ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

'The Pistons Pulse': How close were our preseason predictions? Can defense be fixed?

By Kirkland Crawford, Detroit Free Press
The Detroit Free Press
The Detroit Free Press
 4 days ago

Apple Podcasts | Spotify

Hosts: Bryce Simon (@MotorCityHoops) and Omari Sankofa II (@omarisankofa)

Producer: Wes Davenport

Executive producers: Anjanette Delgado, Kirkland Crawford

Email: brycesimon3309@gmail.com; osankofa@freepress.com

On this episode: This week, Bryce and Omari take stock of their preseason projections for this Detroit Pistons season and discuss the condition of the team's stagnating defense.

Catch "The Pistons Pulse" every Tuesday morning at 5 and on demand on freep.com or wherever you listen to podcasts. And catch all of our podcasts and daily voice briefing at freep.com/podcasts.

NO REST FOR THE WEARY:Pistons suffer frontloaded schedule, most games in NBA. They're feeling effects

NO, TANKS:Pistons' season now defined by 'Race for Wemby,' NBA draft lottery positioning

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Detroit Free Press

'Carlos & Shawn': The epic highs and lows of 2022 Detroit Lions with Dave Birkett

• Hosts: Shawn Windsor (@shawnwindsor) and Carlos Monarrez (@cmonarrez) • Executive producers: Anjanette Delgado, Kirkland Crawford. On this episode: This week, Carlos & Shawn are joined by Free Press Lions beat writer Dave Birkett to break down what went right and wrong for the Lions this season. They also recap the end-of-the year comments by head coach Dan Campbell and general manager Brad Holmes as they look ahead to the future.
DETROIT, MI
OnlyHomers

Recently Fired NFL Coach Flees Country

Kliff Kingsbury helped lead the Arizona Cardinals in 2021 to a playoff berth with an 11-6 record. As a reward, the Arizona Cardinals extended Kliff Kingsbury's contract through 2027. Following a disastrous 4-13 season one year later, the Arizona Cardinals decided it was in the team's best interest to move forward with a new head coach. This led to the recently extended head coach Kliff Kingsbury getting fired.
OnlyHomers

NFL Star Suffers Broken Back

The Los Angeles Chargers have a playoff game to prepare for as they have made the playoffs for the first time since 2018. This will be the first time that young superstar quarterback Justin Herbert will be tasting the playoffs in his career.
OnlyHomers

Former Heavyweight Champion Dies

The boxing world was rocked today when it was announced that a former heavyweight champion in the World Boxing Association has passed away. Gerrie Coetzee, who is from South Africa, passed away at the age of 67 due to lung cancer on Thursday, January 12, 2023.
The Detroit Free Press

Antoine Davis sets career NCAA 3-point record in Detroit Mercy's 87-75 win over RMU

As the clock ticked down in the first half at Detroit Mercy's Calihan Hall, Antoine Davis dribbled the ball near the right sideline as a pair of Colonials defenders raced toward him. Suddenly, A.J. Oliver was running in front of him, stalling the RMU defenders enough for Davis to fire from three feet beyond the arc, his feet nearly touching the Titans’ logo at midcourt. Swish. Again. ...
DETROIT, MI
The Detroit Free Press

Michigan football edge rusher Eyabi Okie hits transfer portal ... yet again

Eyabi Okie's nomadic college career is expected to take another turn after the Michigan football edge defender entered the transfer portal Thursday. Okie, a former five-star recruit in the 2018 class, joined the Wolverines in August as a surprise addition following a peripatetic journey that included stops at three other schools and a sudden descent toward obscurity that left him at Tennessee-Martin.
ANN ARBOR, MI
The Detroit Free Press

The Detroit Free Press

18K+
Followers
10K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Detroit Michigan news - freep.com is the Detroit Free Press. News about Detroit, as well as headlines and stories from around Michigan.

 http://freep.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy