ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iowa State

Comments / 0

Related
PBS NewsHour

Huge Mega Millions jackpot grows to $1.35 billion before Friday drawing

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Mega Millions players will have another chance Friday night to end months of losing and finally win a jackpot that has grown to $1.35 billion. Plenty of people have won smaller prizes in the lottery game, but no one has matched all six numbers and won the grand prize since Oct. 14. Those 25 straight drawings without a winner have allowed the top prize to roll over and grow larger for three months.
CALIFORNIA STATE
The Hill

China’s hidden hold on the West’s national security supply chain

A key lesson learned from the COVID pandemic is how important the international supply chain is to national security. Whether it was personal protective equipment (PPE) for the health care system, or microchips for car production, or the food system, shortages from suppliers abroad led to widespread disruption across the U.S. and its Western allies.…
WASHINGTON STATE
PBS NewsHour

Trump Organization fined $1.6 million for tax fraud

NEW YORK (AP) — Donald Trump’s company was fined $1.6 million Friday for a scheme in which the former president’s top executives dodged personal income taxes on lavish job perks — a symbolic, hardly crippling blow for an enterprise boasting billions of dollars in assets. A...
MANHATTAN, NY
The Guardian

Buns for votes scandal did not sway mayoral election, Canadian court rules

Efforts to bribe unsuspecting voters, allegations of candidate intimidation and a court challenge to an election result have cast a spotlight on the tumultuous, ruthless politics of a tiny west Canadian community. British Columbia’s supreme court this week weighed in on the row, upholding the fiercely contested results of a...
The Denver Gazette

PERSPECTIVE: U.S. Rep. Crow talks drugs, immigration and Buckley SFB

U.S. Rep. Jason Crow, a Democrat representing Colorado’s Sixth Congressional District — which includes Aurora — won The Gazette’s endorsement in his 2022 re-election bid. He recently spent time with The Gazette’s editorial board to discuss multiple challenges ahead, including the potential loss of a fighter jet wing at Buckley Space Force Base, a flood of illegal immigrants into his district and a deadly fentanyl crisis. The interview was edited for length. Gazette: Our editorial board recently visited Buckley Space Force Base and was impressed...
COLORADO STATE
PBS NewsHour

PBS NewsHour

Arlington, VA
31K+
Followers
18K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

For more than 40 years, millions of Americans and citizens of the world have turned to the PBS NewsHour for the solid, reliable reporting that has made it one of the most trusted news programs on television.

 https://www.pbs.org/newshour/

Comments / 0

Community Policy