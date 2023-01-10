UC Lands Third Offensive Lineman From Transfer Portal

The bruiser has plenty of experience over the past two years.

View the original article to see embedded media.

CINCINNATI — The Bearcats added a fourth offensive lineman from the transfer portal on Tuesday.

North Carolina Central guard Corey Bullock is headed to Cincinnati.

The 2022 first-team All-MEAC guard was a big piece of the Eagles' road-grading rushing attack. NCAA.com named him the FCS's best guard at the season's midpoint.

" Corey Bullock is the premier offensive lineman on the best offensive line in HBCU football through the season's first half," Stan Becton wrote . "Bullock plays his best at guard, but continues to show the versatility to play all over the North Carolina Central front. He's earned two MEAC Offensive Lineman of the Week honors already this season. "

Bullock played guard and tackle at NC Central and has two years of eligibility left.

The 2022 HBCU All-American earned MEAC Offensive Lineman of the Week twice as the Eagles broke a school record for total offense with 4,862 yards, averaging 442.0 yards per contest.

He even played three positions in one game this past season during the North Carolina A&T contest.

Make sure you bookmark All Bearcats for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more.

You May Also Like the following:

Arizona State Kicker Carter Brown Transferring To Cincinnati

Three Man Weave: Houston Controls Cincinnati 72-59

Desmond Ridder Plays Best NFL Game In Season Finale, Scores First Two Career Touchdowns

Utah State Edge Rusher Daniel Grzesiak Transfers To Cincinnati

Report: UC Football Hiring Tom Manning As OC and Adding Josh Stepp From Louisville

Report: Former Louisville Outside Linebackers Coach Greg Gasparato Joining UC Staff

Look: Ahmad "Sauce" Gardner, Coby Bryant, Other NFL Rookies Swap Jerseys

UC Offensive Lineman Lorenz Metz Declares For 2023 NFL Draft

Report: UC Football Hires Jack Griffith As Director Of Player Personnel

UC Legend Desmond Ridder Wins First NFL Game As Starter With Falcons 20-19

UC Linebacker Ivan Pace Jr. Declares For 2023 NFL Draft

Bearcats Edge Rusher Jabari Taylor Declares For 2023 NFL Draft

Recruiting Roundup: UC Offers Pair Of Four-Star Running Backs

Report: UC Hiring First Football General Manager In School's History

NFL Executives Overwhelming Name Sauce Gardner NFL Defensive Rookie Of The Year

2022 UC Football Signing Day Tracker

UC Cornerback Arquon Bush Declares For 2023 NFL Draft

Sauce Gardner, Kelce Brothers Make 2023 NFL Pro Bowl

UC Running Back Charles McClelland Declares For 2023 NFL Draft

Watch: UC Head Coach Scott Satterfield Discusses Transfer QB Emory Jones, 2023 Football Class

-----

Be sure to keep it locked on All Bearcats all the time!

Follow All Bearcats on Twitter: @AllBearcats

Like All Bearcats on FaceBook: All Bearcats

Follow All Bearcats on Instagram: @BearcatsTalk