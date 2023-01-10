During his podcast, AEW star Matt Hardy commented on the current situation in WWE with Vince McMahon returning and Stephanie McMahon resigning…. “First and foremost, I just wanna say, since we recorded our last pod, it was after we had recorded [that] we heard all this Vince McMahon insanity, and now Vince McMahon is back, and he is the head, he is sitting as the head of the table of WWE currently, and we also have Stephanie gone. So there’s obviously been a big shakeup. There’s a lot of sales, rumors, and innuendo going around. If you ask me, more than anything, who benefits from all this? I would say AEW. So I’m very happy to be at AEW currently right now. AEW has been producing great content, I think, and one thing I love about it, at WWE, they’re posting games with thrones. It’s like in and out, who can retain the power, and who can backstab, or who can get someone else out, or how can I get back in, whatever it may be. Here, fortunately, it is just TK [Tony Khan] sitting in the iron throne.”

2 DAYS AGO