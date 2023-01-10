Read full article on original website
wrestlingnews365.com
Former IMPACT Star Confesses Her Attraction To WWE’s Roman Reigns
The WWE held its sixth season of Tough Enough in 2015. Several superstars appeared on the show, including John Cena, Seth Rollins, and Roman Reigns. A few female contestants were attracted to the Tribal Chief, including former IMPACT Wrestling star Raquel (aka Gabriela Castrovinci) when he visited the Performance Center on the second episode.
tjrwrestling.net
Jim Ross Has Blunt Advice For WWE Stars After Vince McMahon’s Return
AEW star Jim Ross has some very straightforward advice for WWE stars who may be feeling uneasy after Vince McMahon sensationally returned. After retiring in July 2022 from WWE, Vince McMahon began 2023 in shocking fashion as he strong-armed his way back onto WWE’s Board of Directors before being installed as the company’s Executive Chairman.
wrestlinginc.com
Stephanie McMahon And Triple H's Thoughts On WWE Sale Reportedly Revealed
Vince McMahon has set the wrestling world on its ear once again. McMahon returned to WWEs board last week — in a letter to board members, McMahon shared his opinion that the company was in need of his return going into negotiations for a new media rights deal and the possibility of a sale. Earlier this week, despite having previously expressed their unanimous disapproval of McMahon's return to the company, the board voted unanimously to reinstate him as executive chairman. The previous executive chairman and co-CEO, Stephanie McMahon, has resigned from her position in WWE, despite previous assurances from the company that nothing about management would change. WWE Chief Content Officer Paul "Triple H" Levesque, Stephanie's husband, was one of those board members who voted to reinstate McMahon, but a new report from Axios claims that both Levesque and Stephanie opposed the idea of WWE being sold.
Former Heavyweight Champion Dies
The boxing world was rocked today when it was announced that a former heavyweight champion in the World Boxing Association has passed away. Gerrie Coetzee, who is from South Africa, passed away at the age of 67 due to lung cancer on Thursday, January 12, 2023.
Dave Bautista: ‘I Never Wanted to Be’ the Next Dwayne Johnson. ‘I Just Want to Be a Good F—ing Actor’
It’s almost impossible for any wrestler-turned-actor to avoid comparisons to Dwayne Johnson. After all, the wrestler formally known as The Rock is currently one of the biggest A-list actors in Hollywood. For Dave Bautista, however, leaving wrestling behind and starting an acting career was never an attempt to become the next Dwayne Johnson. “I never wanted to be the next Rock,” Bautista said in a recent GQ interview. “I just want to be a good fucking actor. A respected actor.” It was around 2009 when Bautista first starting flirting with the idea of making the jump from wrestler to actor. As...
stillrealtous.com
Mandy Rose On If Triple H Has Reached Out To Her
Mandy Rose had a dominant reign as NXT Women’s Champion as she was able to hold on to the title for 413 days, but last month Rose dropped the title to Roxanne Perez. Shortly after it was reported that WWE had released Mandy Rose due to content posted on her FanTime page.
tjrwrestling.net
Two WWE Hall Of Famers Set For TV Return
A new report has revealed that two WWE Hall of Famers are set to make their return to television as part of the 30th anniversary of Monday Night Raw. WWE’s flagship show kicked off back on January 11th, 1993 as the company moved on from its previous long-standing Prime Time Wrestling show.
bodyslam.net
Tessa Blanchard And Daga Announce Divorce
Tessa Blanchard and Daga have announced they are getting divorced. Over the weekend, Daga would post a tweet about cheating that lead many to believe Blanchard had cheated on him. Now it has been revealed that the pair are getting divorced. The pair would post a statement on Instagram confirming...
ComicBook
WWE: Stephanie McMahon Undergoes Surgery
The behind the scenes climate of World Wrestling Entertainment has flipped upside down in less than a week. Following Vince McMahon's return to the WWE Board of Directors, daughter and WWE Chairwoman and co-CEO Stephanie McMahon resigned from her corporate positions, leading to Nick Khan assuming all CEO responsibilities and Vince once again being elected to chairman of the board. Stephanie's exit represents the second time within the past calendar year that she has departed the WWE, as she took a brief leave of absence in Spring 2022. While Stephanie's next steps from a long-term perspective remain unknown, her immediate future will be focusing on her health.
wrestlingrumors.net
There She Goes: Former WWE Star Officially Announces Retirement From Wrestling
Everyone does it eventually. Retirement is a tricky subject in wrestling, as you never know how long it might be before someone finally hangs up their boots. In an industry where everyone can come back for one more match, it is difficult to find someone who truly retires. Several wrestlers say that they are though and that is the case with another former WWE star.
PWMania
Former WWE Star Making AEW Debut in Title Match on Wednesday’s Dynamite
KUSHIDA will make his AEW debut when he challenges Darby Allin for the TNT Title at Wednesday’s Dynamite. Young Bucks vs. Top Flight, Willow Nightingale vs. Toni Storm, and Orange Cassidy vs. Jay Lethal in an AEW All-Atlantic Title match were also announced. After leaving WWE last year, KUSHIDA...
nodq.com
AEW star explains why WWE’s current “chaotic state” benefits his company
During his podcast, AEW star Matt Hardy commented on the current situation in WWE with Vince McMahon returning and Stephanie McMahon resigning…. “First and foremost, I just wanna say, since we recorded our last pod, it was after we had recorded [that] we heard all this Vince McMahon insanity, and now Vince McMahon is back, and he is the head, he is sitting as the head of the table of WWE currently, and we also have Stephanie gone. So there’s obviously been a big shakeup. There’s a lot of sales, rumors, and innuendo going around. If you ask me, more than anything, who benefits from all this? I would say AEW. So I’m very happy to be at AEW currently right now. AEW has been producing great content, I think, and one thing I love about it, at WWE, they’re posting games with thrones. It’s like in and out, who can retain the power, and who can backstab, or who can get someone else out, or how can I get back in, whatever it may be. Here, fortunately, it is just TK [Tony Khan] sitting in the iron throne.”
ringsidenews.com
MJF Called Out For Trying To Pick Up A Fan In Parking Lot After AEW Dynamite
MJF apparently has the entire world on its feet. His boosted arrogance and heated social exchanges are often the talk around the wrestling world. Recently, he was called out for trying to pick up a girl right after AEW Dynamite. MJF’s road to become AEW World Champion culminated at AEW...
Matt Hardy: Vince McMahon Won't Be Able To Control Himself, He'll Put His Fingerprints On The WWE Product
Matt Hardy believes that Vince McMahon won't be able to control himself after his return to WWE, as he will put his fingerprints on the creative side of the company. On January 10, Stephanie McMahon announced her resignation as WWE co-CEO and chairwoman, and Vince McMahon was unanimously elected the Executive Chairman of the Board. These developments came just days after Vince, who retired in July 2022 amid a WWE board investigation into allegations of sexual misconduct and hush money, returned to the company on January 6. Ahead of his return, McMahon announced his intention to return in order to participate in negotiations for media rights deals.
nodq.com
Possible spoilers regarding multiple WWE stars returning for the 2023 Royal Rumble PLE
In regards to the 2023 WWE Royal Rumble PLE, it is believed that several inactive WWE stars will be returning at the event. According to Mike Johnson of PWInsider.com, both Edge and his wife Beth Phoenix are slated to be at the Rumble. Neither have been on WWE television since the injury angle with Phoenix at the 2022 Extreme Rules PLE.
nodq.com
Rift: The 1997 WWE Royal Rumble event ranked on a scale of 1-10
Hobgoblin238 becuse you re snowflke tht complins bout sudi rbi. Report: WWE sold to Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund · January 15, 2023. BruhBruh Luckily WWE will never have to think about that while the Jags are under the awful leadership of the Khans. Is the NFLPA still warning players about them and their shoddy management? 😂 How...
CBS Sports
WWE SmackDown results: Live recap, grades as Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens collide, Gunther defends title
The pressure is on Sami Zayn. His once lighthearted relationship with Roman Reigns is now rife with tension. Zayn must dispatch estranged best friend Kevin Owens when SmackDown hits the Resch Center in Green Bay, Wisconsin at 8 p.m. ET on Friday. There is friction between Reigns and Zayn despite...
nodq.com
Rift: The greatest WWE wrestling angle of 1989
Hobgoblin238 becuse you re snowflke tht complins bout sudi rbi. Report: WWE sold to Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund · January 15, 2023. BruhBruh Luckily WWE will never have to think about that while the Jags are under the awful leadership of the Khans. Is the NFLPA still warning players about them and their shoddy management? 😂 How...
nodq.com
Backstage news regarding William Regal’s return to WWE from AEW
As previously noted, William Regal issued a public statement that confirmed his departure from AEW. Regal reportedly started back with WWE in early January and according to Mike Johnson of PWInsider.com, Regal’s official title has been revealed as the Vice President of Global Talent Development. Johnson also noted the following…
stillrealtous.com
Top WWE Star Allegedly Has Creative Control
When it comes to professional wrestling good creative can certainly go a long way, and bad creative can be a major setback for a wrestler. Brock Lesnar has been one of WWE’s top stars for decades now and it’s not hard to believe that the former WWE Champion has more pull than most when it comes to storylines.
