Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
It took 329 years to pardon the last "witch" from the Salem Witch TrialsAnita DurairajAndover, MA
Major retail store opens new location in New HampshireKristen WaltersNashua, NH
Rumford School's Determined Comeback from Devastating Roof DamageRachel PerkinsRumford, ME
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From ManchesterTed RiversManchester, NH
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From NashuaTed RiversNashua, NH
Related
manchesterinklink.com
Girls basketball gallery of photos: Alvirne 53, Memorial 43
Manchester Memorial’s girls basketball team lost 53-43 to Alvirne on Thursday night, dropping their third straight after a four-win streak that began the season. NyAsia McKelvie led the Crusaders in the losing effort with 12 points and 13 rebounds. Photo Gallery by Stacy Harrison. This slideshow requires JavaScript.
manchesterinklink.com
Smothering defense carries Bishop Guertin past Memorial, 65-48
NASHUA, NH — A four-game win streak, including a win over defending state champs Trinity and a 17-point thumping of Salem, had the Memorial boys basketball team feeling pretty good about itself this week. A visit to Bishop Guertin, Friday night, brought the Crusaders back to Earth. The Cardinals...
manchesterinklink.com
Undermanned Manchester blanked by Windham, 4-0
MANCHESTER, NH — A season that began with lofty expectations has suddenly become a fight for survival for the Manchester co-op boys hockey team. The Kings scored 20 goals in their first three games and were on their way to establishing themselves as a legitimate state title contender in Division I.
manchesterinklink.com
Little Green newspaper awarded $5K toward new computers thanks to Manchester Rotary Club
MANCHESTER, NH – Building community happens when people come together and discover where their missions intersect. Such was the case when Dr. George Jumpp, president of Manchester Rotary Club happened to meet Michael Blair, a Central High School junior who serves as Editor-in-Chief of the school’s The Little Green newspaper.
manchesterinklink.com
Granite YMCA awarded $1 million ARPA grant from Hillsborough County for capital improvements
MANCHESTER, NH – The Granite YMCA was recently awarded $1 Million Dollars in grant funding by Hillsborough County. The award is part of the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funding from which the Hillsborough County Board of Commissioners has approved $12,419,645 to area non-profits. “These funds are critical as...
manchesterinklink.com
City launches collaborative ‘winter relief fund’ for ongoing short- and long-term projects to aid ‘city’s most vulnerable’
MANCHESTER, NH – As cold snaps move across the community, a local collaborative effort has launched the Manchester Winter Relief Fund. This special fund will be directed to ensure services and shelter to unhoused individuals in Manchester, New Hampshire. “Given that shelter beds across the state are near or...
manchesterinklink.com
Brady Sullivan gets Elm Street variance after second rehearing
MANCHESTER, N.H. – Is it a needed part of the solution for a city badly in need of housing or a proposal that would substantially impact an adjacent urban neighborhood? That was the question on Thursday night as the Manchester Zoning Board of Adjustment heard a second rehearing for a project at 1230 Elm St., a building within the city’s central business district.
manchesterinklink.com
Police respond to overdose death inside FIT homeless shelter
MANCHESTER, NH – Manchester Police are investigating the death of a 30-year-old man Saturday night inside the Families In Transition Shelter at 199 Manchester St. Manchester Fire, AMR ambulance, and police responded to a report of an overdose inside one of the dormitory sections of the shelter. The response was coded as an “echo response,” the most urgent-level response.
manchesterinklink.com
Aldermen approve use of Tirrell House as women’s shelter, allocate $900K toward sheltering alternatives for homeless
MANCHESTER, N.H. – On Friday night, the Manchester Board of Mayor and Aldermen (BMA) approved a pair of items related to the recently announced emergency related to the state of homelessness in the city. The first measure related to a use of premises agreement with the State of New...
manchesterinklink.com
Jan. 27-29: ‘Cats: Young Actors Edition’ presented by Majestic Academy of Dramatic Arts
MANCHESTER, NH – “CATS: Young Actors Edition” opens on Friday January 27 at 7 p.m., with additional performances Saturday January 28 at 2 p.m. & 7 p.m. and Sunday, January 29 at 2 p.m. Performances will be held at The Derry Opera House located at 29 West Broadway, Derry, NH. Tickets are $15 for adults, $13 for seniors 65 and above, and $10 for youth 17 and under.
manchesterinklink.com
‘Is Edward Snowden Single?’ now showing at The Player’s Ring through Jan. 29
PORTSMOUTH, NH –How exactly is a person supposed to live with integrity in such trying times? More importantly, is Edward Snowden single? Director Tyler Christie and his expert cast of New York actors tackle these questions and more in their production of Kate Cortesi’s hilarious and thought-provoking play, “Is Edward Snowden Single?” at The Players’ Ring Theatre now through Jan. 29.
Comments / 0