Top Speed
This Off-Road Dodge Challenger Hellcat Is An American Alternative To The Porsche 911 Dakar
The Lamborghini Huracán Sterrato and the Porsche 911 Dakar represent the type of sports cars that shouldn't have been designed for off-roading. Yet, it happened, and there are people out there that like the idea. In fact, they like it so much that they started to imagine what other sports cars or muscle cars would look like as off-road vehicles. Take the virtual automotive artist behind the carnewsnetwork, for example, who imagines how the Dodge Challenger SRT Hellcat would look like in an off-road spec.
Top Speed
This Sleek Italian Hypercar Aims To Be The Fastest Production Car To Ever Lap The Nurburgring
Insane horsepower figures will always capture the attention of the automotive world, but posting an ultra-quick Nurburgring lap time can showcase how those ponies truly perform. Companies now pit their highest-powered vehicles against each other to dominate the 13-mile track known as "The Green Hell" to show performance capabilities most drivers could never imagine. And in a world in which electric cars are getting faster every day, a new player wants to show the Nurburgring capabilities of its new hypercar. The Estrema Fulminea EV has an immense horsepower figure and startling aerodynamics, and it's aiming to be the fastest production car to ever lap the infamous course.
Top Speed
The 997-Generation Porsche 911 Speedster Is A Rare Homage To The Original 356 Speedster
Auto manufacturers draw upon their past for inspiration all the time, whether to celebrate their history or a milestone. Of course, sometimes the strategy is used to sell a car that has only been mildly tweaked for a premium. If a brand adds some bits and pieces to a model that hark back to its origins or its heyday, that specific model is suddenly special and can command a pretty penny. Porsche is better than most at this and has a vast history to draw upon for inspiration. One of its first models has served as the basic idea for several of its limited edition cars; the 356 Speedster. Several generations of 911 have gotten the Speedster treatment, and one of the more recent versions will soon go up for auction from RM Sotheby's.
Top Speed
A Swiss Company Is Bringing Back The Bubble Car With A Modern BMW Isetta
There are few vehicles that get cult followings in terms of city cars and small vehicles. While cult classics regularly include cars like the AMC Gremlin, the VW Type 2 bus and Citroen 2CV also garner huge cult followings among certain buyers. These cars, while they might not be regarded as fun-to-drive or high-quality, have massive followings around the world. In some cases, these vehicles make a return, just as VW has introduced the ID Buzz and how the Fiat 500 Abarth is still so popular. With so many cult classics returning, it seemed a prime trim to bring back one of BMW's most iconic, and minute, models.
Bikerumor
Fezzari Veyo aero road bike brings lightweight speed to the streets
The all-new Fezzari Veyo is their first fully modern, fully aerodynamic road bike. Built on a very light frame with huge tire clearance, it’s ready for any (fast) ride. Support us! Bikerumor may earn a small commission from affiliate links in this article. Designed to be a do-it-all road...
bikebound.com
Loko Classic: 1970 BMW R75/5
In 1970, BMW introduced the all-new Slash 5 (“/5”) series, completely manufactured in Berlin according to modular design and production principles. In contrast to earlier models, the Slash 5 had telescopic forks, 12-volt electrics, and a chain-driven camshaft below the crank. The king of the line was the...
bikebound.com
Rally Bred: Suzuki V-Strom 800DE Desert Express
Dual Explorer to Desert Express: Hessler Rallye Team’s V-Strom 800DE!. With the 2023 Dakar Rally in full swing, many of us are wondering whether we need a rally-bred adventure bike in the stable. At the EIMCA show in Milan, Suzuki unveiled one of the most buzz-worthy new models of 2023, the Suzuki V-Strom 800DE and its Adventure variant. These new Stroms will be powered by an all-new 776cc DOHC parallel twin, and they promise to be very strong performers both on the road and in the dirt:
bikebound.com
Rothmans’ Hawk: Honda Bros / Africa Twin Special
Ireland’s Jonny Kerins builds a Bros / Africa Twin hybrid!. Produced from 1988-1992, the Honda Bros 400 (NT400) was a 400cc version of the beloved Honda Hawk GT we received here in the States. While the 33-bhp V-twin might not have looked like much on paper, the Bros 400 would earn something of a cult following, not unlike its Hawk sibling here in the States. As one owner says, to know one is to love one:
MotorTrend Magazine
This RWB Porsche 911 Is Living Its Best (Third) Life With Goldfinger's Touch
Richard "Riko" Gutierrez remembers his first true encounter with Akira Nakai of RWB, the Japanese sensation who has traveled the world putting his unique widebody aero vision on select Porsches. There to witness a three-day transformation of a 911, Riko and Nakai met previously, but on this occasion the two had the opportunity to reunite, grab a meal together, and share stories with one another.
Top Speed
The Steeda Q850 Mustang GT Is A Custom Pony Car With Supercar Credentials
Steeda, a Ford performance and tuning firm, have unveiled their upcoming flagship Mustang, and it's a wild beast of a pony car. The Steeda Streetfighter was designed to conquer the tarmac, either on the street or on the track. Steeda says its latest modified Mustang will combine the latest technology with raw, 800-plus-horsepower performance to give the S550-generation Mustang a suitable send-off.
Porsche Makes Historic Rally Wraps Available for 911 Dakar
PorschePorsche is diving deep in to its history at the East African Safari Rally.
bikebound.com
Top 10 Scramblers and Desert Sleds of 2022
Here at BikeBound, we’re big fans of scramblers, desert sleds, rally bikes, and adventure machines. So are you, our readers, as several of the machines that made our list of the Top 10 Custom Motorcycles of 2022 were built as much for dirt as tarmac, running knobby tires, skid plates, and high-mount exhausts.
Milltek Sport Exhaust System Makes Porsche 911 Carrera S Sound Even Better Than Stock
There are few things better in the world of cars than the howl of a Porsche flat-six motor, especially when it has two turbochargers slapped to the side, and there's one company specializing in making these motors sound even better: Milltek Sport. This exhaust system specialist, based in the United...
RideApart
Wunderlich Introduces Highway Foot Pegs For Harley Pan America 1250
When most people hear ‘Harley-Davidson', they immediately envision a wayward traveler with their knees in the breeze. Straddling a big-bore V-twin, our nomadic friend howls down the Interstate with a rebellious spirit and a sense of adventure. When the Motor Company’s first full-sized ADV, the Pan America 1250, comes...
Fulcrum Racing 4 C17 wheelset review - one of the few solid options left for rim-brake bikes with tight clearances
Whilst many brands opting to drop rim-brake wheels from their ranges, Fulcrum has been continuing to maintain its models - we find out how the latest iteration stacks up...
