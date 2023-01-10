ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Woman robbed two people within 20 minutes in Portage Park

By CBS Chicago Team
 5 days ago

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Chicago police are looking for a woman who robbed two people at knifepoint on Sunday in Portage Park.

In both robberies, the woman was driving a red Kia sedan when she approached the victims, flashed a knife, and demanded their purse, according to police. In one of the robberies, she pressed the knife to the victim's back, causing a small cut.

Police said the first robbery happened around 1:50 p.m. Sunday in the 5300 block of West Lawrence Avenue. The second robbery happened about 20 minutes later in the 4500 block of North Milwaukee Avenue.

The woman is described as African American, between the ages of 25 and 30, standing 5-foot-5 to 5-foot-7, weighing 125 to 135 pounds, with short hair dyed orange. She was wearing a blue surgical mask and a long purple winter coat.

Anyone with information on the robberies is asked to call Area 5 detectives at 312-746-7394.

Comments / 15

Kamil eon
4d ago

The robber obviously dressed to be easily identified but also really easily take off wig and coat and look different mite of even bin a man dresses as a woman

Reply
7
 

