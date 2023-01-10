Read full article on original website
Related
WJLA
13-year-old arrested for attempted carjacking in Montgomery County, police say
GAITHERSBURG, Md. (7News) — A 13-year-old was arrested on Tuesday in relation to a December attempted carjacking, Montogomery County police said. Shortly after 7 p.m. on Dec. 20, officers responded to the Montgomery Village Shopping Center for the report of an attempted carjacking. The investigation revealed that the 13-year-old...
WJLA
Prince George's County police looking for suspect after Temple Hills fatal shooting
TEMPLE HILLS, Md. (7News) — Prince George's County police responded to a shooting in Temple Hills Saturday morning that left one man dead, police said. A man was found inside a car suffering from gunshot wounds in the 2200 block of Afton Street, police confirmed. He was pronounced dead on the scene.
WJLA
School bus evacuated after Woodbridge, Va. high school student makes bomb threat
WOODBRIDGE, Va. (7News) — Prince William County police officers responded to Forest Park High School in Woodbridge on Thursday following an alleged bomb threat a student made on a school bus. Police said the bus driver heard the student make the reported bomb threat before the bus had left...
WJLA
Loudoun Co. CA clarifies letter on prosecution of misdemeanor crimes amid growing concern
LOUDOUN COUNTY, Va. (7news) — On Friday afternoon, Loudoun County Commonwealth’s Attorney Buta Biberaj insisted misdemeanor charges will continue to be prosecuted in the county, amid growing concern over a letter she wrote that some believed indicated they would not be. The letter was addressed to judges and...
WJLA
Prince William County teacher fired after being charged with striking student in class
PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, Va. (7News) — A Prince William County teacher was fired after police say he struck an 8-year-old student in class. On Jan. 5, just before `10:30 a.m., officers responded to Fannie Fitzgerald Elementary School located at 15500 Benita Fitzgerald Dr. in Woodbridge to investigate an assault. Police say their investigation revealed that on Jan. 4, during class, an 8-year-old boy was struck by his teacher.
WJLA
Fairfax Co. man arrested for arson after burning down his own home, fire officials say
RESTON, Va. (7News) — A Fairfax County man is in custody after county fire officials said they suspect him of burning down the home in which he lived. 54-year-old Patrick Aylas set fire to the home early Thursday morning just after 4 a.m. on Shadbush Court in Reston, Fairfax County Fire & EMS said.
WJLA
VIDEO: Suspects wanted in shooting of 6 and 9-year-old getting off Metrobus in NW DC
WASHINGTON (7News) — The Metropolitan Police Department are searching for two suspects linked to a shooting that left a 6-year-old and 9-year-old injured after they were getting off a Metrobus in northwest Washington, D.C. Wednesday afternoon on their way home from school. The shooting happened at 14th Street Northwest...
WJLA
Employee stabbed inside Bethesda CVS Pharmacy; Man in custody, police say
BETHESDA, Md. (7News) — A man attempting to rob a CVS Pharmacy in Bethesda Thursday stabbed a female employee in the shoulder, Montgomery County police said. The incident took place around 4 p.m. in the 7800 block of Wisconsin Ave., police said. The victim was alert and conscious when...
WJLA
Loudoun Co. CA office won't be involved in the prosecution of certain misdemeanor crimes
LOUDOUN COUNTY, Va. (7News) — In a letter obtained by 7News, Loudoun County Commonwealth's Attorney Buta Biberaj said her office won't be directly involved in the prosecution of certain misdemeanor charges and most cases will be deferred to law enforcement and the courts for prosecution. The move is being...
WJLA
Loudoun County man stopped by TSA for having loaded gun at Dulles Airport
DULLES, Va. (7News) — A Loudoun County man was stopped at a security checkpoint at Dulles International Airport after a loaded handgun was discovered in his bag on Thursday. The man, from Round Hill, Va., told TSA agents that he meant to remove his firearm from his bag before his flight, but that he forgot to do so.
WJLA
'Our babies are getting shot': DC leaders call for ceasefire amid child-involved shootings
WASHINGTON, DC (7News) — Members of D.C.'s Ward 4 are calling for a ceasefire after two recent incidents where three children nine and younger were caught in the crossfire. D.C. Councilmember Janeese Lewis George stood with community leaders and violence interrupters Friday to call out the behavior that is hurting the innocent.
WJLA
17-year-old charged in shooting death of Lee Alexander Thomas at Largo gas station
LARGO, MD. (7News) — A 17-year-old Upper Marlboro boy was charged for fatally shooting a 54-year-old man at an Exxon gas station in Largo during a carjacking in December, the Prince George's Police Department (PGPD) said. On Dec. 19 at approximately 11:00 p.m., officers responded to the gas station,...
WJLA
Video released in Tysons Corner 'smash and grab' robbery on New Year's Day
FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (7News) — Fairfax County police released surveillance video on Thursday of a "smash and grab" style robbery at a Tysons's Corner Center store on New Year's Day. The robbery happened at Elite Jewelers, police say. The video shows the suspect smashing a jewelry case with a...
WJLA
SEE IT: House fire extinguished at Prince George's County home
CLINTON, Md. (7News) — Prince George's County Fire and Rescue (PGFD) responded to a home in Clinton, Md. Saturday morning for the report of a fire. The home is located in the 13000 block of Gallahan Road. When fire crews arrived shortly after 10 a.m., fire and smoke were visible from the house's first-story front porch, the department said.
WJLA
Lockdown lifted at Richard Montgomery High after unfounded report of weapon on campus
ROCKVILLE, Md. (7News) — Richard Montgomery High School in Rockville, Md. was on lockdown Friday after a report of a weapon on school property, according to Montgomery County Police Department. Following an investigation into the claim, police said there was no weapon found on the campus. The lockdown was...
WJLA
Fairfax County crash sends 2 people to the hospital, officials say
FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (7News) — Two people were sent to the hospital Thursday afternoon after a crash in Fairfax County, according to Fairfax County Fire and Rescue. Officials said crews were dispatched for a vehicle crash with a person trapped at Westfields Boulevard and Stonecroft Boulevard. "Rescue Squad 421,...
WJLA
1 hurt after Montgomery Co. Fire and Rescue vehicle rear-ended in crash: Officials
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (7News) — One person was sent to the hospital after a Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Service vehicle was involved in a Friday morning crash in Gaithersburg, authorities said. Around 8:30 a.m., the chief spokesperson for the fire department, Pete Piringer, said an MCFRS ambulance was...
WJLA
4 more Fairfax County schools failed to tell students about national merit awards
ALEXANDRIA, Va. (7News) — Four more Fairfax County schools failed to tell students about national merit award recognition in a timely fashion, 7News learned Friday. Edison High School in Alexandria, along with Lewis High School, West Potomac High School and Annandale High School announced on their website that notifications did not go out on time last fall.
WJLA
Baltimore County police react to call for chaos at White Marsh Mall Saturday
Baltimore (WBFF-TV) — Baltimore County police are reacting to a "call for chaos." Organizers are telling participants to meet at White Marsh Mall this weekend. Shoppers at the mall Thursday were speaking out about the threat of pending mayhem at the mall. "It's uncalled for, you know. The (police)...
WJLA
Tips to prevent Kia, Hyundai vehicle thefts as social media trend reaches the DMV
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. (7News) — If you’re on TikTok you’ve probably already seen the do-it-yourself videos showing how to commit a crime. The Prince George’s County Police Department recently recovered a stolen car that they believe was inspired by a new TikTok challenge showing people how to steal a car by using a USB charging cord.
Comments / 0