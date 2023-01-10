Read full article on original website
Penn State football junior day leads to in-state offer for Class of 2024 edge rusher
Penn State hosted a number of recruits on Saturday for a junior day recruiting event, and it has yielded at least one offer to a potential future Nittany Lion from within the state of Pennsylvania. Mylachi Williams, of Drexel Hill, announced on his Twitter account on Saturday that he has received a scholarship offer to play for Penn State. If you want to dig deep into the social media account a bit this far out to see where Penn State sits in Williams’ recruiting eyes, the tweet is pinned on his account despite also receiving offers from West Virginia and James...
NFL Star Suffers Broken Back
The Los Angeles Chargers have a playoff game to prepare for as they have made the playoffs for the first time since 2018. This will be the first time that young superstar quarterback Justin Herbert will be tasting the playoffs in his career.
Recently Fired NFL Coach Flees Country
Kliff Kingsbury helped lead the Arizona Cardinals in 2021 to a playoff berth with an 11-6 record. As a reward, the Arizona Cardinals extended Kliff Kingsbury's contract through 2027. Following a disastrous 4-13 season one year later, the Arizona Cardinals decided it was in the team's best interest to move forward with a new head coach. This led to the recently extended head coach Kliff Kingsbury getting fired.
CBS Sports
Former Cardinals coach Kliff Kingsbury flees to Thailand, avoiding other NFL job opportunities, per report
Days after his dismissal as Cardinals head coach, Kliff Kingsbury is drawing interest from around the NFL, with multiple teams targeting him for their offensive coordinator vacancies, according to Fox Sports. That doesn't mean Kingsbury is set to return to the sidelines anytime soon. The 43-year-old coach recently bought a one-way ticket to Thailand, according to Peter Schrager, and has respectfully declined all inquiries, telling teams he's not currently interested in coaching.
Roundtable: Odds Ben Johnson Returns to Detroit Lions
Examining odds of Ben Johnson returning in 2023.
