This Nevada City Is One Of The 24 Best Places To Visit In The USA
Trips to Discover compiled a list of the 24 best places to visit in the USA.
visitcarsoncity.com
Surprising experiences await in Nevada’s Capital
Expect the unexpected in Carson City: Surprising experiences await in Nevada’s Capital. When you think of visiting a state capital, things that come to mind may include touring the capitol building, strolling through the town square or browsing through a museum or two. But what about hang gliding? Or,...
Tahoe Daily Tribune
Chain controls in effect with snow dumping at Lake Tahoe; Travel, resort ops to be impacted
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — Snow is falling at Tahoe Saturday morning and most highways around the lake have chain controls in effect. The snow is expected to be heavy throughout Saturday with at least a couple of feet falling above 7,000 feet with lower areas in the region receiving up to a foot of snow, the National Weather Service in Reno said, and added that there may even be the occasional rumble of thunder around the Lake Tahoe Basin.
Lombardo appoints longtime administrator to lead state’s Department of Wildlife
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A longtime administrator in the state Department of Wildlife is the agency’s new director. Alan Jenne, who most recently served as head of the agency’s habitat division, has been appointed director by Gov. Joe Lombardo, according to a Friday news release. “Alan is committed to conserving Nevada’s wildlife and managing our […]
Fox5 KVVU
Nevada Department of Transportation snow plowers prepare for heavy snowfall this weekend
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The wet weather is expected to return this weekend and with that comes another snowstorm up in the mountains. For 11 years, John Herman has been turning the key to NODT’s snow plows to head out on the roads. “Coming from northern Nevada originally,...
Increases in egg prices add strain on farms, business owners and shoppers
Pricey eggs leaving Las Vegas businesses, shoppers struggling. The scramble is on to not only find eggs, but at a decent price, many store shelves are empty, or prices can crack your wallet.
End of rental assistance program prompts fears evictions will spike
Policy, politics and progressive commentary To prevent a tsunami of evictions in the first two years of the pandemic, policymakers set up a safety net that included eviction moratoria, an expanded rental assistance program and passing legislation to postpone court proceedings while rental assistance applications were processed. As a result, the much-feared wide scale eviction crisis was mostly held at […] The post End of rental assistance program prompts fears evictions will spike appeared first on Nevada Current.
nevadabusiness.com
New Skincare Spa Offers Services Designed to Aid With Nevada’s Dry Climate
CARSON CITY, Nev. – Nevada is known for its dry, arid climate, 300 days of sunshine a year and limitless outdoor activities, which can wreak havoc on your skin. Elaine Spencer, owner of the newly opened Le Visage Spa for Skincare located in the Carson Mall, said skin, being the largest organ in the human body, needs to be nurtured, especially in this climate.
bouldercityreview.com
Prescribed burns planned at Lake Mead
Two prescribed burns are planned in the coming days to reduce the risk of fires at Lake Mead National Recreation Area. Depending on weather conditions, piles of previously cut vegetation will be burned as part of a hazardous fuel reduction measure. The first burn is scheduled for Tuesday, Jan. 17,...
KOLO TV Reno
Nevada Game Wardens seek public’s help in poaching case
RUBY LAKE, Nev. (KOLO) - Nevada Game Wardens are asking for the public’s help in solving a mule deer poaching case. The Nevada Department of Wildlife says the deer may have been unlawfully killed near the Ruby Lake National Wildlife Refuge after dark on Oct. 1. They say persons...
news3lv.com
Nevada's law enforcement 'Joining Forces' to cite distracted drivers
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Do you tend to drive while using a handheld electronic device? Nevada's law enforcement is reminding all drivers it's illegal. From Jan. 13 through the 31, Nevada's law enforcement agencies will be Joining Forces and citing distracted drivers. Nevada law states that any use of...
mynews4.com
Lucky Nevadan wins $1.2 million at Grand Sierra Resort in Reno
RENO, Nev. (KRNV) — A lucky Nevadan won big at the Grand Sierra Resort in Reno Monday night. The resident hit the $1.2 million jackpot while playing Aristocrat's Buffalo Diamond with a wager of $4. “We are so thrilled to see one of our local guests win this life-changing...
963kklz.com
Landslide Will Shut Down Nevada Highway For Months
A major landslide in Western Nevada near the town of Yerington will leave a state highway closed to through traffic for the next few months. According to an article written by the Associated Press and posted on KTNV.com, Nevada Department of Transportation officials report that approximately 400 feet of State Highway 208 is now covered by debris. This section is in the Wilson Canyon between the towns of Yerington and Smith Valley. The AP article quotes NDOT spokesperson Meg Ragonese describing the situation in an article from the Reno Gazette Journal: “This is essentially an entire face of the roadside cliff that has come down, with not just boulders but earth as well.”
Has the recent rain helped fill Lake Mead?
Southern Nevada has been in the path of repeated rain systems for the last week. But, has the recent rain in our area affected Lake Mead's water levels?
Las Vegas is a hotspot for human trafficking, here's how to spot signs
According to Nevada Child Seekers, more than 8,000 children go missing every year in Nevada. The goal is to track down the children before it's too late.
KOLO TV Reno
First survey of 2023 shows some of the highest snowpacks on record
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The first snow survey of the season was held on Monday following the recent set of storms that brought a lot of snow to Northern Nevada. “I think we all as we shoveled it knew that this was not powder, this was the classic definition of Sierra Cement,” said Hydrologist Jeff Anderson of NRCS.
USPS Temporarily Closed a Facility in Nevada
The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: USPS and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.
Lombardo freezes new Nevada regulations, orders review of existing rules
(The Center Square) – Nevada Gov. Joe Lombardo signed a pair of executive orders this week freezing new state regulations, his office announced. The first, Executive Order 2023-003, bars state agencies from issuing any new regulations. It also requires them to review existing regulations and provide a report by May 1, recommending at least 10 regulations for removal. “Nevada’s current regulatory structure is too often unfocused and inefficient, contains regulations...
jammin1057.com
Lake Mead Water Levels Are Rising
Lake Mead and it’s water levels have risen slightly with an influx of heavy rainfall, but will that be enough to save the rapidly drying up reservoir?. The lake, a reservoir of the Colorado River, formed by the Hoover Dam, provides water to 25 million people in California, Nevada and Arizona, but it has been facing the effects of an ongoing megadrought.
Nevada witness reports cigar-shaped object shooting up from ground
A Nevada witness at Reno reported watching and videotaping a bright orange, cigar-shaped object shooting up into the air at 4:48 p.m. on December 7, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
