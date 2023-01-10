Read full article on original website
With Pete Golding Out, What Nick Saban Wants at Defensive Coordinator: Just A Minute
The news of Pete Golding's exit from the Alabama Crimson Tide and becoming the new defensive coordinator at Ole Miss was anything but surprising as there had been more than rumblings in Tuscaloosa about his departure for over a month. A second rumor making the rounds is that former defensive...
Kentucky DB Transfer Kobi Albert Commits to Mississippi State
Another former Kentucky Wildcat has found a new home via the transfer portal. On Saturday evening, defensive back Ja'Kobi Albert announced that after spending one season in Lexington, he's heading south down to Starkville to play for the Mississippi State Bulldogs: Albert — a 5-foot-11, ...
Rebels Transfer WR Dannis Jackson Staying in SEC
Now-former Ole Miss wide receiver Dannis Jackson has found a new home via the NCAA Transfer Portal. And he is staying in the SEC, committing to the Missouri Tigers on Saturday. Jackson spent four seasons in Oxford, making 19 catches for 324 yards and two touchdowns, averaging 17.1 yards per...
Cowboys EXCLUSIVE: Emmitt Smith Questions Dallas ‘Details’ and Super Bowl Odds
DALLAS - Hall-of-Fame running back Emmitt Smith doesn't take much lightly. The three-time Super Bowl champion's perseverance is evident in his roles as a husband, father, real estate developer and even "Dancing with the Stars'' champion. Smith is multi-faceted; but it's his attention to detail that allowed him to do...
Lakers News: Controversial Veteran Big Man To Work Out For LA This Week
It sure seems like your Los Angeles Lakers are not quite done making roster moves, even if those moves happen to be centered more around the fringes of their rotation for the time being. Sources inform Shams Charania of The Athletic that nine-year veteran center Meyers Leonard is going to...
Miami Heat Social Media Trolls Milwaukee Bucks’ Grayson Allen?
The rise of social media has given NBA teams another way of trash-talking the opposition. It appears the Miami Heat may have used their Twitter account to poke fun at Milwaukee Bucks guard Grayson Allen after Saturday's victory. After the game, the Heat's accounted posted a photo of Victor Oladipo finishing a dunk. Allen was in the background.
Colts Complete HC Interview With Lions DC Aaron Glenn
The Indianapolis Colts completed an interview with Detroit Lions defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn on Saturday, January 14. This comes with multiple coaches being considered for the position. However, with Glenn’s former playing style and current defensive mindset, he is a great candidate for what Colts GM Chris Ballard and owner...
General Manager Candidate: Glenn Cook
NASHVILLE – The Tennessee Titans continued the interview process Friday in their search for a new general manager. The team confirmed that it concluded interviews with Glenn Cook of the Cleveland Browns and Ran Carthon of the San Francisco 49ers. The next general manager will be the 15th in...
