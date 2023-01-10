Read full article on original website
Revere woman wins $4M Mass. lottery prize
BOSTON (WHDH) - Merari Gutierrez Garcia, of Revere, has won a $4 million prize in the Massachusetts State Lottery’s “Emeralds 50X” instant ticket game. Gutierrez Garcia chose the annuity option on her prize and received the first of 20 annual payments of $200,000 (before taxes). She plans on putting her winnings toward the purchase of a house.
Holiday weekend storm
7Weather – It was wet, windy and mild as a storm moved through last night into this morning. It was a decent soaker as areas of SE Mass came out on top picking up 2″+ of rain. You likely noticed the wind come with the rain as well. Gusts across the coast and Cape reached near or above 50mph!
Rain and wind Friday
7Weather – Some of us got a quick burst of snow to sugarcoat grassy surfaces today. Amounts weren’t all that impressive, but hey it was something. Now the snow is out and rain is in! That’s as temperatures will be in the 40s tonight and 50s by tomorrow morning (numbers below aren’t exact but gives you an idea of the mild feel for January!). Tonight, expect rain to arrive west to east past 7:00. By 10 pm, we can all expect a good soaking rain. The rain will come in waves overnight with some downpours. Grab the rain jacket for the Friday morning commute! It’ll be windy tomorrow, so maybe not the best day to use the umbrella. Showers will taper west to east late morning/midday tomorrow. If you’re out around noon, have the rain gear with you because there’s still a chance for a shower or two, although the trend will be decreasing.
