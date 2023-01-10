Read full article on original website
4 Amazing Pizza Places in MinnesotaAlina AndrasMinnesota State
George "The Hot Dog Man" Weckman (1951 - 2009)The Streets of St. PaulSaint Paul, MN
Suspension of art professor at Hamline University for showing image of Prophet Muhammad sparks controversyEdy ZooSaint Paul, MN
Marshalls Closes Stores in Multiple States, Financial Crisis Deepens. Are There Stores Closing Near You?Ty D.Minneapolis, MN
Two bank robberies and a gas station robbery occur in Apple Valley and Lakeville, MinnesotaLimitless Production Group LLCApple Valley, MN
Cardinals reportedly plan to discuss long-term deals with 'at least two starters'
While the Cardinals are again shaping up nicely to compete for top honors in the National League Central, they’ll be faced with some important decisions a year or so from now. Among their starting rotation, only Steven Matz is signed beyond the 2023 season, with Jordan Montgomery, Adam Wainwright (who will retire), Miles Mikolas and Jack Flaherty all slated for free agency in November.
Marlins, Twins have discussed trade possibilities involving Pablo Lopez, Max Kepler
The Marlins and Twins have discussed trade scenarios involving Miami starter Pablo López, writes Jon Heyman of the New York Post. Heyman reports that Minnesota outfielder Max Kepler and infielder Luis Arraez were among the names who’d come up in those discussions but adds the Twins aren’t interested in parting with Arraez.
Padres avoid arbitration with Juan Soto, Josh Hader
The Padres have avoided arbitration with two stars. San Diego and Juan Soto agreed to a $23M contract, while they inked Josh Hader to a $14.1M deal. Aside from Shohei Ohtani — who agreed to a $30M deal with the Angels at the end of last season — Soto is the highest-profile player in this year’s arbitration class. MLBTR contributor Matt Swartz projected him for the highest salary of any arb-eligible player, forecasting him to land at $21.5M. Soto comes in a bit above that and secures a little more than a $6M raise on last season’s $17.1M salary.
NL East team reportedly eyeing Trey Mancini, Adam Duvall
The Mets have Trey Mancini and Adam Duvall “on their radar,” according to Andy Martino of SNY. Mancini, 31 in March, put up a monster season in 2019, hitting 35 home runs and batting .291/.364/.535. Although that was the “juiced ball” season, that production was still 32% better than league average, as evidenced by his 132 wRC+. He then missed the 2020 season while undergoing treatment for a colon cancer diagnosis, but he made an inspiring return to the field the following year.
Red Sox, Sterling Sharp Agree To Minor League Deal
The Red Sox have re-signed righty Sterling Sharp to a minor league contract, according to Chris Hilburn-Trenkle of Baseball America. The 27-year-old had spent the tail end of the 2022 campaign in the Boston organization as well. Sharp, a 22nd-round draftee of the Nationals in 2016, got to the big...
NFL Star Suffers Broken Back
The Los Angeles Chargers have a playoff game to prepare for as they have made the playoffs for the first time since 2018. This will be the first time that young superstar quarterback Justin Herbert will be tasting the playoffs in his career.
Recently Fired NFL Coach Flees Country
Kliff Kingsbury helped lead the Arizona Cardinals in 2021 to a playoff berth with an 11-6 record. As a reward, the Arizona Cardinals extended Kliff Kingsbury's contract through 2027. Following a disastrous 4-13 season one year later, the Arizona Cardinals decided it was in the team's best interest to move forward with a new head coach. This led to the recently extended head coach Kliff Kingsbury getting fired.
Former Heavyweight Champion Dies
The boxing world was rocked today when it was announced that a former heavyweight champion in the World Boxing Association has passed away. Gerrie Coetzee, who is from South Africa, passed away at the age of 67 due to lung cancer on Thursday, January 12, 2023.
Farhan Zaidi: Giants unlikely to add catcher via major league pact
Giants president of baseball operations Farhan Zaidi met with reporters Thursday afternoon. Among the topics discussed was the team’s catching situation, which doesn’t seem to be a top priority for the front office. The Giants designated backup Austin Wynns for assignment last week, leaving them with just Joey...
Report: Brewers, Brandon Woodruff avoid arbitration
The Brewers are in agreement with star hurler Brandon Woodruff on a $10.8M deal to avoid arbitration, reports Jeff Passan of ESPN. They’ll avoid a hearing in the third of four trips through the process for Woodruff, who first qualified as a Super Two player during the 2020-21 offseason.
Report: Phillies, Rhys Hoskins avoid arbitration
The Phillies and first baseman Rhys Hoskins have avoided arbitration by agreeing to a $12M contract for 2023, reports Robert Murray of FanSided. Hoskins, 30 in March, has spent his entire career with the Phillies so far, having been drafted by them in 2014. He is now on the cusp of free agency, however, as this is his final season of club control. During 2023, he will cross six years of service time and qualify for the open market at the season’s end.
Report: Dodgers, Julio Urias avoid arbitration with $14.25M deal
The Dodgers are in agreement with starter Julio Urías on a $14.25M salary for the 2023 season, reports Bob Nightengale of USA Today. The sides avoid a hearing for the left-hander’s final season of arbitration eligibility. Urías has emerged as one of the game’s top pitchers. He’s somehow...
Twins Sign Ryan LaMarre, Chance Sisco, Grayson Greiner To Minor League Deals
The Twins announced a slate of non-roster invitees to Major League Spring Training on Friday, with new additions including outfielder Ryan LaMarre, catchers Chance Sisco and Grayson Greiner, and righty Brock Stewart. LaMarre, 34, has appeared in parts of six big league seasons, including a 14-game stint with the Twins...
Twins, RHP Chris Paddack agree to three-year extension
The Minnesota Twins and right-hander Chris Paddack have reportedly agreed to a 3-year deal, per Twins Daily. According to The Athletic’s Dan Hayes, the agreement’s guarantee is $12.5MM. According to Jon Heyman of the New York Post, Paddack will receive $2.5MM in 2023, $2.5MM in 2024, and $7.5MM in 2025, with up to an additional $2.5MM available in incentives. The deal, which is pending a physical, would lock Paddack down for one free agent year beyond his normal window of team control.
Cubs interested in lefties Andrew Chafin, Matt Moore
The Cubs continue to look for relief help, and The Athletic’s Sahadev Sharma reports that left-handers Andrew Chafin and Matt Moore are both on the team’s radar. It isn’t clear whether the Cubs are necessarily willing to meet either pitcher’s asking price, as president of baseball operations Jed Hoyer had previously indicated that his team preferred one-year deals for relievers, and the Cubs have traditionally found success in adding relief pitching at lower-cost deals.
Blue Jays, Vladimir Guerrero Jr. avoid arbitration
The Blue Jays and Vladimir Guerrero Jr. are in agreement on a $14.5MM deal for the 2023 season to avoid arbitration, per Shi Davidi of Sportsnet. Guerrero Jr., who has spent his entire career as a member of the Blue Jays organization, was the universally-recognized top prospect in baseball ahead of his major league debut in 2019. While his debut season was solid for a rookie, it failed to meet those lofty expectations as he slashed .271/.339/.433 (106 wRC+) across 123 games in the big leagues. The shortened 2020 season was more of the same for Guerrero Jr. as he posted a wRC+ of 110 while largely repeating his 2019 stats, with slight improvements to his ISO and strikeout rate being largely canceled out by a drop in his BABIP.
Brewers avoid arbitration with two players
The Brewers have avoided arbitration with a pair of players before Friday's deadline for sides to exchange salary figures. Reliever Hoby Milner and the club have settled at $1.025M, reports Robert Murray of FanSided. Catcher Víctor Caratini and the team are in agreement on a $2.8M salary, reports Mark Feinsand of MLB.com.
Rangers LHP Brett Martin to undergo shoulder surgery
Rangers reliever Brett Martin will undergo shoulder surgery, as first reported by Evan Grant of the Dallas Morning News (Twitter link). A specific timeline will become clearer after the operation, but Grant writes he’s likely to miss most of the 2023 campaign. It’s an unfortunate development for the left-hander,...
Reds sign RHP Luke Weaver
The Reds announced they’ve signed right-hander Luke Weaver to a one-year contract. Infielder Matt Reynolds was designated for assignment in a corresponding 40-man roster move. The Boras Corporation client will receive a $2MM base salary, tweets Mark Sheldon of MLB.com. Weaver joins the fifth organization of his professional career....
Cubs, Mike Tauchman Agree To Minor League Deal
The Cubs have agreed to a minor league deal with free-agent outfielder Mike Tauchman, per the transaction log at MiLB.com. Presumably, the Meister Sports client will be in Major League camp as a non-roster invitee this spring. The deal with the Cubs marks a return to North American ball for...
