee head coach ...
Look: Football World Reacts To Georgia's Massive Departure
Just a few days ago, the Georgia Bulldogs won their second-straight College Football Playoff national title. It was a dominant effort over an overmatched TCU team that saw its title dreams disappear quickly. The end result was a 65-7 thrashing and a potential dynasty emerging. Unfortunately, not ...
thecomeback.com
Dak Prescott has strong message for Mike McCarthy
Earlier this week, Dallas Cowboys owner and general manager Jerry Jones made it clear that head coach Mike McCarthy will not be fired even if his team loses Monday night’s Wild Card round game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. And Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott thinks it’s comical that was even a question in the first place.
Detroit Lions’ replacement for OC Ben Johnson is a no-brainer
Leading up to the 2022 NFL regular season, Detroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell had not yet “officially” announced who would be calling plays for the Lions’ Week 1 matchup against the Philadelphia Eagles. We quickly found out that offensive coordinator Ben Johnson had been selected to call the plays and to say he had an outstanding first season as an NFL play-caller would be a severe understatement. Because of that, Johnson is one of the hottest head coaching candidates, despite the fact that he has only been an NFL coordinator for one season. So, if Johnson ends up being hired as a head coach, who should the Lions hire to replace him?
The Spun
Hoboken, NJ
712K+
Followers
90K+
Post
425M+
Views
ABOUT
The Spun is an independent sports publication that brings you the most interesting athletics stories of the day. The site reaches over 8 million unique readers per month and focuses on the social media aspect of the industry.https://thespun.com
Comments / 0