Eric Cantona reveals what most inspired his success at Man Utd
Eric Cantona discusses what made him successful at Man Utd.
Barcelona take club legend's 17-year-old son on trial
Barcelona have taken a 17-year-old Brazilian called Joao Mendes de Assis Moreira on trial, with Joan Laporta personally in talks with the player's father - who is a Camp Nou legend.
