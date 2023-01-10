Read full article on original website
Related
Recently Fired NFL Coach Flees Country
Kliff Kingsbury helped lead the Arizona Cardinals in 2021 to a playoff berth with an 11-6 record. As a reward, the Arizona Cardinals extended Kliff Kingsbury's contract through 2027. Following a disastrous 4-13 season one year later, the Arizona Cardinals decided it was in the team's best interest to move forward with a new head coach. This led to the recently extended head coach Kliff Kingsbury getting fired.
thecomeback.com
Dak Prescott has strong message for Mike McCarthy
Earlier this week, Dallas Cowboys owner and general manager Jerry Jones made it clear that head coach Mike McCarthy will not be fired even if his team loses Monday night’s Wild Card round game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. And Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott thinks it’s comical that was even a question in the first place.
Brock Purdy Contract: Winning a Playoff Game Would Cause a $20M Problem for the 49ers
The 49ers may have some tough decisions to make with the Brock Purdy contract and the Trey Lance contract if the playoffs go well in 2023. The post Brock Purdy Contract: Winning a Playoff Game Would Cause a $20M Problem for the 49ers appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
Wichita Eagle
Cowboys EXCLUSIVE: Emmitt Smith Questions Dallas ‘Details’ and Super Bowl Odds
DALLAS - Hall-of-Fame running back Emmitt Smith doesn't take much lightly. The three-time Super Bowl champion's perseverance is evident in his roles as a husband, father, real estate developer and even "Dancing with the Stars'' champion. Smith is multi-faceted; but it's his attention to detail that allowed him to do...
thecomeback.com
Tom Brady addresses shocking rumors about his future
At the end of the season, Tom Brady is set to become an unrestricted free agent. And naturally, this has led to a lot of speculation about his future with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the NFL in general. While there’s a chance Brady simply retires after the season, as he was expected to heading into the season, there have also been several reports linking him to other teams like the Miami Dolphins or the Las Vegas Raiders.
Wichita Eagle
Setting the Stage for the Dolphins-Bills Playoff Game
MIAMI DOLPHINS (9-8) vs. BUFFALO BILLS (13-3) DATE: Saturday, Jan. 15. SITE: Highmark Stadium; Orchard Park, N.Y. WEATHER FORECAST: The forecast for Orchard Park, N.Y., between the hours of 1 and 4 p.m. ET on Sunday calls for temperatures of 27-28 degrees, according to The Weather Channel, with sunny skies and only a 2 percent chance of precipitation. Winds are expected to be only 4 mph.
Wichita Eagle
Bills’ Josh Allen Nominated For Prestigious QB Award
While Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen has his attention squarely on leading his team on a historic run through the postseason, he is also becoming quite accustomed to individual accolades for his stellar performance this season. The NFL and FedEx Corp. announced on Friday that Allen will join fellow quarterbacks...
Wichita Eagle
Vikings vs. Giants Predictions: Who Wins This Rematch in the Wild Card Round?
For the second time in three weeks, the Vikings are hosting the New York Giants at U.S. Bank Stadium. This time, the stakes are a bit higher. Sunday's game is a winner-go-home playoff matchup. When these teams met in Week 16, the Vikings squeezed out a 27-24 win on a...
Wichita Eagle
Jaguars 31, Chargers 30: Game Balls
Each week during the 2022 season, we will take a quick post-game look at which Jacksonville Jaguars stood out the most. Win or lose, rain or shine, we will hand out game balls to an offensive, defensive and special teams player. In this edition, we take a look at the...
Wichita Eagle
Chargers at Jaguars Wild Card Round Inactives
The Chargers final injury report featured wide receiver Mike Williams as the only players to receive a game designation. However, the significance of not having his efforts available cannot be overstated what that means in terms of the magnitude of this loss. Williams was downgraded to out and didn’t travel with the team after further testing discovered a fracture in his back that occurred in last week's game that held no playoff seeding implications.
Wichita Eagle
Report: Sean Payton ‘Would be Happy’ to Work with QB Russell Wilson
As the Denver Broncos undergo a search for another head coach, many in local and national media have promulgated the trope that quarterback Russell Wilson is somehow a liability. The idea being that he was so bad in Year 1 with the Broncos that Wilson would scare off the elite head-coaching candidates in the 2023 hiring cycle.
Wichita Eagle
Final Vikings-Giants Injury Report: Garrett Bradbury, Harrison Smith, Kene Nwangwu
Vikings center Garrett Bradbury had a successful week of practice and is off the injury report ahead of Sunday's wild card round playoff game against the Giants. He'll make his return to the starting lineup after missing the last five games of the regular season with a back injury. Three...
Wichita Eagle
Colts Complete HC Interview With Lions DC Aaron Glenn
The Indianapolis Colts completed an interview with Detroit Lions defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn on Saturday, January 14. This comes with multiple coaches being considered for the position. However, with Glenn’s former playing style and current defensive mindset, he is a great candidate for what Colts GM Chris Ballard and owner...
Wichita Eagle
Chiefs coordinator Eric Bieniemy has interviewed with Indy, Colts owner Jim Irsay says
Another year presents another opportunity for Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy. Colts owner Jim Irsay announced Thursday night that he concluded an interview with Bieniemy for the team’s vacant head coach job. The Colts fired Frank Reich in early November. If hired in Indianapolis, Bieniemy would reunite with Colts...
Wichita Eagle
Mickey Loomis Confirms Dennis Allen to Return in 2023
Dennis Allen will be returning to coach the Saints in 2023, as general manager Mickey Loomis confirmed during Friday's press conference with the media. Earlier in the week in his end of the year presser, Dennis Allen expressed confidence in being back, as that was the indication that he was given.
Wichita Eagle
Kerby Joseph Shares Special Meaning of Being Drafted No. 97
Detroit Lions safety Kerby Joseph was selected by the Detroit Lions in the 2022 NFL Draft with the 97th overall pick. Coming out of Illinois, general manager Brad Holmes and the personnel department quickly identified Joseph's play-making abilities and his propensity to always be around the football. His ball-hawking abilities...
Wichita Eagle
Finding Ways to Watch Royals Games Will Remain a Challenge in 2023
I usually try to keep my pieces fair, considering players, fans and the Kansas City Royals alike. One topic to which I am unequivocally opposed, however, is MLB blackouts and how difficult it can be to watch a Royals game at times. This came back into my head after Fastwyre,...
Wichita Eagle
No Bengals Named To 2022 AP All-Pro Teams, Eight Players Receive Votes
CINCINNATI —The Bengals have even more motivation to fuel a playoff run after zero players made either AP All-Pro team. Quarterback Joe Burrow, and Bills quarterback Josh Allen tied in third place behind the Eagles' Jalen Hurts and the Chiefs' Patrick Mahomes with 15 votes. Here are the other...
Wichita Eagle
Seahawks Loss Could Help Speed Up Browns Defensive Coordinator Hiring Process
The San Francisco 49ers did the Cleveland Browns a favor when they defeated the Seattle Seahawks in the wild-card round on Saturday. With the loss, potential Browns defensive coordinator target Sean Desai will be able to interview. Desai is the associate head coach with the Seahawks and one of the...
Wichita Eagle
Another Potential Veteran Receiver for Browns to Consider?
The Cleveland Browns are going to do everything they can in order to maximize quarterback Deshaun Watson in the coming years, including looking at every avenue to upgrade the weapons he's throwing the ball. One potential option that might hit free agency could be Robert Woods, coming off of a miserable season with the Tennessee Titans.
Comments / 0