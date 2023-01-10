ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gallatin, TN

Impact Martial Arts Gallatin Hosting Free Women’s Self Defense Class

By Andrea Hinds
Sumner County Source
Sumner County Source
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1f4FdI_0k9hyCAY00

Impact Martial Arts in Gallatin is hosting a free women’s self-defense workshop addressing armed attackers on Friday, January 20th from 6pm – 8pm.

During the workshop, participants will learn:

  • Distance methods to keep distance between you and a potential attacker
  • Self-defense in an armed attacker scenario
  • How to be moved to a secondary location

Register here: https://sparkpages.io/?i=_YDR

Impact Martial Arts Gallatin is located at 100 S Westland Ave, Suite A.

Why self-defense classes are important:

Studies show that victims of assault are less likely to take “fight” or “flight” during the assault. This is because most women aren’t trained to fight, most likely knew and/or trusted the perpetrator and are also engulfed by fear, shock, disbelief, and betrayal. More common responses to assault and trauma are temporary paralysis and collapsed immobility, meaning that the heart rate and blood pressure drop dramatically until you feel like passing out.

Event organizers hope these workshops help women feel empowered, confident and capable in their bodies anytime, anywhere.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Tennessee Tribune

Nashville’s Top Black Executives Gather for Discussion About The “It City’s” Change, Challenges, and Opportunities

NASHVILLE, TN- Nearly 100 Black Executives were hosted on Tuesday evening for a night of networking and learning at the new offices of Spencer Fane Bone McAllester. The event was the vision of Studio Bank Co-Founder and community leader, Harry Allen, and Studio Bank Founders’ Advisory Board member and author of Own Your Phenomenal Self: A guide on Character, Success and Leadership and Spoken Art: Too Brave to Back Down Rita P. Mitchell.
NASHVILLE, TN
Sumner County Source

Nashville Ballet to Highlight Stories of Music City’s Past in ‘Anthology’ this February

Featuring choreography by award-winning creators and live music by MORGXN. Nashville Ballet will continue their 2022-23 season and kick off the new year with the world premiere of Anthology. Conceptualized by Emmy Award-winning Artistic Director Paul Vasterling, Anthology will highlight unexplored stories of Music City’s past. Inspired by his passion for community, music, and movement, Anthology will be Vasterling’s final world premiere as Artistic Director of the company.
NASHVILLE, TN
murfreesborovoice.com

Murfreesboro Murder Suspect in the Death of a 22-Year-Old due in Court on March 17, 2023

(Murfreesboro, TN) WGNS has more news on the murder of a young man that occurred in Murfreesboro a little over 26-months ago. Looking back to the initial call to dispatch, Murfreesboro Police responded to a shooting on North Tennessee Boulevard at Stonewall Boulevard on October 24, 2020. At the intersection, responding officers located the body of 22-year-old Blake Bolton.
MURFREESBORO, TN
rewind943.com

Police surround home off Dover Road, negotiating with suspect inside

CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – Police have surrounded a house off Dover Road and are negotiating with a suspect inside. At about 1:35 p.m., Clarksville Police had a perimeter around a home in the 300 block of Chateauroux Drive, and officers were trying to negotiate with someone inside who has an aggravated assault warrant, according to police spokesman Scott Beaubien.
CLARKSVILLE, TN
Sumner County Source

Female Suspect Snags Purse in Gallatin

Please BOLO for this white female. She is observed on camera picking up a purse that was left in a cart by another customer. During the time that the purse was in her possession, $200 was taken. Anyone with information regarding this female or who can help locate/identify her please...
GALLATIN, TN
Sumner County Source

Sumner County Source

Sumner County, TN
1K+
Followers
3K+
Post
127K+
Views
ABOUT

Sumner County Source is your personal portal to all things Sumner County.

 https://sumnercountysource.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy