ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

Leslie Jordan tribute concert planned in Nashville with Eddie Vedder, Jim Parsons, more

By Dave Paulson, Nashville Tennessean
The Tennessean
The Tennessean
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2tWPn5_0k9hzYJ500

The late Leslie Jordan was a friend to all, and that will be plain to see next month at Nashville's Grand Ole Opry House, as an all-star cast will honor the actor, singer and Tennessee native.

"Reportin’ For Duty: A Tribute To Leslie Jordan" will take place at the Opry House on February 19. Among those set to take the stage: Pearl Jam frontman Eddie Vedder, Maren Morris, Brothers Osborne, Brittney Spencer, Billy Strings, Lukas Nelson, Jake Wesley Rogers, Ashley McBryde, Fancy Hagood, Jelly Roll, Danny Myrick and Travis Howard.

Many of his TV and comedy pals will also be on hand, including Jim Parsons, Anthony Mason, Mayim Bialik, Cheyenne Jackson, Max Greenfield, Margaret Cho, Robyn Schall and Leanne Morgan.

Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday, January 13. All proceeds from the event will benefit the EB Research Partnership, which funds research to treat and cure Epidermolysis Bullosa.

Jordan, known for his TV roles on “Will & Grace,” “American Horror Story” and “Call Me Kat,” died in October at age 67.

The Chattanooga native reached new heights of fame in 2020 through his social media videos in the early days of the pandemic. In 2021, he released his debut album "Company's Comin'," a collection of hymns largely recorded on Nashville's Music Row. He made his Opry debut that same year.

This article originally appeared on Nashville Tennessean: Leslie Jordan tribute concert planned in Nashville with Eddie Vedder, Jim Parsons, more

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Virginian Review

Nashville Says Goodbye To Male Country Music Recording Artists

Mickey Gilley recorded “Room Full of Roses,” a single that charted No. 1 on Billboard in 1974, the first of his 17 No. 1 hits before he passed away on May 7, at 86. Born in Natchez, Miss. on March 9, 1936, Gilley began his music career in the 1950s. By 1976, Gilley had been honored for “Best Album of the Year” according to Country Music Awards and a “Triple Crown” nominee in 1977. He is the only country music vocalist to have been nominated as a “Triple Crown” and go on to win only one time in each of the three...
NASHVILLE, TN
The Tennessean

The Tennessean

11K+
Followers
10K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Nashville news, weather, Predators, Titans, Vanderbilt, Vols, music, restaurant, things to do and investigations from the Tennessean and USA TODAY NETWORK staff.

 http://tennessean.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy