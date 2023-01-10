Read full article on original website
Shortcut Chicken and Dumplings
Up until I met my spouse I had never had chicken and dumplings. The second that creamy chicken and heavenly dumplings hit my tastebuds I was sold. I honestly can’t believe what I’ve been missing all these years!! This just wasn’t a recipe my mom ever made growing up. Don’t get me wrong, my mom is an amazing cook, but us northerners weren’t southern cooks. There’s a difference and my spouse …. absolutely a southern cook and boy that makes me happy.
Crock Pot Loaded Potatoes
Crock Pot Loaded Potatoes are all made in the slow cooker and covered in seasonings, shredded cheese, bacon and green onion!. Is there anything better than potatoes, bacon and cheese? Honestly, it's probably one of my favorite combination of flavors. This recipe for Crock Pot Loaded Potatoes combines all your favorites for the perfect side dish or appetizer!
Air Fryer Jalapeño Poppers
These Air Fryer Jalapeño Poppers are the ultimate appetizer recipe. You might have to make a double batch because people will be coming back for more!. The air fryer has definitely become my best friend when it comes to making little appetizers. Especially if I don't want to wait on preheating my oven. These Air Fryer Jalapeño Poppers come out so good and I can make them relatively quickly in the air fryer. They are creamy and slightly crunchy. The perfect combination! So if you are looking for an amazing air fryer appetizer recipe then you really gotta try these jalapeño poppers!
Blue Bell brings back ‘highly requested’ ice cream flavor for limited time
Blue Bell Ice Cream announced Thursday that it is starting the year with the return of a highly desired flavor but in new packaging.
Smothered chicken and rice casserole: Simple dinner ideas
This smothered chicken and rice casserole is the perfect dinner recipe for a busy day. I can't tell you how many times I have had a long day at work and on the way home, I was still trying to figure out what to cook for dinner. This dish from PlainChicken.com is so easy and delicious and with less than an hour to prep and cook, it will quickly become a meal your family will love.
Mom’s Beef Vegetable Soup
Day 1: Cook beef roast or steak in the crockpot until done. Cool overnight in the refrigerator so you can remove the white fat and cut it into bite-size pieces for soup. Day 2: Fill your favorite large soup pan one-third full of water and heat on medium-high heat. Cut up and add any fresh and then canned vegetables you and your family like, deciding on amounts according to how many people you were going to feed. Add the cooked beef, cut into bite sizes (while cold) and then add the broth.
Baked Chicken -“Million Dollar” Recipe
This Million Dollar Chicken Bake is a favorite in our household. It's chicken layered with cheese, bacon and green onions, it doesn’t get much better than that! It bakes up to tender juicy perfection! This recipe is a “busy family“ tried and true baked chicken recipe for an easy weeknight dinner! This Million Dollar Chicken Bake is simple and comes together in a flash. This meal can go from fridge to oven in about 10 minutes. This delicious chicken dish would be great with a side salad and some yummy mashed potatoes. Your family will be asking for seconds of this one!
Egg Drop Soup - Homemade in 10 minutes
I've been feeling a bit under the weather lately, sore throat and achy, pretty sure I have the crud that everyone is getting. When I'm feeling "Ick"ish I want easy and comforting food, that warms my belly and doesn't take much effort. This homemade egg drop soup can be made in about 10 minutes, and gets me back on the couch and under the covers in no time.
Baked Seafood Casserole
One of my favorite seafood dishes is my Baked Seafood Casserole. Loaded with fresh flounder, shrimp, sea scallops, and crab meat, every bite is full of flavor and seafood!. Perfect for seafood lovers, this easy seafood casserole will soon become one of your favorite recipes! Easy to make and so very delicious, it’s a winning combination.
3 Ingredients Brownie Recipe
Dicle Belül has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Today, I would like to talk to you about a healthy dessert recipe that you can easily prepare in your kitchen: 3 Ingredients Brownie Recipe.
Blow Cinnamon in Your Doorway on The First of The Month
Have you heard about blowing cinnamon in your doorway on the first of the month? It’s more than just something you saw your best friend do in their Insta story. People have been using cinnamon for abundance for millennia, spiritually and medicinally, so it is no wonder we now have a TikTok trend that plays on the powerful spice.
Million dollar bars: An easy dessert recipe made with chocolate, caramel and cookies
Craving a new, sweet recipe? This weekend, make this million dollar bar dessert made with simple ingredients that can be prepare in just 30 short minutes.
Oreo Chocolate Cheesecake
When you don’t know what to make for dessert, a cake is always a great solution. This Oreo Chocolate Cheesecake Cake is a creamy bundt cake with a cookie cheesecake filling and it is topped with a cream cheese glaze and more Oreo cookies. Ingredients:. For chocolate cake:. 2...
Can You Eat Sprouted Garlic?
You know that moment when the chill hits the air, leaves fall, and thoughts turn to a comforting pot of something? You root through your pantry for some garlic to start your Chicken Noodle Soup, but your little bulb has sprouted green tips. Can you use it or should you...
NO BAKE STRAWBERRY JELLO CHEESECAKE
No Bake Strawberry Jello Cheesecake is creamy, delicious and such an easy dessert to make! This no-bake cheesecake recipe is made with a vanilla wafer crust, a cream cheese filling and a creamy strawberry jello layer on top. This no bake strawberry cheesecake recipe is wonderfully smooth and topped with...
Pizza Sliders
Preheat the oven to 375 degrees F (190 degrees C). Line a rimmed baking sheet with parchment, and place a cooling rack on baking sheet. Spray rack with cooking spray. Stir together mozzarella, Italian cheese blend, basil, pepper, and 1 1/2 teaspoons of the Italian seasoning in a small bowl until combined. Set aside.
Blooming Onion - Air Fryer Recipe
Dicle Belül has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Today, I would like to talk to you about a snack recipe that you can easily prepare in your kitchen: Blooming Onion.
PINEAPPLE COCONUT CAKE
Pineapple Coconut Cake that’s made with a boxed cake mix, instant pudding mix and topped with a delicious coconut whipped cream frosting & shredded coconut. Amazing tropical flavored sheet cake recipe!. Making this coconut pineapple cake is so simple, using a boxed cake mix and adding a few more...
