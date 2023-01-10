Read full article on original website
Wichita Eagle
NHL Mid-Season Grades: Central Division
The NHL’s regular season is upon us, and with it, we bring you letter grades for each of the 32 teams this year. This is the third division-by-division file. We began the process with the Eastern Conference’s Metropolitan Division and the Atlantic. Following our three stars of the week column Sunday, we’ll complete the process Monday with the Pacific Division. Now, to the Central:
Former Heavyweight Champion Dies
The boxing world was rocked today when it was announced that a former heavyweight champion in the World Boxing Association has passed away. Gerrie Coetzee, who is from South Africa, passed away at the age of 67 due to lung cancer on Thursday, January 12, 2023.
Women’s U-18 Semis: Sweden Stuns USA, Faces Canada for Gold
A thrilling set of semifinals highlighted the second-last day of the women’s U-18 World Championship. In the first semifinal, host Sweden shocked the USA, winning 2-1 against the perennial powerhouse, which had played for gold for a decade straight. In the other semifinal, Finland gave Canada all they could handle and just missed out on guaranteeing a medal, bowing out in overtime 3-2.
Dodgers: Several Players Expected to Play In The 2023 WBC
A World Baseball Classic hasn't happened since 2017 when Team USA walked away with their first title after defeating Puerto Rico in the finale. Japan won the first two Classics in 2006 and 2009, and the Dominican Republic brought home the title in 2013. Although the teams are still being...
