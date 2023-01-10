ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

UIC faculty set to go on strike next week

By CBS Chicago Team
 5 days ago

UIC Faculty planning Jan. 17 strike 00:22

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Faculty at the University of Illinois at Chicago plan to go on strike next week, amid stalled contract negotiations.

UIC United Faculty, the union representing 900 faculty members, said university administration hasn't made significant movement at the bargaining table for months.

"The past 8 months are further evidence that management engages in bad faith bargaining as a matter of course, despite even the university's best interests," UICUF Chief Steward Robert Johnston said in a statement.

The union plans to picket at UIC on Tuesday and Wednesday, ahead of next week's strike, which will begin Jan. 17.

Faculty members are seeking pay increases that keep up with inflation. They're also asking for mental health resources for students.

