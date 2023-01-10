ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

NewsWest 9

Hiker dies in Guadalupe Mountains National Park

CULBERSON COUNTY, Texas — A hiker has died while in Guadalupe Mountains National Park, National Park Services says. Hikers nearby administered CPR but the park reports that the person died. NPS says a high wind warning was in effect that day, meaning there will be wind gusts over 50...
TEXAS STATE
Simplemost

9 Hot Springs Worth Planning A Vacation Around

There’s truly nothing more relaxing than lowering yourself into a steamy hot springs pool after a day of travel and exploration. In the hustle and bustle of today’s busy world, these serene bodies of water—warmed by geothermal heat that originates deep underground—offer a chance to sit back, close your eyes and take a deep breath. From rustic retreats to luxurious resorts, these are some of the coziest North American hot springs worth planning your next trip around.
COLORADO STATE
Hudson Valley Post

What Mysterious Hudson Valley Wildlife is Trekking Through Your Yard?

I'm not sure if this is one of those 'I'd rather not know what is lurking in my backyard' situations, or an opportunity to do some cool research about wildlife living in the Hudson Valley, but here we are. You never know what you might spot in your travels here, like that time I bumped into a horse at the Dunkin' Donuts drive thru in Wappingers.
Whiskey Riff

Dash Cam Captures Elk Slamming Into Moving Car As It Tries To Escape A Wolf At Yellowstone National Park

Never a dull moment in Yellowstone National Park. Or Yellowstone the show, but that’s another story…. Spanning across Wyoming, Montana and into Idaho, Yellowstone National Park is home to some of the most incredible wildlife you’ll find anywhere in the United States. We’re talking bears, wolves, elk, deer, bison, pronghorn, as well as a ton of fish, birds, and reptiles.
WYOMING STATE
Outsider.com

Hiker Falls to Her Death in Joshua Tree National Park

A hiker fell to her death in a remote, challenging area of California’s Joshua Tree National Park over the weekend, per San Bernardino County officials. On Saturday evening (January 7), park rangers received reports of an injured hiker in Rattlesnake Canyon in the Indian Cove district of the park. Upon their arrival, however, they discovered that the hiker, a 50-year-old female from Orange County, California, had sustained fatal head trauma resulting in death.
SAN BERNARDINO COUNTY, CA
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG

Outdoors Angle: January Walleyes

The Flag Outdoors Expert Steve Carney has your weekly Outdoors Angle right here!. As we slide into the new year, January is still a very good month for walleyes through the ice. Remember, these game fish still are feeding but also slowing down in their activity. This is the time of the winter when all game fish make a transition to deeper water and the success along the shorelines has now waned.
The Gleaner

Looking to warm up? Remember that not all firewood is created equal

Fires in the fireplace or outside in the fire pit are intrinsically connected to our visions of nestling in for a long, comfy winter. Let the winter bring its ice and snow if it wants. Inside, we have a fire to snuggle up to.  I have different memories connected to firewood, however. Throughout my...
101.5 KNUE

Hiker Died at Guadalupe Peak Trail in Texas on New Year’s Eve

There are lots of people including myself who enjoy going hiking. It’s a fantastic way to see the beauty around us and get some exercise at the same time. Although, you must be very careful when planning your hikes to make sure you can handle the difficulty of the trail and the weather you might experience while you’re hiking. Unfortunately, there was a hiker that was found dead New Year’s Eve on the highest mountain in Texas, the Guadalupe Peak Trail.
TEXAS STATE
The Independent

Knowsley Safari upcycles old Christmas trees by giving them to their animals

Knowsley Safari have come up with a solution for people unsure what to do with their old Christmas trees – giving them to their animals.“Anyone who’s got any Christmas tree that has obviously not had any decorations sprayed on or anything that could contaminate them, we’ll take here,” Lindsey Banks, acting head of section of ungulates – hoofed mammals – at the safari, told the PA news agency.Ms Banks said the animals she’s in charge of overseeing love the trees.“The European bison and the moose would naturally feed on woody plants like pine trees in their native habitat,” she said....
theeverymom.com

Saddle Up for Family Fun! These Are the Best Dude Ranches to Visit in the U.S.

Call it the Yellowstone effect. Travelers seem to be seeking out authentic experiences that offer a taste of what it’s like to be on Dutton Ranch in greater numbers than ever before. (Television appeal aside, it’s a nice change of pace from catching some rays on the beach, going skiing, renting a lake house, venturing to the city, or visiting a fairytale European castle.)
ARIZONA STATE

