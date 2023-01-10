These Air Fryer Jalapeño Poppers are the ultimate appetizer recipe. You might have to make a double batch because people will be coming back for more!. The air fryer has definitely become my best friend when it comes to making little appetizers. Especially if I don't want to wait on preheating my oven. These Air Fryer Jalapeño Poppers come out so good and I can make them relatively quickly in the air fryer. They are creamy and slightly crunchy. The perfect combination! So if you are looking for an amazing air fryer appetizer recipe then you really gotta try these jalapeño poppers!

18 DAYS AGO