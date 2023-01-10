Read full article on original website
New Jersey brings 4-game win streak into matchup with San Jose
New Jersey Devils (27-12-3, second in the Metropolitan Division) vs. San Jose Sharks (13-23-8, seventh in the Pacific Division) BOTTOM LINE: The New Jersey Devils will try to keep a four-game win streak alive when they take on the San Jose Sharks. San Jose has a 4-12-6 record at home...
Grzelcyk scores late as Bruins beat Maple Leafs 4-3
Matt Grzelcyk scored the tiebreaking goal with 1:16 left to give Boston a 4-3 victory over the Toronto Maple Leafs on Saturday night and prevent the Bruins from losing back-to-back games for the first time all season. Toronto led 1-0 and 2-1 before Boston took its first lead at 3-2...
Former Heavyweight Champion Dies
The boxing world was rocked today when it was announced that a former heavyweight champion in the World Boxing Association has passed away. Gerrie Coetzee, who is from South Africa, passed away at the age of 67 due to lung cancer on Thursday, January 12, 2023.
Andersen withstands blunder as Hurricanes top Penguins 2-1
Frederik Andersen made sure one mistake didn’t lead to any other problems for the Carolina Hurricanes on Saturday night. Andersen stopped 34 shots and overcame a mishap in the third period as the Hurricanes beat the Pittsburgh Penguins 2-1. “Obviously, the worst-case scenario,” Andersen said. “It doesn’t matter how...
Sabres aim to stop home losing streak in game against the Panthers
Florida Panthers (19-20-4, fifth in the Atlantic Division) vs. Buffalo Sabres (20-18-2, fourth in the Atlantic Division) BOTTOM LINE: The Buffalo Sabres take on the Florida Panthers looking to stop their three-game home losing streak. Buffalo is 20-18-2 overall and 6-7-1 against the Atlantic Division. The Sabres have given up...
