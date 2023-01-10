'The Pistons Pulse': How close were our preseason predictions? Can defense be fixed?

Apple Podcasts | Spotify

• Hosts: Bryce Simon (@MotorCityHoops) and Omari Sankofa II (@omarisankofa)

• Producer: Wes Davenport

• Executive producers: Anjanette Delgado, Kirkland Crawford

• Email: brycesimon3309@gmail.com; osankofa@freepress.com

On this episode: This week, Bryce and Omari take stock of their preseason projections for this Detroit Pistons season and discuss the condition of the team's stagnating defense.

Catch "The Pistons Pulse" every Tuesday morning at 5 and on demand on freep.com or wherever you listen to podcasts. And catch all of our podcasts and daily voice briefing at freep.com/podcasts.

NO REST FOR THE WEARY:Pistons suffer frontloaded schedule, most games in NBA. They're feeling effects

NO, TANKS:Pistons' season now defined by 'Race for Wemby,' NBA draft lottery positioning