Nashville, TN

Garth Brooks Reveals Pics of His Never-Before-Seen Tattoos Will Emerge After Recent Performance

By Samantha Whidden
Outsider.com
 4 days ago
(Photo by Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)

Although he hasn’t unveiled his new tattoos publicly, country music legend Garth Brooks announced some pictures of his never-before-seen ink may emerge following a recent performance.

During his Facebook Live series, Inside Studio G, Garth Brooks tipped off fans about the soon-to-be emerging pics. He said they were taken during his performance at Nashville’s Bluebird Cafe. The country star was raising money for Alive Hospice of Middle Tennessee during the event.

“Okay, so if you look, I’m sure someone will [them],” Garth Brooks declared. “I wore a three-quarter sleeve at the Bluebird the other night, and I noticed I had my arm around Pat [Alger] and some of it was showing. So I’m sure you will see a picture of it somewhere out there.”

Garth Brooks previously spoke about his new tattoos during an appearance on Country Countdown USA With Lon Helton in October 2022. Brooks said that he wasn’t a big tattoo guy. But he initially promised his youngest daughter, Allie Colleen, that he would get a tattoo when he headlined Croke Park in Ireland. He made that promise in 2014.

“My daughter Allie is pretty inked up,” Gareth Brooks explained at the time. “She turned 18 in 2014, and I promised to get a tattoo with her in Ireland. When the show in 2014 was canceled, I thought I was off the hook.”

However, the promise surfaced again when Garth Brooks announced numerous Croke Park dates for his 2022 stadium tour. “When we announced Ireland this year, she reminded me of my promise,” Brooks continued. “So with me forever, I’ll take the five women in my life: my mother, my three daughters, and [wife] Miss [Trisha] Yearwood, all in places on my body.”

Garth Brooks Shares More Details About His Multiple Tattoos

After sharing details about what got him to get the tattoos, Garth Brooks talked about where the ink is located. He stated in an Inside Studio G episode that the tats are on various parts of his body.

“It’s front and left chest,” Garth Brooks revealed. “It’s front and left back. And it’s a full sleeve. I have women in my life; my mom, Miss Yearwood, and my three daughters. It’s all about them — and it’s all about them being on my shoulders, and around my heart, and by my side.”

Garth Brooks couldn’t help but gush about the ink. “I love it… I know my three daughters have my back and are by my side ’til I’m in the grave. But something about having them inked on your skin right here, by your side the rest of your life — pretty frickin’ cool. So my mother is on my shoulder, and Miss Yearwood is right here on my heart.”

Garth Brooks did admit that the tattoo process was a bit unpleasant. “You know, if anybody asks, hell yeah! It hurts! It hurts really bad,” Brooks declared. “But it’s pretty cool. And, when you talk about how close it is and what it means to you, I understand why people get them.”

Outsider.com

Outsider.com

