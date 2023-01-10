Four people were able to safely escape a St. Mary’s County home that went up in flames on Sunday morning, according to the Maryland State Fire Marshal. Members of the Seventh District Volunteer Fire Department were called to the 38000 block of Dickerson Road in Abell on Sunday, Jan. 8, when an occupant reported that a fire had broken out inside one of the bedrooms of the residence.

