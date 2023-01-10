ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Manchester, NH

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
manchesterinklink.com

Girls basketball gallery of photos: Alvirne 53, Memorial 43

Manchester Memorial’s girls basketball team lost 53-43 to Alvirne on Thursday night, dropping their third straight after a four-win streak that began the season. NyAsia McKelvie led the Crusaders in the losing effort with 12 points and 13 rebounds. Photo Gallery by Stacy Harrison. This slideshow requires JavaScript.
MANCHESTER, NH
manchesterinklink.com

Smothering defense carries Bishop Guertin past Memorial, 65-48

NASHUA, NH — A four-game win streak, including a win over defending state champs Trinity and a 17-point thumping of Salem, had the Memorial boys basketball team feeling pretty good about itself this week. A visit to Bishop Guertin, Friday night, brought the Crusaders back to Earth. The Cardinals...
NASHUA, NH
manchesterinklink.com

Undermanned Manchester blanked by Windham, 4-0

MANCHESTER, NH — A season that began with lofty expectations has suddenly become a fight for survival for the Manchester co-op boys hockey team. The Kings scored 20 goals in their first three games and were on their way to establishing themselves as a legitimate state title contender in Division I.
MANCHESTER, NH
manchesterinklink.com

City launches collaborative ‘winter relief fund’ for ongoing short- and long-term projects to aid ‘city’s most vulnerable’

MANCHESTER, NH – As cold snaps move across the community, a local collaborative effort has launched the Manchester Winter Relief Fund. This special fund will be directed to ensure services and shelter to unhoused individuals in Manchester, New Hampshire. “Given that shelter beds across the state are near or...
MANCHESTER, NH
manchesterinklink.com

Brady Sullivan gets Elm Street variance after second rehearing

MANCHESTER, N.H. – Is it a needed part of the solution for a city badly in need of housing or a proposal that would substantially impact an adjacent urban neighborhood? That was the question on Thursday night as the Manchester Zoning Board of Adjustment heard a second rehearing for a project at 1230 Elm St., a building within the city’s central business district.
MANCHESTER, NH
manchesterinklink.com

Police respond to overdose death inside FIT homeless shelter

MANCHESTER, NH – Manchester Police are investigating the death of a 30-year-old man Saturday night inside the Families In Transition Shelter at 199 Manchester St. Manchester Fire, AMR ambulance, and police responded to a report of an overdose inside one of the dormitory sections of the shelter. The response was coded as an “echo response,” the most urgent-level response.
MANCHESTER, NH
manchesterinklink.com

Jan. 27-29: ‘Cats: Young Actors Edition’ presented by Majestic Academy of Dramatic Arts

MANCHESTER, NH – “CATS: Young Actors Edition” opens on Friday January 27 at 7 p.m., with additional performances Saturday January 28 at 2 p.m. & 7 p.m. and Sunday, January 29 at 2 p.m. Performances will be held at The Derry Opera House located at 29 West Broadway, Derry, NH. Tickets are $15 for adults, $13 for seniors 65 and above, and $10 for youth 17 and under.
DERRY, NH
manchesterinklink.com

‘Is Edward Snowden Single?’ now showing at The Player’s Ring through Jan. 29

PORTSMOUTH, NH –How exactly is a person supposed to live with integrity in such trying times? More importantly, is Edward Snowden single? Director Tyler Christie and his expert cast of New York actors tackle these questions and more in their production of Kate Cortesi’s hilarious and thought-provoking play, “Is Edward Snowden Single?” at The Players’ Ring Theatre now through Jan. 29.
PORTSMOUTH, NH

Comments / 0

Community Policy