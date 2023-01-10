Keeping up with anticipated U.S. EV sales growth will require a lot more chargers, according to a new S&P Global Mobility study. Even accounting for home charging, which is how most EV drivers currently charge most of the time, the U.S. public charging network will need to quadruple in size between 2022 and 2025, and grow more than eightfold by 2030, according to the study.

CALIFORNIA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO