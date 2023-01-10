A large mudslide in Marin took out the backs of multiple apartment buildings in Fairfax Friday, with at least one building deemed unsafe for living and its 18 residents displaced, according to the Marin County Sheriff's Office. At least 15 people were evacuated around 10 a.m. on Friday with no injuries were reported — although PG&E shut off service to the area before any more mudslides occurred. [KPIX]

FAIRFAX, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO