During his podcast, Matt Hardy discussed Vince McMahon’s return to WWE and the claims that Vince is not going to be involved with creative again…. “I feel like even if Vince is being sincere about that, he won’t be able to control himself like that. If he is back, he is going to put his fingerprints on things. It’s just who he is. It’s absolutely who it is. There was someone, I would just say randomly, without mentioning names, who said, ‘Raw felt different on Monday. I’ve got a feeling Vince may have had his fingerprints on it.’ Which is interesting. But I think if Vince comes back, I think he kinda continues as it is, and then you see a little more influence from Vince, a little more, a little more, a little more, a little more, and then it might get back to the point where he’s going, ‘Damn it, this is my show, and nobody’s better at doing this than me. This is my baby, I’m gonna raise my child, and I’m gonna see it through.'”

2 DAYS AGO