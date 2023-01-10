Read full article on original website
‘True Lies’ Trailer: Steve Howey & Ginger Gonzaga Are Caught in a Web of Spies, Secrets & Romance (VIDEO)
Date night takes a turn in TV Insider’s exclusive first look at the new extended trailer for True Lies, which premieres on CBS on March 1. In the new preview, which will debut during halftime of the Dolphins vs. Bills game on CBS, Harry (Steve Howey) and Helen (Ginger Gonzaga) are out to dinner. “You remember how we used to be?” she asks. Well, she might start questioning that, considering he’s about to reveal just how much more there is to who he is by fighting their way out of the restaurant.
‘That ’90s Show’: Debra Jo Rupp Teases What’s New With Kitty & Red
Hello, Wisconsin! That ’90s Show continues the laugh-filled look back at years gone by that started with eight popular seasons of That ’70s Show (1998-2006). The action now takes place in 1995, but the winning formula remains the same — there’s a new set of teens who’ll be heading down to the basement that is still oddly smoky.
‘Hey Dude’ Duo Christine Taylor & David Lascher Talk ’90s TV & Their ‘Angry’ Breakup
If you were a Nick kid in the early 1990s, chances are you were watching Hey Dude, Nickelodeon’s first foray into scripted series. The sitcom set on a dude ranch ran for five seasons up until 1991 and still holds a special place in the hearts of fans. Former...
‘Frasier’ Revival Casts Frasier’s College Pal and Recasts His Son
Frasier Crane won’t have brother Niles at his side when Frasier returns for new episodes on Paramount+ — David Hyde Pierce chose not to return for the sequel series — but in his stead comes a British college pal of Kelsey Grammer’s psychiatrist character. According to...
The Way Home: Grade Hallmark's Time-Traveling Family Drama
Hallmark Channel’s new family drama The Way Home follows three generations of mothers and daughters with complicated relationships… and a connection to a time-traveling portal? Sunday’s premiere begins with a scene from Port Haven, New Brunswick, circa 1814, during which a mob of men run after a young woman whom they believe is a witch. Before they can catch her, the woman says something mysterious and jumps into a small body of water. Cut to present day Minneapolis, where Kat (played by Supergirl‘s Chyler Leigh) and her ex-husband Brady (Pretty Hard Cases‘ Al Mukadam) are struggling with their rebelling teenage daughter Alice (Sadie...
Your Honor Season 2 Premiere Recap: Grief Can Be a Prison — Plus, Grade It!
Your Honor‘s Michael Desiato is still reeling from last season’s tragic ending as Season 2 opens — but as he soon learns, things can always get worse. Sunday’s premiere finds Michael rotting away in a prison cell (!), haggard and scrawny and sporting a wildly unkempt beard. He’s so grief-stricken over the death of his son Adam, he has no will to live. He won’t even eat, so the prison staff has to force-feed him a vitamin shake by sticking a tube through his nostril and down his throat. (Ew.) A prison therapist encourages him to find a way to...
‘Night Court’ Adds Melissa Villaseñor, Wendie Malick, and Pete Holmes as Guest Stars
Look who’s reporting for Night Court. Producers of the NBC comedy — a revival of the ‘80s series of the same name — announced a slate of guest stars for the show at NBCUniversal’s presentation at the Television Critics Association winter press tour ahead of the show’s premiere on Tuesday, January 17.
Jeff Bridges Pays Tribute To His Family, Peter Bogdanovich And Beautiful “Lifetime” Of “Telling Stories”
Jeff Bridges accepted the Lifetime Achievement Award in honor of his staggering 70-year career in Hollywood at the 28th annual Critics Choice Awards on Sunday. Upon his arrival on stage, Bridges jokingly channeled his iconic character, the Dude from The Big Lebowski before launching into a heartfelt tribute to his esteemed parents, Lloyd Bridges and Dorothy Bridges “If I was the Dude from The Big Lebowski, he would say, ‘This is just like, your opinion, man.’” said Bridges. “Today is my dad’s birthday. I wouldn’t be up here without my dad, he’s the reason I’m up here. I can remember loving...
