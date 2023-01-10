ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tuscaloosa, AL

Wichita Eagle

Rebels Transfer WR Dannis Jackson Staying in SEC

Now-former Ole Miss wide receiver Dannis Jackson has found a new home via the NCAA Transfer Portal. And he is staying in the SEC, committing to the Missouri Tigers on Saturday. Jackson spent four seasons in Oxford, making 19 catches for 324 yards and two touchdowns, averaging 17.1 yards per...
OXFORD, MS
Wichita Eagle

Miami Heat Social Media Trolls Milwaukee Bucks’ Grayson Allen?

The rise of social media has given NBA teams another way of trash-talking the opposition. It appears the Miami Heat may have used their Twitter account to poke fun at Milwaukee Bucks guard Grayson Allen after Saturday's victory. After the game, the Heat's accounted posted a photo of Victor Oladipo finishing a dunk. Allen was in the background.
MIAMI, FL
Wichita Eagle

Colts Complete HC Interview With Lions DC Aaron Glenn

The Indianapolis Colts completed an interview with Detroit Lions defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn on Saturday, January 14. This comes with multiple coaches being considered for the position. However, with Glenn’s former playing style and current defensive mindset, he is a great candidate for what Colts GM Chris Ballard and owner...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Wichita Eagle

General Manager Candidate: Glenn Cook

NASHVILLE – The Tennessee Titans continued the interview process Friday in their search for a new general manager. The team confirmed that it concluded interviews with Glenn Cook of the Cleveland Browns and Ran Carthon of the San Francisco 49ers. The next general manager will be the 15th in...
NASHVILLE, TN

