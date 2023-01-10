Read full article on original website
Related
erwinrecord.net
Recent play by Blue Devils upends expectations
The Unicoi County girls basketball team was picked to finish last in the Three Rivers Conference this season. Volunteer was picked second. But the Blue Devils made each of those predictions less likely to materialize with a convincing 59-40 victory in Church Hill on Friday. Allie Lingerfelt scored 19 points...
erwinrecord.net
Devils beat Volunteer 70-46, Cyclones will come calling Friday
Unicoi County began Three Rivers Conference play with a statement victory at Volunteer on Friday. The Falcons ended the Blue Devils’ season last year in an instant-classic sort of regional semifinal, but this one was no classic. In a matchup of teams picked to finish at the top of the league, Unicoi County cruised to a 70-46 victory.
Comments / 0