PEORIA (25 News Now) - A man is in custody after Peoria Police says a woman claims he pointed a gun at her, but did not fire it. According to a release from the department, officers responded to a domestic dispute around 10:30 a.m. Friday between an adult female and adult male. The female told dispatchers the male pulled a gun on her inside his vehicle, with officers finding the woman on Garfield unharmed soon after.

PEORIA, IL ・ 8 HOURS AGO