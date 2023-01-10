Read full article on original website
Related
Former WWE star set to make AEW debut on Dynamite in Fresno, CA
Former WWE NXT star Kushida finished up with the company back in the spring of 2022 as his contract reportedly expired. Since leaving WWE, Kushida returned to Japan and has been wrestling for NJPW. AEW President Tony Khan announced via Twitter that Kushida will be debuting with the company this...
Update on the claim that Stephanie McMahon and Triple H “opposed” a WWE sale
As previously noted, Stephanie McMahon announced her resignation from WWE on Tuesday. Following Stephanie’s departure, it was reported by Axios.com that her and Triple had “opposed” the idea of WWE being sold. Dave Meltzer of F4WOnline.com noted the following regarding that claim…. “Regarding the story out that...
Video: Former WWE star is new Impact Wrestling Director of Authority
During Impact Wrestling’s 2023 Hard to Kill event, former WWE star Santino Marella made an appearance and announced that he is the new interim Director of Authority while Scott D’Amore “recovers” from being put through a table by Bully Ray. Mike Johnson of PWInsider.com noted that...
Update on Stephanie McMahon following her resignation from WWE
As previously noted, Stephanie McMahon announced her resignation from WWE on Tuesday. According to Dave Meltzer of F4WOnline.com, Nick Khan is currently running the company as the sole CEO and is making all of the final decisions. In regards to Stephanie’s departure, Meltzer noted that “she and Vince did have issues in working together as family members and how Khan was a buffer who kept things smooth between them as well as between Vince and Levesque [Triple H].” Meltzer added that “those close to the situation in WWE tried to present her decision to leave as being related to the decision last year, that after Levesque’s heart situation, she reevaluated her life.”
Dominik Mysterio comments on his relationship with WWE management
During an appearance on Konnan’s podcast, Dominik Mysterio discussed his relationship with WWE management…. “I feel like I had a good relationship with them. You know, it was always very professional. Hi, hello, goodbye, hi in gorilla after my matches, thank you, stuff like that. But I don’t know. I think it’s a little different for me since I’ve kind of been around them since I was like four or five years old.”
Update on Ronda Rousey following her WWE Smackdown women’s title loss
As seen during the December 30th 2022 edition of WWE Smackdown, Charlotte Flair returned from hiatus and defeated Ronda Rousey to capture the Smackdown women’s title right after Rousey had successfully defended her title against Raquel Rodriguez. Rousey’s rumored Wrestlemania 39 match against Becky Lynch is reportedly “very unlikely”...
Former Heavyweight Champion Dies
The boxing world was rocked today when it was announced that a former heavyweight champion in the World Boxing Association has passed away. Gerrie Coetzee, who is from South Africa, passed away at the age of 67 due to lung cancer on Thursday, January 12, 2023.
Gunther comments on having reservations about joining the WWE roster
During an interview with MySanAntonio.com, WWE Intercontinental champion Gunther was asked if he had any reservations about joining the WWE main roster…. “There definitely were some even before I actually started with WWE. I had my reservations for it because was unsure if I was a fit for them and was did it really, fit to me as well. I really was enjoying building up something in Europe or in Germany. We were really building up a foundation for wrestling in the country again because it was broken down for so long.”
AEW star explains why WWE’s current “chaotic state” benefits his company
During his podcast, AEW star Matt Hardy commented on the current situation in WWE with Vince McMahon returning and Stephanie McMahon resigning…. “First and foremost, I just wanna say, since we recorded our last pod, it was after we had recorded [that] we heard all this Vince McMahon insanity, and now Vince McMahon is back, and he is the head, he is sitting as the head of the table of WWE currently, and we also have Stephanie gone. So there’s obviously been a big shakeup. There’s a lot of sales, rumors, and innuendo going around. If you ask me, more than anything, who benefits from all this? I would say AEW. So I’m very happy to be at AEW currently right now. AEW has been producing great content, I think, and one thing I love about it, at WWE, they’re posting games with thrones. It’s like in and out, who can retain the power, and who can backstab, or who can get someone else out, or how can I get back in, whatever it may be. Here, fortunately, it is just TK [Tony Khan] sitting in the iron throne.”
Rift: The 1997 WWE Royal Rumble event ranked on a scale of 1-10
Bryce Lang Go back and read what Bischoff is saying before commenting any further. Eric Bischoff comments on Tony Khan's family potentially buying WWE - NoDQ.com: WWE and AEW Coverage · January 15, 2023. Bryce Lang He can't afford it, not on his own or with help. Being worth...
NoDQ Review 220: AEW’s Tony Khan buying WWE? Latest Vince and Stephanie McMahon drama
Here is the latest edition of the NoDQ Review with our panel, moderated by Virtue, discussing the latest news topics in the world of wrestling…. If you enjoy this video, please consider subscribing to the NoDQ YouTube channel and turning on the notification bell for updates. Say YES to NoDQ!
What Triple H reportedly said to WWE talent regarding Vince McMahon’s return
According to Mike Johnson of PWInsider.com, Triple H held a short meeting with WWE talent prior to the January 13th 2022 edition of Smackdown Green Bay, Wisconsin. Johnson noted the following about what Triple H said in regards to Vince McMahon’s return and a possible sale of WWE…. “HHH...
LA Knight comments on what to possibly expect from the WWE Pitch Black match
During an appearance on the After The Bell podcast, LA Knight talked about his upcoming Pitch Black match against Bray Wyatt at the 2023 WWE Royal Rumble PLE…. “It’s something new in the making. Every indication I’ve been given is that this is going to be a kick ass street fight and be kind of in the dark. I don’t know what the lighting is going to be, how it’s going to work, what other kind of factors or elements are going to come into play. All I know is it’s going to be a fight at the Royal Rumble.” (quote courtesy of F4WOnline.com)
What Disney and Comcast contacts reportedly said in regards to Vince McMahon
It was previously reported that WWE President Nick Khan met with Bob Iger [Chief Executive Officer of Disney] and Jimmy Pitaro [President of ESPN] while in Los Angeles. Disney, ESPN, and Comcast are all said to be possible buyers of WWE. Fightful Select reached out to contacts within Disney and...
Sting could be retiring from the wrestling business in 2023
DMagazine.com published an article about the career of Sting and stated that his contract with AEW expires “sometime this year” but he won’t say exactly when. The article also indicated that Sting could be retiring in 2023 as once his deal is up, “so will his time behind the face paint.”
Frankie Kazarian released from AEW and signs contract with Impact Wrestling
During Impact Wrestling’s 2023 Hard to Kill event, Frankie Kazarian announced that he signed a contract with the company. According to Mike Johnson of PWInsider.com, Kazarian asked to be released from AEW following a match against Josh Alexander in November and his request was granted. Johnson noted the following about Kazarian’s departure…
Eric Bischoff comments on Tony Khan’s family potentially buying WWE
During his 83 Weeks podcast, Eric Bischoff commented on Tony Khan’s family potentially buying WWE…. “Acquiring WWE is, that’s a big, giant move. I don’t see it. Now, could it happen? Sure, anything is possible. But if you really think about it, does the Khan enterprise have the experience, knowledge, infrastructure, ability to run a company as complex as WWE? … They may be in the same business, but they don’t live and play in the same universe.”
Former WWE media relations manager tells story about being yelled at by Vince McMahon
During an appearance on the Chosen Life podcast, former WWE media relations manager Dawn Pappas told a story about being yelled at by Vince McMahon during her time with the company in the mid 2000’s…. “Vince did yell at me one night. He yelled at me, we were doing...
If I Were In Charge – Episode 8 (Pitch Black, The Judgement Day, FTR)
It’s been quite the week of news, eh folks? The rumors, the drama, and the actual happenings sound like they’d be from a scripted TV show, but no, it’s actually all happening in real time at the corporate offices of WWE. Vince McMahon, with those bulky grapefruits, threatened his way back in charge. Stephanie McMahon said screw you guys, I’m going home (again) and left. Talks of a WWE sale happening are very, very real. How do people feel about all this? Well, you could read the toxic comments on every article, or you could realize that it’s a corporation’s job to make the shareholders money. Vince coming back = money, case closed. The stock market has spoken and it seems it’s what’s best for business, at least for now. Sorry haters, WWE will never die. Same goes for AEW. WWE has the name recognition and global roots system in place that’ll keep it going regardless who purchases it. AEW has loads of money and an extremely determined owner who’s providing an alternative style to the business that’s grown quickly in only a matter of a few years. But go ahead…keep clowning each other in the comments section. Now, onto the fun stuff!
Kofi Kingston addresses the WWE locker room mentality in regards to sale rumors
During an interview with SHAK Wrestling, Kofi Kingston was asked about the WWE locker room mentality in regards to sale rumors…. “I think we kind of all have the same mentality, like whatever happens outside of the company is going to happen. We really have no idea what’s transpiring, but our role remains the same, it’s just go out there and put on great matches.”
