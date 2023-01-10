Twitter Memes Roast Georgia Bulldogs' Stetson Bennett & Say He's Too Old For College Football

The Georgia Bulldogs brought home a huge win during Monday night's National Championship for college football. Quarterback Stetson Bennett is getting all of the accolades from fans, however, some are roasting him for his age.

The player is 25 years old and Twitter users have created memes saying that he's older than most college students. Barstool Sportsbook even went as far as to list all the players in the NFL his age supersedes.

Some people think that 25 is too old to play a college sport insinuating a disadvantage for the competing teams.

"Stetson Bennett dominating college kids as a 30-year-old," one account exaggerated his age and published a video of a man hitting a basketball out of a child's hands.

Another person published a picture of an older man in uniform from the Adam Sandler film The Longest Yard.

"25-year-old Stetson Bennett leading the Georgia Bulldogs," the tweet reads.

The jokes didn't end there. Many social pages compared him to Tom Brady from the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, who is the oldest player in the NFL.

One verified account (@Kofie) published a video of an elderly man in what looks like a high school building with a backpack on.

"Stetson Bennett pulling up to the XFL," he captioned.

While countless people giggled over these memes, there were others who had nothing but praise for how far the athlete has come.

The Quarterback started was a two-star recruit and will be graduating as a two-time National Championship with the UGA Bulldogs, as they also took home the trophy in 2022.

This was Bennett's last year on the college team.