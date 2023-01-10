The UFC welterweight title trilogy fight between Leon Edwards and Kamaru Usman is set for UFC 286 in March. In a matchup that’s long been expected, Edwards (19-3 MMA, 11-2 UFC) and Usman (20-2 MMA, 15-1 UFC) will have their rubber match in the main event of the March 18 fight card, which takes place at The O2 in London. The main card airs on pay-per-view following prelims on ESPN and ESPN+.

