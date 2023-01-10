Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
clevelandmagazine.com
Medina’s Cool Beans Cafe Introduces Soup Flights
Sample four soups at a time with this cozy cafe’s newest menu item. By Annie Nickoloff. Perfectly timed for the chilly winter season, Cool Beans Cafe has introduced a new, wildly popular item to its menu: soup flights. At $10, customers can sample four different soups from the cafe’s...
Medina celebrates season with Winter Foodie Fest
MEDINA, Ohio -- Main Street Medina invites community members and visitors to venture into the chilly weather for the first-ever Winter Foodie Fest, where one can warm up with comfort food, hot drinks and desserts. “This is a time of year where people typically like to stay in, and we...
Cleveland Pierogi Week returns: Where to find the best deals
CLEVELAND — Calling all pierogi lovers!. The 2nd annual Cleveland Pierogi Week is back, kicking off on Monday, Jan. 30, and running through Sunday, Feb. 5. Anyone can visit the participating locations during the week and enjoy a minimum of three pierogis for $8 or add on a Market Garden Beer for $13.
Tremont Poke and Noodle Shop Corner 11 Expands to Strongsville
The five-year-old Tremont eatery also underwent recent renovations
The Nauti Mermaid Has Closed After Nearly 20 Years in Business
The casual seafood restaurant and bar opened in 2004
With an Expanding Portfolio of Restaurants and Bars, Will Hollingsworth Talks Buildings & Food and a Hospitality Race to the Middle
“Real estate developers are building restaurants in this town and that’s not good because it creates cynicism"
Never Say Dive to Bring Craft Cocktails to Classic Old Brooklyn Tavern
'We want to do the best cocktails we can possibly do but serve them in a really approachable environment.'
coolcleveland.com
moCa’s BOUND Art Book & Zine Fair Returns Live, This Time at the Pivot Center
Sat 1/14 @ 11AM-5PM The BOUND Art Book & Zine Fair, sponsored by moCa Cleveland, is back in person but with a new location: future Ink Graphics at the Pivot Center for Art, Dance and Expression on the near west side. The event brings together artists, designers, authors and publishers...
Three fantastic places to get a great breakfast in Akron
When you want a good breakfast in town, most people mention Fred's Diner or Molly Browns. But those are just two of the many options you have in town. There are so many more. Here are three great places you need to try for breakfast.
clevelandmagazine.com
First Look: Colossal Cupcakes Opens Cafe as Second Downtown Location
Open now, the company's third location has expanded offerings, including breakfast sandwiches and specialty coffees, in the Aecom Building. By Dillon Stewart. As Colossal Cupcakes owner Kelly Kandah opened her third location and second spot downtown this month, she felt triumphant. But it’s been a journey to get here, for...
3 Places To Get Mexican Food in the Cleveland Area
If you're in Greater Cleveland, you should check out these local restaurants (this list is not meant to be comprehensive!). If you're on the westside, you should check out this place in Cleveland's Cudell neighborhood. Customers enjoy the enchiladas, which can be filled with either ground beef, shredded beef, or chicken (they can also be made vegetarian). Patrons especially enjoy having their enchiladas topped with the restaurant's delicious mole. Other popular dishes include the chile relleno (many customers say it's among the best they've ever had) and the delicious chicken soup, which also has rice, pieces of avocado, and pico de gallo.
coolcleveland.com
Summit Artspace Opens Five New Diverse Shows
Fri 1/13 @ 5-7PM Summit Artspace opens its winter exhibitions this weekend —five in all, throughout its art-filled building. Opening in the Betty and Howard Taylor Main Gallery is the 19th Annual FRESH juried exhibition, whose juror, CAN Journal publisher/editor Michael Gill, challenged artists submitting work to challenge the boundaries of what art can be. At 5:30pm, the show’s “best in show” awards announcement will take place.
coolcleveland.com
Waterloo Arts Holds Black Light Party at DayGloSho
The DayGloSho, featuring work by area artists made with environmentally friendly paint donated by the Cleveland-based DayGlo paint company, returns to Waterloo Arts this week to celebrate its 10th year. The annual show DayFloSho, featuring work by area artists made with environmentally friendly paint donated by the Cleveland-based DayGlo paint...
‘Antiques Roadshow’ coming to Akron to look at your stuff
A beloved reality TV show is coming to Northeast Ohio this summer in search of hidden treasures.
coolcleveland.com
PHOTOSTREAM: David Bowie Brunch @ Jilly’s Music Room by Anastasia Pantsios
Thomas Mulready and Cleveland glam band Vanity Crash debuted “Cracked Actor” their 2023 celebration of David Bowie’s birthday at Jilly’s Music Room in Akron. The program focused on Bowie’s Aladdin Sane period and his struggles with mental health, featuring video interviews with experts on the intersection of mental health and music, interspersed with live music by the band: Bowie tunes, music influential to Bowie and original songs. That was followed by second set of mostly originals by the band.
coolcleveland.com
Cleveland Artist Dale Goode Spotlighted in HEDGE Gallery Show
Fri 1/20 @ 5-8PM The art world — like the world in many fields — always seems to be looking for the next hot young thing, the “30 under 30” or “25 under 25.” Fresh faces just out of art school are touted on websites, in magazine pages and even in galleries, often ones unready for such attention.
If the shoe fits: Cipok Shoe Co. in Chagrin Falls is owned by a familiar face
CHAGRIN FALLS, Ohio -- Martha Vucsko, who has owned La Look Skincare & Makeup Boutique in downtown Chagrin Falls for over 25 years, has stepped out into a new venture -- the Cipok Shoe Co. “I have always had a love for shoes. There isn’t a day that goes by...
coolcleveland.com
Les Delices Explores “Queer” Identity in 17th & 18th Century Vocal Works
Cleveland chamber music ensemble Les Delices conceived of its twice-monthly online series SalonEra as a way to keep connected to its audiences during the pandemic. Due to the favorable response it got, it’s continuing the series even while it’s returned to live performance. Each episode has a different...
4 Places To Get Fried Chicken in the Cleveland Area
If the answer is yes, you should check out these local joints (this list is by no means exhaustive!). If you find yourself on the eastside, the fried chicken at this place is a must. You can get their delicious crispy chicken with one of their breading options: mild, Cajun, honey crisp, and seasoned. Customers especially enjoy the honey crisp breading. Feast on wings, thighs, breasts, and/or tenders. V's offers a selection of sauces such as original BBQ, creamy honey mustard, ranch, BBQ chipotle, creamy hot, and Louisiana hot. They also have a great chicken sandwich featuring three chicken tenders, sliced pickles, and V's sauce between brioche buns.
