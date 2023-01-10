ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

clevelandmagazine.com

Medina’s Cool Beans Cafe Introduces Soup Flights

Sample four soups at a time with this cozy cafe’s newest menu item. By Annie Nickoloff. Perfectly timed for the chilly winter season, Cool Beans Cafe has introduced a new, wildly popular item to its menu: soup flights. At $10, customers can sample four different soups from the cafe’s...
MEDINA, OH
Cleveland.com

Medina celebrates season with Winter Foodie Fest

MEDINA, Ohio -- Main Street Medina invites community members and visitors to venture into the chilly weather for the first-ever Winter Foodie Fest, where one can warm up with comfort food, hot drinks and desserts. “This is a time of year where people typically like to stay in, and we...
MEDINA, OH
WKYC

Cleveland Pierogi Week returns: Where to find the best deals

CLEVELAND — Calling all pierogi lovers!. The 2nd annual Cleveland Pierogi Week is back, kicking off on Monday, Jan. 30, and running through Sunday, Feb. 5. Anyone can visit the participating locations during the week and enjoy a minimum of three pierogis for $8 or add on a Market Garden Beer for $13.
CLEVELAND, OH
clevelandmagazine.com

First Look: Colossal Cupcakes Opens Cafe as Second Downtown Location

Open now, the company's third location has expanded offerings, including breakfast sandwiches and specialty coffees, in the Aecom Building. By Dillon Stewart. As Colossal Cupcakes owner Kelly Kandah opened her third location and second spot downtown this month, she felt triumphant. But it’s been a journey to get here, for...
CLEVELAND, OH
Isla Chiu

3 Places To Get Mexican Food in the Cleveland Area

If you're in Greater Cleveland, you should check out these local restaurants (this list is not meant to be comprehensive!). If you're on the westside, you should check out this place in Cleveland's Cudell neighborhood. Customers enjoy the enchiladas, which can be filled with either ground beef, shredded beef, or chicken (they can also be made vegetarian). Patrons especially enjoy having their enchiladas topped with the restaurant's delicious mole. Other popular dishes include the chile relleno (many customers say it's among the best they've ever had) and the delicious chicken soup, which also has rice, pieces of avocado, and pico de gallo.
CLEVELAND, OH
coolcleveland.com

Summit Artspace Opens Five New Diverse Shows

Fri 1/13 @ 5-7PM Summit Artspace opens its winter exhibitions this weekend —five in all, throughout its art-filled building. Opening in the Betty and Howard Taylor Main Gallery is the 19th Annual FRESH juried exhibition, whose juror, CAN Journal publisher/editor Michael Gill, challenged artists submitting work to challenge the boundaries of what art can be. At 5:30pm, the show’s “best in show” awards announcement will take place.
AKRON, OH
coolcleveland.com

Waterloo Arts Holds Black Light Party at DayGloSho

The DayGloSho, featuring work by area artists made with environmentally friendly paint donated by the Cleveland-based DayGlo paint company, returns to Waterloo Arts this week to celebrate its 10th year. The annual show DayFloSho, featuring work by area artists made with environmentally friendly paint donated by the Cleveland-based DayGlo paint...
CLEVELAND, OH
coolcleveland.com

PHOTOSTREAM: David Bowie Brunch @ Jilly’s Music Room by Anastasia Pantsios

Thomas Mulready and Cleveland glam band Vanity Crash debuted “Cracked Actor” their 2023 celebration of David Bowie’s birthday at Jilly’s Music Room in Akron. The program focused on Bowie’s Aladdin Sane period and his struggles with mental health, featuring video interviews with experts on the intersection of mental health and music, interspersed with live music by the band: Bowie tunes, music influential to Bowie and original songs. That was followed by second set of mostly originals by the band.
AKRON, OH
coolcleveland.com

Cleveland Artist Dale Goode Spotlighted in HEDGE Gallery Show

Fri 1/20 @ 5-8PM The art world — like the world in many fields — always seems to be looking for the next hot young thing, the “30 under 30” or “25 under 25.” Fresh faces just out of art school are touted on websites, in magazine pages and even in galleries, often ones unready for such attention.
CLEVELAND, OH
coolcleveland.com

Les Delices Explores “Queer” Identity in 17th & 18th Century Vocal Works

Cleveland chamber music ensemble Les Delices conceived of its twice-monthly online series SalonEra as a way to keep connected to its audiences during the pandemic. Due to the favorable response it got, it’s continuing the series even while it’s returned to live performance. Each episode has a different...
CLEVELAND, OH
Isla Chiu

4 Places To Get Fried Chicken in the Cleveland Area

If the answer is yes, you should check out these local joints (this list is by no means exhaustive!). If you find yourself on the eastside, the fried chicken at this place is a must. You can get their delicious crispy chicken with one of their breading options: mild, Cajun, honey crisp, and seasoned. Customers especially enjoy the honey crisp breading. Feast on wings, thighs, breasts, and/or tenders. V's offers a selection of sauces such as original BBQ, creamy honey mustard, ranch, BBQ chipotle, creamy hot, and Louisiana hot. They also have a great chicken sandwich featuring three chicken tenders, sliced pickles, and V's sauce between brioche buns.
CLEVELAND, OH

