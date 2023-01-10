Read full article on original website
Centre Daily
UFC Fight Night 217 results: Sean Strickland outpoints Nassourdine Imavov on short notice
LAS VEGAS – Stepping up for a five-round fight on short notice was no problem for Sean Strickland. After Kelvin Gastelum pulled out of the UFC Fight Night 217 main event just days before his scheduled bout against Nassourdine Imavov, Strickland (26-5 MMA, 13-5 UFC) stepped up and performed impressively to return to the win column.
Leon Edwards vs. Kamaru Usman title fight trilogy bout set for UFC 286 in London
The UFC welterweight title trilogy fight between Leon Edwards and Kamaru Usman is set for UFC 286 in March. In a matchup that’s long been expected, Edwards (19-3 MMA, 11-2 UFC) and Usman (20-2 MMA, 15-1 UFC) will have their rubber match in the main event of the March 18 fight card, which takes place at The O2 in London. The main card airs on pay-per-view following prelims on ESPN and ESPN+.
