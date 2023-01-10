Read full article on original website
Update on the claim that Stephanie McMahon and Triple H “opposed” a WWE sale
As previously noted, Stephanie McMahon announced her resignation from WWE on Tuesday. Following Stephanie’s departure, it was reported by Axios.com that her and Triple had “opposed” the idea of WWE being sold. Dave Meltzer of F4WOnline.com noted the following regarding that claim…. “Regarding the story out that...
Former WWE star set to make AEW debut on Dynamite in Fresno, CA
Former WWE NXT star Kushida finished up with the company back in the spring of 2022 as his contract reportedly expired. Since leaving WWE, Kushida returned to Japan and has been wrestling for NJPW. AEW President Tony Khan announced via Twitter that Kushida will be debuting with the company this...
Video: Former WWE star is new Impact Wrestling Director of Authority
During Impact Wrestling’s 2023 Hard to Kill event, former WWE star Santino Marella made an appearance and announced that he is the new interim Director of Authority while Scott D’Amore “recovers” from being put through a table by Bully Ray. Mike Johnson of PWInsider.com noted that...
Update on Stephanie McMahon following her resignation from WWE
As previously noted, Stephanie McMahon announced her resignation from WWE on Tuesday. According to Dave Meltzer of F4WOnline.com, Nick Khan is currently running the company as the sole CEO and is making all of the final decisions. In regards to Stephanie’s departure, Meltzer noted that “she and Vince did have issues in working together as family members and how Khan was a buffer who kept things smooth between them as well as between Vince and Levesque [Triple H].” Meltzer added that “those close to the situation in WWE tried to present her decision to leave as being related to the decision last year, that after Levesque’s heart situation, she reevaluated her life.”
What Triple H reportedly said to WWE talent regarding Vince McMahon’s return
According to Mike Johnson of PWInsider.com, Triple H held a short meeting with WWE talent prior to the January 13th 2022 edition of Smackdown Green Bay, Wisconsin. Johnson noted the following about what Triple H said in regards to Vince McMahon’s return and a possible sale of WWE…. “HHH...
LA Knight comments on what to possibly expect from the WWE Pitch Black match
During an appearance on the After The Bell podcast, LA Knight talked about his upcoming Pitch Black match against Bray Wyatt at the 2023 WWE Royal Rumble PLE…. “It’s something new in the making. Every indication I’ve been given is that this is going to be a kick ass street fight and be kind of in the dark. I don’t know what the lighting is going to be, how it’s going to work, what other kind of factors or elements are going to come into play. All I know is it’s going to be a fight at the Royal Rumble.” (quote courtesy of F4WOnline.com)
What Disney and Comcast contacts reportedly said in regards to Vince McMahon
It was previously reported that WWE President Nick Khan met with Bob Iger [Chief Executive Officer of Disney] and Jimmy Pitaro [President of ESPN] while in Los Angeles. Disney, ESPN, and Comcast are all said to be possible buyers of WWE. Fightful Select reached out to contacts within Disney and...
Matt Hardy gives his thoughts on Vince McMahon returning to WWE
During his podcast, Matt Hardy discussed Vince McMahon’s return to WWE and the claims that Vince is not going to be involved with creative again…. “I feel like even if Vince is being sincere about that, he won’t be able to control himself like that. If he is back, he is going to put his fingerprints on things. It’s just who he is. It’s absolutely who it is. There was someone, I would just say randomly, without mentioning names, who said, ‘Raw felt different on Monday. I’ve got a feeling Vince may have had his fingerprints on it.’ Which is interesting. But I think if Vince comes back, I think he kinda continues as it is, and then you see a little more influence from Vince, a little more, a little more, a little more, a little more, and then it might get back to the point where he’s going, ‘Damn it, this is my show, and nobody’s better at doing this than me. This is my baby, I’m gonna raise my child, and I’m gonna see it through.'”
AEW star explains why WWE’s current “chaotic state” benefits his company
During his podcast, AEW star Matt Hardy commented on the current situation in WWE with Vince McMahon returning and Stephanie McMahon resigning…. “First and foremost, I just wanna say, since we recorded our last pod, it was after we had recorded [that] we heard all this Vince McMahon insanity, and now Vince McMahon is back, and he is the head, he is sitting as the head of the table of WWE currently, and we also have Stephanie gone. So there’s obviously been a big shakeup. There’s a lot of sales, rumors, and innuendo going around. If you ask me, more than anything, who benefits from all this? I would say AEW. So I’m very happy to be at AEW currently right now. AEW has been producing great content, I think, and one thing I love about it, at WWE, they’re posting games with thrones. It’s like in and out, who can retain the power, and who can backstab, or who can get someone else out, or how can I get back in, whatever it may be. Here, fortunately, it is just TK [Tony Khan] sitting in the iron throne.”
WWE makes announcement regarding advisors that will be helping with potential sale
STAMFORD, Conn., January 12, 2023 – WWE (NYSE: WWE) today announced that it has retained The Raine Group, LLC as financial advisor, Kirkland & Ellis LLP as legal advisor, and August LLC as strategic communications advisor to support WWE’s management team and its Board of Directors in connection with a review of strategic alternatives to maximize value for all WWE stockholders and other stakeholders.
Former WWE media relations manager tells story about being yelled at by Vince McMahon
During an appearance on the Chosen Life podcast, former WWE media relations manager Dawn Pappas told a story about being yelled at by Vince McMahon during her time with the company in the mid 2000’s…. “Vince did yell at me one night. He yelled at me, we were doing...
Frankie Kazarian released from AEW and signs contract with Impact Wrestling
During Impact Wrestling’s 2023 Hard to Kill event, Frankie Kazarian announced that he signed a contract with the company. According to Mike Johnson of PWInsider.com, Kazarian asked to be released from AEW following a match against Josh Alexander in November and his request was granted. Johnson noted the following about Kazarian’s departure…
Possible spoilers regarding multiple WWE stars returning for the 2023 Royal Rumble PLE
In regards to the 2023 WWE Royal Rumble PLE, it is believed that several inactive WWE stars will be returning at the event. According to Mike Johnson of PWInsider.com, both Edge and his wife Beth Phoenix are slated to be at the Rumble. Neither have been on WWE television since the injury angle with Phoenix at the 2022 Extreme Rules PLE.
Rift: The 1997 WWE Royal Rumble event ranked on a scale of 1-10
Backstage news regarding William Regal’s return to WWE from AEW
As previously noted, William Regal issued a public statement that confirmed his departure from AEW. Regal reportedly started back with WWE in early January and according to Mike Johnson of PWInsider.com, Regal’s official title has been revealed as the Vice President of Global Talent Development. Johnson also noted the following…
CNBC: “WWE’s smaller rival AEW interested in merger, sources say”
As previously noted, AEW President Tony Khan’s family is said to be “in the pool of potential buyers for WWE.”. In an update, CNBC.com has published an article with “WWE’s smaller rival AEW interested in merger, sources say” as the headline. The article did mention how it’s a “long shot” that Vince McMahon would be interested in merging the two brands and added that AEW hasn’t had talks with McMahon or WWE President Nick Khan.
Rift: The greatest WWE wrestling angle of 1989
Full match: The men’s WWE Royal Rumble from 2018
Dominik Mysterio comments on his relationship with WWE management
During an appearance on Konnan’s podcast, Dominik Mysterio discussed his relationship with WWE management…. “I feel like I had a good relationship with them. You know, it was always very professional. Hi, hello, goodbye, hi in gorilla after my matches, thank you, stuff like that. But I don’t know. I think it’s a little different for me since I’ve kind of been around them since I was like four or five years old.”
Tony Khan’s family said to be “in the pool of potential buyers for WWE”
Barrons.com, a sister publication to the Wall Street Journal and a subsidiary of Dow Jones & Company, has an article up about potential buyers for WWE including Comcast, Endeavor, and the Saudi Arabia Public Investment Fund. In the following excerpt, the article also mentioned AEW as another company that is “interested” in buying WWE…
