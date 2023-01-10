ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miami, FL

Heat star Tyler Herro just bought this Pinecrest mansion in a baller deal. Take a look

By Madeleine Marr
Miami Herald
 4 days ago

New baby, new house.

As Tyler Herro’s girlfriend, Katya Elise Henry, prepares for the birth of their second child — a boy — the Miami Heat star is making sure they all have enough room, and then some.

The Wisconsin-born guard, who recently agreed to terms on a four-year, $120 million contract with the team, just threw down serious coin for a mansion in Pinecrest. Real estate pros tell Miami.com the $10.5 million deal brokered earlier this month broke records for the area.

The 9,505-square-foot house, built in 2021, is one of the most expensive ever sold in the upscale Kendall adjacent neighborhood. It’s about a 25 minute drive, depending on the time of day, to his team’s HQ at downtown’s FTX Arena (inching closer to a name change ).

“Pinecrest is an incredibly desirable destination for luxury home buyers, and this home is truly the area’s crown jewel,” said Josie Wang of Brown Harris Stevens Miami, who represented the sellers, in a statement. “The location offers proximity to Miami’s finest attractions, including marinas, top schools, dining, shopping and parks.”

The Bali-inspired home, which originally hit the market for $11.9 million, has room for even more kids (or gatecrashers): eight bedrooms and eight and a half baths.

Besides a ton of space, the posh manse also includes such luxury amenities as a tropical garden out back, gourmet kitchen, wine cellar, summer kitchen, cabana, pool, media room and floor-to-ceiling windows everywhere, according to the listing.

Herro, who turns 23 on Jan. 20, bought the spread using a trust managed by Ronald Brown II, we were told. The home closed on Dec. 28; Henry is due any minute, as per her Instagram. Big sister Zya was born Sept. 14, 2021.

READ MORE: Tyler Herro’s girlfriend’s social media posts raise questions

