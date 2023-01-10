Read full article on original website
A Political Expert and Former Professor Explains the Differences Between the Trump and Biden Classified Documents CasesThe Veracity Report - Washington D.C. EditionWilmington, DE
Ashli Babbitt Was Attempting to Stop January 6th Rioters Claims Marjorie Taylor GreeneAnthony JamesWashington, DC
Fairfax's first case of chronic wasting disease confirmed, traced to ViennaWatchful EyeFairfax County, VA
A man is arrested following the Silver Spring McDonald's stabbings.Mario DonevskiSilver Spring, MD
Washington Commanders Fire CoachOnlyHomersWashington, DC
Deadly crash investigated on I-70 in St. Charles County
ST. CHARLES, Mo. — A fatal crash has closed westbound I-70 near Lake St. Louis in St. Charles County. It is not yet clear when the highway will reopen, and there are traffic backups in the area. The Missouri State Highway Patrol expects to open some lanes to help with rush-hour traffic. They are diverting […]
Video Shows Parkway Crash That Purportedly Struck Trooper On Scene Of Another Accident
A crash that injured a New Jersey State trooper on the scene of another accident was captured on dashcam footage, according to New Jersey State Police and The Lakewood Scoop.The footage shows a vehicle plowing into another car that then overturns, and gets pushed several feet near mile marker …
foxbaltimore.com
1 killed after being struck by light rail in Timonium Tuesday afternoon
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — A pedestrian was killed after being struck by a light rail train, according to a spokesperson from the Maryland Department of Transportation. The transportation department says that around 5:30 p.m. a southbound light rail train struck a person north of the Timonium Business Park stop. The...
One suspect charged, 4 in custody after violent home invasion in O’Fallon
After a violent home invasion early Friday morning, five people have been taken into custody. One of them is facing multiple charges.
bethesdamagazine.com
Residents call for more policing, say they feel unsafe during White Oak listening session
A number of residents expressed a growing sense of feeling unsafe and called for increased and improved police enforcement during a listening session Thursday evening centered on White Oak. Around 150 people gathered at the White Oak Community Recreational Center for a forum prompted by two high-profile homicides in Silver...
maryland.gov
Maryland State Police Seeks Assistance Locating Man Reported Missing From Somerset County
(PRINCESS ANNE, MD) – Maryland State Police are asking for the public’s assistance to help locate a man reported missing yesterday in Somerset County. Dequan Javon Fields, 27, was reported missing to the Maryland State Police Princess Anne Barrack on Jan. 12 after attempts by family to reach him were unsuccessful. The case is being investigated by the Maryland State Police Criminal Enforcement Division Eastern Region.
Northeast D.C Mayor: A DC government employee shot and killed a 13-year-old
Residents of a neighborhood in Northeast D.C. are still asking for the identity of the guy who fatally shot a 13-year-old boy who was suspected of breaking into automobiles. On Wednesday, Mayor Muriel Bowser disclosed that the individual is employed by the District of Columbia.
Man seriously injured Tuesday in St. Louis County shooting
ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — A man was hospitalized with gunshot wounds Tuesday morning after an assault in north St. Louis County. According to the St. Louis County Police Department, officers with the North County Precinct responded at about 6:15 a.m. Tuesday to a call regarding an assault in the 2700 block of Rottingdean Drive, located just south of Black Jack, Missouri.
MS-13 Leader Gets Life In Prison For Maryland Murders, Racketeering Conspiracy
Another MS-13 gang member in Maryland will spend the rest of his life in prison for his role in a wide-ranging racketeering conspiracy that included multiple murders and federal drug charges. Brayan Contreras-Avalos - also known as “Anonimo,” “Humilde,” and “Malia,” 28, of Langley Park, has been sentenced to life...
Four Flee Furious Fast-Moving Fire That Tore Through St. Mary's County Home
Four people were able to safely escape a St. Mary’s County home that went up in flames on Sunday morning, according to the Maryland State Fire Marshal. Members of the Seventh District Volunteer Fire Department were called to the 38000 block of Dickerson Road in Abell on Sunday, Jan. 8, when an occupant reported that a fire had broken out inside one of the bedrooms of the residence.
Police investigate armed robbery at business in north St. Louis County
ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – An investigation is underway after two armed suspects robbed a business in north St. Louis County Tuesday night. According to the spokesperson for the North County Police Cooperative, officers responded to a robbery at 11000 block of Bellefontaine Road just after 8 p.m. Police claimed the two armed suspects entered the business and robbed it. No injuries were reported.
DC government employee on administrative leave after shooting death of 13-year-old Karon Blake
WASHINGTON — A D.C. government employee is now on administrative leave after he allegedly shot and killed a 13-year-old boy, Mayor Muriel Bowser said. The incident happened just before 4 a.m. on Jan. 7. Police responded to Quincy Street Northeast, off of Michigan Avenue Northeast, after a report of a shooting in the area. At the scene, a boy, later identified as Karon Blake, of Northeast, D.C., was found shot and suffering from injuries.
fox5dc.com
Charging hoverboard ignites fire in southeast DC home: officials
WASHINGTON - Authorities say a charging hoverboard ignited a fire early Wednesday in a southeast D.C. home. The fire was reported just after 12:45 a.m. in the 300 block of Burns Street. No injuries were reported but the residents of the home were displaced. Officials say the fire was the...
WJLA
'Our babies are getting shot': DC leaders call for ceasefire amid child-involved shootings
WASHINGTON, DC (7News) — Members of D.C.'s Ward 4 are calling for a ceasefire after two recent incidents where three children nine and younger were caught in the crossfire. D.C. Councilmember Janeese Lewis George stood with community leaders and violence interrupters Friday to call out the behavior that is hurting the innocent.
fox5dc.com
Mayor Bowser: DC employee shot and killed 13-year-old
On Wednesday, D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser revealed that the man who shot and killed a 13-year-old suspected of breaking into cars, is a D.C. government employee. FOX 5's Stephanie Ramirez reports from Northeast with the latest updates on the polarizing situation.
WTOP
Latest Taft Bridge suicide shows ‘urgency’ to add barriers, DC leaders say
After the second suicide at Northwest D.C.’s William Howard Taft Bridge in less than a year, the District Department of Transportation reacted publicly Wednesday, assuring that suicide prevention barriers would be installed there soon. “Yesterday’s loss underscores the urgency in our work to add suicide barriers to the Taft...
fox5dc.com
DC government employee shot and killed 13-year-old Karon Blake, says DC Mayor
WASHINGTON - D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser confirmed Wednesday that the man who shot and killed 13-year-old Karon Blake early Saturday morning is a D.C. government employee. Bowser said in a press conference Wednesday that the employee is currently on administrative leave and is not someone who works in public safety.
Man That Left Girlfriend For Dead Outside Maryland Home Arrested In Florida
A Maryland man accused of killing his girlfriend in December 2021 has been arrested in Florida, authorities say. Kevin Lorenzo Jackson, 44, is accused of fatally shooting his girlfriend, Kimberly Page, 51, during an argument outside of a home in the 5000 block of Leah Court on Dec. 17, 2021. Jackson was located and arrested in Orange County, Florida.
Hitman Nicknamed 'Glock' Gets 35 Years In Maryland Murder-For-Hire Plot: Feds
A Baltimore criminal with a fitting nickname will spend decades behind bars for his role in a murder-for-hire plot that led to the death of a man believed to be working with law enforcement. Daquante “Glock" Thomas, 20, of Baltimore, has been sentenced to 35 years in prison, followed by...
fox5dc.com
Keenan Anderson: DC charter school teacher dies after being tased by LAPD over winter break
WASHINGTON - A D.C. charter school is mourning the death of a beloved teacher who died after being taken into custody by Los Angeles police over winter break. In a statement shared on the Digital Pioneers Academy website, the school's founder Mashea Ashton said the school community is "deeply saddened by the death of Mr. Keenan Anderson."
