Suitland, MD

FOX 2

Deadly crash investigated on I-70 in St. Charles County

ST. CHARLES, Mo. — A fatal crash has closed westbound I-70 near Lake St. Louis in St. Charles County. It is not yet clear when the highway will reopen, and there are traffic backups in the area. The Missouri State Highway Patrol expects to open some lanes to help with rush-hour traffic. They are diverting […]
SAINT CHARLES COUNTY, MO
foxbaltimore.com

1 killed after being struck by light rail in Timonium Tuesday afternoon

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — A pedestrian was killed after being struck by a light rail train, according to a spokesperson from the Maryland Department of Transportation. The transportation department says that around 5:30 p.m. a southbound light rail train struck a person north of the Timonium Business Park stop. The...
TIMONIUM, MD
maryland.gov

Maryland State Police Seeks Assistance Locating Man Reported Missing From Somerset County

(PRINCESS ANNE, MD) – Maryland State Police are asking for the public’s assistance to help locate a man reported missing yesterday in Somerset County. Dequan Javon Fields, 27, was reported missing to the Maryland State Police Princess Anne Barrack on Jan. 12 after attempts by family to reach him were unsuccessful. The case is being investigated by the Maryland State Police Criminal Enforcement Division Eastern Region.
SOMERSET COUNTY, MD
5 On Your Side

Man seriously injured Tuesday in St. Louis County shooting

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — A man was hospitalized with gunshot wounds Tuesday morning after an assault in north St. Louis County. According to the St. Louis County Police Department, officers with the North County Precinct responded at about 6:15 a.m. Tuesday to a call regarding an assault in the 2700 block of Rottingdean Drive, located just south of Black Jack, Missouri.
SAINT LOUIS COUNTY, MO
Daily Voice

Four Flee Furious Fast-Moving Fire That Tore Through St. Mary's County Home

Four people were able to safely escape a St. Mary’s County home that went up in flames on Sunday morning, according to the Maryland State Fire Marshal. Members of the Seventh District Volunteer Fire Department were called to the 38000 block of Dickerson Road in Abell on Sunday, Jan. 8, when an occupant reported that a fire had broken out inside one of the bedrooms of the residence.
SAINT MARY'S COUNTY, MD
FOX2Now

Police investigate armed robbery at business in north St. Louis County

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – An investigation is underway after two armed suspects robbed a business in north St. Louis County Tuesday night. According to the spokesperson for the North County Police Cooperative, officers responded to a robbery at 11000 block of Bellefontaine Road just after 8 p.m. Police claimed the two armed suspects entered the business and robbed it. No injuries were reported.
SAINT LOUIS COUNTY, MO
WUSA9

DC government employee on administrative leave after shooting death of 13-year-old Karon Blake

WASHINGTON — A D.C. government employee is now on administrative leave after he allegedly shot and killed a 13-year-old boy, Mayor Muriel Bowser said. The incident happened just before 4 a.m. on Jan. 7. Police responded to Quincy Street Northeast, off of Michigan Avenue Northeast, after a report of a shooting in the area. At the scene, a boy, later identified as Karon Blake, of Northeast, D.C., was found shot and suffering from injuries.
WASHINGTON, DC
fox5dc.com

Charging hoverboard ignites fire in southeast DC home: officials

WASHINGTON - Authorities say a charging hoverboard ignited a fire early Wednesday in a southeast D.C. home. The fire was reported just after 12:45 a.m. in the 300 block of Burns Street. No injuries were reported but the residents of the home were displaced. Officials say the fire was the...
WASHINGTON, DC
fox5dc.com

Mayor Bowser: DC employee shot and killed 13-year-old

On Wednesday, D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser revealed that the man who shot and killed a 13-year-old suspected of breaking into cars, is a D.C. government employee. FOX 5's Stephanie Ramirez reports from Northeast with the latest updates on the polarizing situation.
WASHINGTON, DC
WTOP

Latest Taft Bridge suicide shows ‘urgency’ to add barriers, DC leaders say

After the second suicide at Northwest D.C.’s William Howard Taft Bridge in less than a year, the District Department of Transportation reacted publicly Wednesday, assuring that suicide prevention barriers would be installed there soon. “Yesterday’s loss underscores the urgency in our work to add suicide barriers to the Taft...

