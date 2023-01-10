ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Syracuse, NY

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

Lite 98.7

Utica Zoo Makes Top 10 for Best Places to Snowshoe in the U.S.

Utica is getting shout-outs left and right. Here's another one to add to the list. USA Today just came out with their latest Top 10 List, this time highlighting all the best places you can go snowshoeing in the United States. Many people might think you can only snowshoe in the woods or in fields, but the list proves there are so many unique places you can try instead.
UTICA, NY
Lite 98.7

A Unique Night Out In New Hartford New York Has Just Arrived

Are you looking for something fun and unique to do in New Hartford New York? If you love throwing objects into the air, this might be the perfect night out. Far Shot will be opening soon in New Hartford. If you're looking for a competitive team-building event, or if you’re just looking for a nice date night. Check out axe throwing. Currently Far Shot is open in Syracuse, Albany, and Worcester Main. It'll be opening up soon in Providence and right here in Central New York in New Hartford.
NEW HARTFORD, NY
Lite 98.7

Famous Author Stephen King Apologizes for Making Fun of Utica

Famous author Stephen King is sorry for making fun of Utica. But his tongue-in-cheek apology may now be offending people in other parts of the country. Local leaders and members of government spoke out after King compared Utica to the chaos in the Speakership. The backlash had King apologizing to...
UTICA, NY
Lite 98.7

Galime Running For Utica Mayor

A fourth candidate has now entered the race for Utica Mayor, and there may be more to come. Current Utica Common Council President Michael Galime officially threw his hat in the ring on Friday's Keeler in the Morning Show on WIBX 950. Saying he believes he is the proper person...
UTICA, NY
Lite 98.7

How Many will Run for Mayor Next Year in the City of Utica?

So far, one person has thrown a hat into the race for Utica Mayor in the Handshake City for next year's 2023 election. Robert Cardillo was first out of the gate to announce his candidacy back on November 10th, and so far there are only rumors lurking about as we enter the month of December.
UTICA, NY
Lite 98.7

The Abandoned TNT Video in Utica is Still Full of Old VHS Tapes

***WARNING: Under no circumstances should you enter this property. By doing so you risk bodily harm and/or prosecution for trespassing on private property.***. Holy Time Capsule, Batman! You might spot a VHS copy of Batman on the shelves of the abandoned TNT Video in Utica. The eerie, deserted video rental...
UTICA, NY
Lite 98.7

Dog Abandoned in Herkimer? Animal Control Asks You Keep An Eye Out

Officials with Herkimer Animal Control are looking for a dog that they believed was abandoned near Herkimer College. Herkimer Animal Control posted on Facebook Monday that 'Witnesses just saw two people in a black SUV throw a large black dog in the wooded area behind the college, by Brookwood Park, and surrounding areas."
HERKIMER, NY
Lite 98.7

Marcy, NY
LITE 98.7 plays the best adult contemporary music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Utica, New York.

