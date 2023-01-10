Read full article on original website
Utica Zoo Makes Top 10 for Best Places to Snowshoe in the U.S.
Utica is getting shout-outs left and right. Here's another one to add to the list. USA Today just came out with their latest Top 10 List, this time highlighting all the best places you can go snowshoeing in the United States. Many people might think you can only snowshoe in the woods or in fields, but the list proves there are so many unique places you can try instead.
A Unique Night Out In New Hartford New York Has Just Arrived
Are you looking for something fun and unique to do in New Hartford New York? If you love throwing objects into the air, this might be the perfect night out. Far Shot will be opening soon in New Hartford. If you're looking for a competitive team-building event, or if you’re just looking for a nice date night. Check out axe throwing. Currently Far Shot is open in Syracuse, Albany, and Worcester Main. It'll be opening up soon in Providence and right here in Central New York in New Hartford.
Famous Author Stephen King Apologizes for Making Fun of Utica
Famous author Stephen King is sorry for making fun of Utica. But his tongue-in-cheek apology may now be offending people in other parts of the country. Local leaders and members of government spoke out after King compared Utica to the chaos in the Speakership. The backlash had King apologizing to...
Galime Running For Utica Mayor
A fourth candidate has now entered the race for Utica Mayor, and there may be more to come. Current Utica Common Council President Michael Galime officially threw his hat in the ring on Friday's Keeler in the Morning Show on WIBX 950. Saying he believes he is the proper person...
How Many will Run for Mayor Next Year in the City of Utica?
So far, one person has thrown a hat into the race for Utica Mayor in the Handshake City for next year's 2023 election. Robert Cardillo was first out of the gate to announce his candidacy back on November 10th, and so far there are only rumors lurking about as we enter the month of December.
Farmer Selling Family Farm After 25 Years in Central New York
Another family farm will soon be no more in Central New York. After 25 years in business, Wagner Farms in Rome is closing. Ron Wagner says the current cost of doing business and the recent inflation has made it difficult to remain sustainable. It has become very difficult for small...
The Abandoned TNT Video in Utica is Still Full of Old VHS Tapes
***WARNING: Under no circumstances should you enter this property. By doing so you risk bodily harm and/or prosecution for trespassing on private property.***. Holy Time Capsule, Batman! You might spot a VHS copy of Batman on the shelves of the abandoned TNT Video in Utica. The eerie, deserted video rental...
Semi-conductor Advanced Training Center Coming to Mohawk Valley Community College
Federal money is headed to a Central New York community college to to create a talent pipeline for tens of thousands of upcoming career opportunities in the semi-conductor and microchip industries. Senator Charles Schumer has announced $2 million in federal funding for Mohawk Valley Community College for a state-of-the-art semiconductor-and-advanced-manufacturing...
Dog Abandoned in Herkimer? Animal Control Asks You Keep An Eye Out
Officials with Herkimer Animal Control are looking for a dog that they believed was abandoned near Herkimer College. Herkimer Animal Control posted on Facebook Monday that 'Witnesses just saw two people in a black SUV throw a large black dog in the wooded area behind the college, by Brookwood Park, and surrounding areas."
Volkswagen Fashioned After ‘Herbie the Love Bug’ for Sale in NY
Ever wish you could drive a car that brings smiles to everybody who lays eyes on it? Well, now you can! A seller in Sterling, New York has listed a classic 1970 Volkswagen modeled after the most famous Beetle in pop culture history: Herbie the Love Bug!. The seller's listing...
Famous Celebrity Chef Stops by Central New York Restaurant for Dinner
You never know who is going to come for a meal. A famous chef stopped for dinner at one Central New York restaurant. Anne Burrell, a celebrity chef on the Food Network, popped into The Creekside Inn in Oneida. The restaurant shared a picture of Burrell with their head chef Richie Conway.
Look at the Utica Zoo’s New ZooMobile, All Thanks to Nimey’s Donation
The Utica Zoo just got a huge donation in the form of four-wheels for their four-legged friends. No better way to drive into the new year than with a new ride. The Utica Zoo is proud to unveil their newly wrapped ZooMobile van, thanks to Nimey's New Generation Cars. Nimey's...
Utica Businessman, Philanthropist F. Eugene Romano Passes Away
The Mohawk Valley region is mourning the loss of one of its most successful and generous business leaders. F. Eugene "Gene" Romano passed away on Saturday at the age of 94, according to family members. Romano founded Pacemaker Steel on April 1, 1956, at the age of 28. He would...
Ranking the 10 Best Sun-Bleached Movies in the Front Window of TNT Video
***WARNING: Under no circumstances should you enter this property. By doing so you risk bodily harm and/or prosecution for trespassing on private property.***. A couple days ago I wrote about Utica's abandoned TNT Video on Varick Street, and the fact that the front window is still completely full of sun-bleached VHS tapes.
