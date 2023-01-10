The late Leslie Jordan was a friend to all, and that will be plain to see next month at Nashville's Grand Ole Opry House, as an all-star cast will honor the actor, singer and Tennessee native.

"Reportin’ For Duty: A Tribute To Leslie Jordan" will take place at the Opry House on February 19. Among those set to take the stage: Pearl Jam frontman Eddie Vedder, Maren Morris, Brothers Osborne, Brittney Spencer, Billy Strings, Lukas Nelson, Jake Wesley Rogers, Ashley McBryde, Fancy Hagood, Jelly Roll, Danny Myrick and Travis Howard.

Many of his TV and comedy pals will also be on hand, including Jim Parsons, Anthony Mason, Mayim Bialik, Cheyenne Jackson, Max Greenfield, Margaret Cho, Robyn Schall and Leanne Morgan.

Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday, January 13. All proceeds from the event will benefit the EB Research Partnership, which funds research to treat and cure Epidermolysis Bullosa.

Jordan, known for his TV roles on “Will & Grace,” “American Horror Story” and “Call Me Kat,” died in October at age 67.

The Chattanooga native reached new heights of fame in 2020 through his social media videos in the early days of the pandemic. In 2021, he released his debut album "Company's Comin'," a collection of hymns largely recorded on Nashville's Music Row. He made his Opry debut that same year.

This article originally appeared on Nashville Tennessean: Leslie Jordan tribute concert planned in Nashville with Eddie Vedder, Jim Parsons, more