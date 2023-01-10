ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alabama State

The 12 Worst States to Find a Good Job Right Now

By Katelyn Washington
 4 days ago
Although there's a labor shortage across America, some job seekers still experience difficulty landing a good position.

WalletHub recently compared all 50 states using several key indicators to determine scores for each state’s economic environment and job market.

The following are the 12 worst states to find a job right now. If you're trying to stop living paycheck to paycheck, you may face some challenges in these places.

12. Montana

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0HsKTd_0k9hxgUR00

Montana’s economic environment ranks at No. 39 out of the 50 states. Median annual income was the largest indicator used in determining economic environment scores.

Mining is a leading industry in Montana, with workers in this industry earning the highest average yearly wages in the state.

11. Georgia

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3PFdz6_0k9hxgUR00

Georgia’s job market ranks No. 26, but it finishes near the bottom (No. 43) for its economic environment.

Drug, cosmetic, and toiletry wholesaling are top industries in Georgia. The state also is the number one producer of pecans in the world.

10. Ohio

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2GHAyD_0k9hxgUR00

Ohio saw slow job growth between August 2021 and August 2022 compared to the national average.

The state ranks below average for its job market and economic environment factors, finishing in the upper 30s for both categories.

Manufacturing and real estate are leading industries in Ohio.

9. Alabama

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0qiJ9u_0k9hxgUR00

Alabama ranks way down at No. 47 for its economic environment. The state fares better (No. 30) for its job market.

A few years ago, Toyota and Mazda joined forces to put a manufacturing plant in Huntsville.

8. South Carolina

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3OmxpN_0k9hxgUR00

South Carolina’s job market ranks down at No. 42 on the WalletHub list.

Agriculture is a mainstay among all industries in the state. Boeing also has an assembly and delivery facility in South Carolina.

7. Pennsylvania

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ZmS8O_0k9hxgUR00

Pennsylvania ranks among the five states with the highest unemployment rates, according to WalletHub. It also ranks in the top five worst states for overall economic environment, finishing at No. 46 in the nation.

Broadcasting and telecommunications are major industries in Pennsylvania.

6. Oklahoma

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=48pNxj_0k9hxgUR00

Oklahoma ranks No. 48 for its job market. It fares better for its economic environment, which ranks at No. 34.

The state is home to the world’s largest maintenance, repair, and overhaul facility for the U.S. Department of Defense.

5. Arkansas

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Jj9Dl_0k9hxgUR00

Arkansas ranks No. 45 for the worst economic environment and No. 40 for the worst job market. Its average starting salary ranks No. 48.

Major industries in Arkansas include aerospace and defense, as well as paper and timber products.

4. Louisiana

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3lUKTa_0k9hxgUR00

Louisiana has the fewest job opportunities of all 50 states and is No. 49 in the job market category, according to WalletHub. The state ranks in the bottom five for median annual income.

Oil, natural gas, and fishing are all big industries in the state.

3. Mississippi

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1x3VDb_0k9hxgUR00

Mississippi ranks No. 47 for job opportunities and No. 48 for its overall economic environment.

Agriculture, fishing, and forestry are all major industries in the state. A huge percentage of the nation's farm-raised catfish comes from Mississippi.

2. Kentucky

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2LdzvT_0k9hxgUR00

Kentucky ranks as the worst state for overall economic environment. It also finishes low (No. 41) for its job market.

Manufacturing — including automotive and aerospace — and service industries are big in Kentucky.

1. West Virginia

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2vOMMI_0k9hxgUR00

West Virginia ranks as having the worst job market and the second-worst economic environment. It also has the lowest median annual income of all states.

Mining and health care are both major industries in West Virginia.

Bottom line

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=04gApQ_0k9hxgUR00

It’s not easy to find a job in some states. And with the possibility of a recession now growing, things may become even more challenging in 2023.

If you live in one of these states, moving to a new home might improve your job prospects. You could also stay where you are and pursue training in an industry that's strong in your state.

Finally, you could consider taking an extra job, starting a side hustle, or finding another way to generate extra income as you wait for your state’s job market to improve.

