ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WKRC

Universal Studios introducing new immersive horror experience

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (WKRC/KTNV/CNN Newsource) - Horror fans won't need to wait until October for some scares. Universal Studios is bringing a new, permanent immersive horror experience to Las Vegas. The company announced Wednesday that it plans to open the attraction in the city's Area 15 Entertainment District. The idea,...
LAS VEGAS, NV

Comments / 0

Community Policy