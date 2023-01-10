ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Peoria, IL

25newsnow.com

Suspect allegedly points gun at woman, arrested

PEORIA (25 News Now) - A man is in custody after Peoria Police says a woman claims he pointed a gun at her, but did not fire it. According to a release from the department, officers responded to a domestic dispute around 10:30 a.m. Friday between an adult female and adult male. The female told dispatchers the male pulled a gun on her inside his vehicle, with officers finding the woman on Garfield unharmed soon after.
PEORIA, IL
Central Illinois Proud

Man arrested after pulling gun on woman in Peoria Friday

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Peoria police arrested a man who they said pulled a gun on a woman inside of his car. According to Public Information Officer Semone Roth, 22-year-old Titus T. Leonard was arrested for domestic battery, interference with a report of domestic violence, aggravated unlawful use of a weapon, aggravated assault, and phone harassment.
PEORIA, IL
1470 WMBD

Man, suspected of recent armed robberies, arrested

PEORIA, Ill. – Peoria Police say they have a man in custody who they believe may have committed a number of recent armed robberies in the area. Police say Desmond Turner, 24, was arrested Wednesday night on four counts each of Armed Robbery and Aggravated Unlawful Use of a Weapon, along with a single count of Attempted Armed Robbery.
PEORIA, IL
25newsnow.com

Prison time for Peoria man caught on camera beating a dog

PEORIA (25 News Now) - A Peoria man caught on camera beating a dog last July is going to prison, a punishment the sheriff envisioned at the time of the man’s arrest. Judge John Vespa sentenced Nicholas Prince, 39, to four years in prison for his guilty plea to animal torture. Prosecutors dismissed an animal cruelty charge.
PEORIA, IL
1470 WMBD

Two men arrested after search warrant execution Tuesday night

PEORIA, Ill. – The execution of a search warrant led to two men being taken to the Peoria County Jail on Tuesday evening. Peoria Police said its Special Investigations Division and SWAT teams arrived at a residence on South Westmoreland and West Hayes at 5:36 P.M. Once inside, officers...
PEORIA, IL
1470 WMBD

PPD’s first Anti-Violence Initiative special detail of the year held

PEORIA, Ill. – Peoria Police Chief Eric Echevarria says the first special detail of the new year that’s part of his Anti-Violence initiative is complete. The chief says seven people were arrested Wednesday, 54 vehicles were stopped, a gun and illegal drugs were seized, and 39 officers from local and state police took part.
PEORIA, IL
25newsnow.com

Drug investigation nets 2 arrests in Peoria Tuesday

PEORIA (25 News Now) - 2 people were arrested Tuesday during an investigation into the unlawful distribution of a controlled substance. Police arrested Tavier L. WIlliams, 33, for unlawful possession of a weapon by a felon, unlawful delivery of methamphetamine, unlawful possession with intent to deliver, unlawful delivery of a controlled substance and armed violence.
PEORIA, IL
Central Illinois Proud

PPD report to attempted armed robbery, fail to yield suspect

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Peoria Police are currently searching for a suspect who attempted to rob a business on Monday evening. According to a press release, officers arrived to the Dollar General in the 4000 block of SW Adams just before 6 p.m. A witness told officers that a man wearing a mask and visibly armed with a handgun had entered the store.
PEORIA, IL
Central Illinois Proud

Man in viral animal abuse video sentenced

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A Dunlap man at the center of an animal abuse scandal last summer was sentenced to four years in prison Friday. Nicholas Prince, 39, was in court and pleaded guilty to animal torture regarding an incident captured on video of him beating a 13-month-old German Shepherd named Mika.
DUNLAP, IL
1470 WMBD

Grand jury files indictments in four recent shooting cases

PEORIA, Ill. – A Peoria County grand jury this week filed charges in connection with four shooting incidents that occurred in recent months, according to court records. The grand jury filed charges of Aggravated Vehicular Hijacking against Patrick Meyer, 24, Manito (pictured above). While the indictment acknowledges the shooting...
PEORIA, IL
WAND TV

Coroner's inquest reveals more details of Warrensburg murder

MACON COUNTY, Ill. (WAND) - More details emerged on Thursday during the Macon County Coroner's Inquest into the death of a Warrensburg mother. Tabitha Lourash died Thanksgiving eve 2022 inside her Warrensburg home. According to the Macon County Sheriff's Office, deputies were called to Durfee St. for a domestic violence incident. While deputies were still headed there, they learned multiple shots had been fired from inside the home.
WARRENSBURG, IL
25newsnow.com

Police called to attempted armed robbery of Peoria business

PEORIA (25 News Now) - Peoria Police are investigating an attempted armed robbery of a local business that happened Monday night. Peoria Police spokesperson Semoen Roth says that when officers arrived, they were informed by a witness that a man entered the business with a mask and displayed a handgun.
PEORIA, IL
25newsnow.com

Peoria man indicted for aggravated vehicular hijacking

PEORIA (25 News Now) - A Peoria County grand jury indicted 24-year-old Patrick Meyer on one count of aggravated vehicular hijacking. Meyer is accused of shooting a man while stealing his car from the Shell station at Knoxville and Nebraska on December 14. Police say both the victim and Meyer...
PEORIA, IL
Central Illinois Proud

Attempted murder suspect caught in Fulton County

FULTON, Ill. (WMBD)– A man wanted in another state for attempted murder has been arrested in Fulton County. According to Fulton Sheriff’s Office Facebook, 32-year-old Daniel Morgan of Rock Island was arrested at the Casey’s in Lewistown and was taken into custody without incident. Morgan had a...
FULTON COUNTY, IL
25newsnow.com

Davenport police identify Peoria man killed in December shooting

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Police have identified the Peoria man they say was fatally shot in Davenport in December 2022. Officers responded around 5:06 a.m. Dec. 5 to the 1500 block of West 16th Street for a report of gunfire, according to a media release. Police said they found 40-year-old...
DAVENPORT, IA

