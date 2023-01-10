ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fairfax County, VA

Prince William County teacher fired after being charged with striking student in class

PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, Va. (7News) — A Prince William County teacher was fired after police say he struck an 8-year-old student in class. On Jan. 5, just before `10:30 a.m., officers responded to Fannie Fitzgerald Elementary School located at 15500 Benita Fitzgerald Dr. in Woodbridge to investigate an assault. Police say their investigation revealed that on Jan. 4, during class, an 8-year-old boy was struck by his teacher.
SEE IT: House fire extinguished at Prince George's County home

CLINTON, Md. (7News) — Prince George's County Fire and Rescue (PGFD) responded to a home in Clinton, Md. Saturday morning for the report of a fire. The home is located in the 13000 block of Gallahan Road. When fire crews arrived shortly after 10 a.m., fire and smoke were visible from the house's first-story front porch, the department said.
Fairfax County crash sends 2 people to the hospital, officials say

FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (7News) — Two people were sent to the hospital Thursday afternoon after a crash in Fairfax County, according to Fairfax County Fire and Rescue. Officials said crews were dispatched for a vehicle crash with a person trapped at Westfields Boulevard and Stonecroft Boulevard. "Rescue Squad 421,...
Tips to prevent Kia, Hyundai vehicle thefts as social media trend reaches the DMV

PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. (7News) — If you’re on TikTok you’ve probably already seen the do-it-yourself videos showing how to commit a crime. The Prince George’s County Police Department recently recovered a stolen car that they believe was inspired by a new TikTok challenge showing people how to steal a car by using a USB charging cord.

