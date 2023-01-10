Read full article on original website
Related
northbaybiz.com
Mary’s Pizza Shack Closes Three Locations
Mary’s Pizza Shack announced last week that they have permanently closed their Dixon, Napa and Novato locations. The Italian eatery now operates nine locations across Sonoma and Solano Counties. The restaurant once held 20 locations across the North Bay, with the majority in Sonoma County. The post also cites...
One of the most unique stores in the Bay Area is permanently closing
After 49 years in business, the shop is slated to close some time this year.
Michelin-starred Manresa chef David Kinch to open 3 new Bay Area restaurants
The acclaimed chef shared his next move after his restaurant shuttered.
KQED
Check, Please! Bay Area reviews: Roasted and Raw, Street Social, Kehaulani’s Cafe
Check, Please! Bay Area, season 17, episode 11, airs Thursday, January 12, at 7:30 pm, on KQED 9. See other television airtimes, and never miss an episode by subscribing to the video podcast. In Oakland, Roasted and Raw whips up fresh vegan fare, offering a healthier, plant-based take on familiar...
Local restaurants distributing meals to Half Moon Bay residents affected by sinkhole
Restaurants are preparing meals for residents of Half Moon Bay and surrounding communities who have either lost power or been forced from their homes due to the storms.
Bed Bath & Beyond announces 3 more Bay Area stores will close
The company announced last September that it would shutter 150 "lower-producing" stores nationwide.
Study: South Bay city named ‘happiest' in US; 2 other Bay Area cities in Top 10
(KRON) — Last summer, one study said the “happiest” city in the United States is Concord. The study by HouseFresh gave the East Bay city the nod after giving it a “happiness score” of 79.1 out of 100. Another study released a few months later also determined a Bay Area city to be the “happiest” […]
sfstandard.com
What Is ‘Cerebral Valley’? San Francisco’s Nerdiest New Neighborhood
The techies are at it again—only this time, they’re not looking for kombucha on tap or Patagonia vests, but all-inclusive “hacker houses” in Hayes Valley. Artificial intelligence workers are now forming co-living and coworking communities, where like-minded founders and developers can eat, sleep and breathe their work. These communities are often operated out of historic Victorians near Alamo Square, just a stone’s throw from Souvla and a Cotopaxi outlet.
San Francisco Asian grocery store to permanently close, terminate all staff
The store is slated to close by March.
Pac-12 relocating San Francisco headquarters to East Bay shopping center
The conference announced plans to leave its San Francisco headquarters and shift its staff to remote work in May.
sfstandard.com
San Francisco Donut Shop Reveals Insane New Price of Eggs
Jim Georgie’s Donuts (& Chinese Food) in the Mission is a rare breed in this part of the country. Akin to a bodega in New York, the husband and wife duo at Jim Georgie’s sling delicious, oozing egg sandwiches all made-to-order on their flat-top grill. The pair, who...
4 Amazing Seafood Places in California
If you live in California and you love eating seafood from time to time, here is a list of four amazing seafood places in California that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh ingredients only.
Here's when the parade of storms in the Bay Area will likely come to an end
Two rounds of rain are forecast to soak the Bay Area, bringing even more precipitation to an already water-logged region.
SFist
Day Around the Bay: Marin Mudslide Wipes Out Apartment Buildings In Fairfax
A large mudslide in Marin took out the backs of multiple apartment buildings in Fairfax Friday, with at least one building deemed unsafe for living and its 18 residents displaced, according to the Marin County Sheriff's Office. At least 15 people were evacuated around 10 a.m. on Friday with no injuries were reported — although PG&E shut off service to the area before any more mudslides occurred. [KPIX]
‘Awestruck’ hiker captures rare footage of Bay Area waterspout
"It's just kind of confusing and just wonderful at the same time."
KTVU FOX 2
Rain, severe weather continue to batter Bay Area and taking homes with it
HAYWARD, Calif. - Ben Orellan and his wife were at home in Hayward, getting ready to watch the 49ers game Saturday afternoon when they heard a thud from the back of the house. They saw water and mud rushing toward their home. "We have a 4-foot concrete wall in the...
The Almanac Online
'We didn’t rebound': After 10 years in Menlo Park, The Refuge will close its doors Jan. 20
The pastrami burger with fries and a beer at The Refuge. (Photo courtesy Mark Helsel) The Refuge, home to Menlo Park's most renowned pastrami and Belgian beer offerings, will be closing its location there on Jan. 20, its owners announced on social media Jan. 11. The other locations in San Carlos and San Mateo will remain open.
KTVU FOX 2
Upcoming weather for the Bay Area, Northern California
Meteorologist Mark Tamayo provides the weather forecast for the upcoming weekend. While the Bay Area is seeing a break from the torrential weather Thursday, Friday and throughout the weekend more showers are expected.
$928K Mega Millions ticket sold in Burlingame
BURLINGAME, Calif. (KRON) — The Mega Millions jackpot climbed to $1.35 billion for Friday’s drawing. The winning numbers were revealed to be 61, 30, 45, 46 and 43. The Mega ball number is 14. Friday's Megaplier is 2X. One Maine resident got lucky, matching all five numbers with the Mega ball number for the grand prize. In California, two winners claimed the […]
KTVU FOX 2
Residential fire in San Francisco Mission District goes to 2nd alarm
SAN FRANCISCO - A fire has broken out in a residential building in the Mission Districts, according to reports. Firefighters are currently at the scene on 3017 20th St. and have requested police officers for traffic control. A second-alarm sound was triggered, notifying other units for additional resources, reports say.
Comments / 10