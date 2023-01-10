Read full article on original website
James H. Nicholson, Boardman, Ohio
BOARDMAN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – James H. Nicholson, 79, of Boardman, Ohio, died Thursday, January 12, 2023. James, known as “Jim,” was born on December 20, 1943 in New Castle, Pennsylvania, the son of the late Glenn and Angela Barnes Nicholson. Raised in New Castle, Jim was a...
Robert Keith Taylor, Lake Milton, Ohio
LAKE MILTON, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Robert “Bob” Keith Taylor, 85, of Lake Milton, Ohio passed on Wednesday, January 11, 2023 in St. Elizabeth Boardman Hospital after an extended illness. Robert was born in Darlington, Pennsylvania on May 23, 1937, the son of Harry A and Ethel Marie...
Utha M. Johnson, Cortland, Ohio
CORTLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Utha M. Johnson, 84, of Cortland, Ohio, passed away Tuesday, January 10, 2023, at Gillette Nursing Home. She was born April 2, 1938, in Dyer, West Virginia, the daughter of the late Ivan and the late Estie (Christian) Walker. Utha retired in 1993 from WCI.
James H. “Jimmy” Mondora, Poland, Ohio
POLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – James H. “Jimmy” Mondora, 77, passed away Thursday, January 12, 2023 at St. Elizabeth Youngstown Hospital. He was born August 15, 1945, in Youngstown, a son of the late Myron and Carmel Capeto Mondora. Jimmy was a 1963 graduate of Boardman High School.
Jean Marie (Grodesky) Layshock, Newton Falls, Ohio
NEWTON FALLS, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Jean Layshock, a wonderful mother and grandmother, favorite aunt and friend to everyone, has passed away on Friday, January 13, 2023. Jean Marie Grodesky was born to Andy and Helen Grodesky on August 28, 1929 along with her twin brother, Jack. They were the first born of the fun-loving Grodesky clan, which included Bill, Dick, Shirley and George.
Benjamin Charles Oakes, Hermitage, PA
HERMITAGE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Benjamin Charles Oakes, 82, of Hermitage passed away early Thursday morning, January 12, 2023, at UPMC Horizon, Farrell. Mr. Oakes was born on September 14, 1940, in New Wilmington, PPennsylvania, a son of the late Benjamin and Lillian (Black) Oakes. He was a 1958 graduate...
Evelyn E. Rhodes, Hubbard, Ohio
HUBBARD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Evelyn E. Rhodes, 89, died Tuesday evening, January 3, 2023 at her home. She was born December 13, 1933 in Hubbard, a daughter of Walter H. and Irene Sutley Shook. Mrs. Rhodes, a 1951 graduate of Hubbard High School, worked in the employment office at...
Luke G. Dougherty, Hanoverton, Ohio
HANOVERTON, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Luke G. Dougherty, 94, formerly of Boardman, died Wednesday, January 11, 2023 at his home. Luke was born December 16, 1928 in McKeesport, Pennsylvania, the son of Luke and Margaret Arnold Dougherty. He was a graduate of Boardman High School. Luke worked as a linotype...
Bonnie Aileen Weaver, Salem, Ohio
SALEM, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Bonnie Aileen Weaver passed away on Thursday, January 12, 2023, surrounded by her family. Bonnie was born April 14, 1945, in Salem, Ohio, a daughter of the late Russel and Lucille (Logan) Withers and was a lifelong area resident. Growing up, Bonnie was active in...
Kathleen M. “Kathy” Fitzgerald, Poland, Ohio
POLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Kathleen M. (Carano) Fitzgerald, 69, of Poland, passed away on Wednesday, January 4, surrounded by her loving family at her residence, after a courageous battle with Creutzfeldt-Jakob Disease. The rare and fatal degenerative brain disease progressively destroyed her life for two years, as she valiantly fought to maintain dignity and joy.
Daniel F. Pustinger, Hermitage, PA
HERMITAGE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Daniel F. Pustinger, age 84, of Hermitage, Pennsylvania, passed away on Wednesday, January 11, 2023, at his residence, with his loving family by his side. Born January 28, 1938 in Farrell, Pennsylvania, he was the son of the late Alexander and Kathryn (Franek) Pustinger. He...
Terance “Terry” A. Merwin, Warren, Ohio
WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Terance “Terry” A. Merwin, 69, of Warren, Ohio passed away Thursday, January 12, 2023, at Windsor House in Champion. He was born October 6, 1953, in Warren, Ohio, the son of the late Mary Annebelle Roupe. Terance was a senior soldier for the...
Marie Dorette Phillips/Robinson Mathews, Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Marie Dorette Phillips/Robinson Mathews, 94, transitioned to her heavenly home on Tuesday, January 3, 2023. She began her earthly journey on December 29, 1928, in West Middlesex, Pennsylvania, to Grace Merrel Phillips Robinson and James Ambrose Robinson. She resided at 1186 French Street, Sharon, Pennsylvania,...
Antoinette Lucy ‘Toni” (Rogic) Cunning, Wellsville, Ohio
WELLSVILLE, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Antoinette Lucy “Toni” (Rogic) Cunning, 74, passed away peacefully at 6:44 a.m., Thursday, January 12, 2023 at her home with her loving family by her side. Toni was born November 14, 1948 in Sewickley, Pennsylvania, a daughter of the late Luke A. and...
Marjorie Jane Gallo, Lisbon, Ohio
LISBON, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Marjorie Jane Gallo, 92, died Thursday, January 12, 2023 at Continuing Healthcare.of Lisbon. Born May 10, 1930 in Lisbon, she was a daughter of the late Laige Walter and Jean Fern (Burton) Chestnut. She worked at EDI Central (Sheltered Workshop) for 27 years as a...
Georgia Ann Hoon, New Middletown, Ohio
NEW MIDDLETOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Georgia Ann Hoon, 71, passed on to eternal life with her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, on Wednesday, January 11, 2023, at her home surrounded by her loving family. Georgia was born September 27, 1951 in Youngstown, Ohio, a daughter of Phoebe Leach. She...
Mary Margaret Sabino, Masury, Ohio
MASURY, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Mary Margaret Sabino, of Masury, Ohio, peacefully passed away Monday, January 9, 2023, after a brave battle with Leukemia. She was 82. Mary Margaret was born October 28, 1940, in Meadville, Pennsylvania, a daughter to John H. and Dora M. (Purvis) Williams. After graduating from...
Jessie Hedrick, Warren, Ohio
WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – A Celebration of Life will be held at 5:00 p.m. on Monday, January 16, 2023, at the Lane Funeral Home, Mineral Ridge Chapel for Jessie Hedrick, 73, of Warren. Jessie passed away Thursday evening, January 12, 2023 at Trumbull Regional Medical Center. Jessie was born...
Edward J. Hankey, Poland, Ohio
POLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Edward J. Hankey, age 60, passed away suddenly Thursday, January 5, 2023. Edward was born on August 23, 1962 in Passaic, New Jersey, the son of Edward E. and Helen J. (Kijowski) Hankey. Edward was a 1980 graduate from Campbell Memorial High School. He graduated...
Christine Johnson Brown, Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Christine Johnson Brown, 97, departed this life to be with her Heavenly Father on Monday, January 2, 2023. Christine was born September 25, 1925, in East Youngstown, now known as Campbell. She was the second child born to the late Eddie and Mattie B. Johnson and raised with brothers, Willie and Theodore Johnson, who preceded her in death.
