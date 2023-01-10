Read full article on original website
New London man injured in Kandiyohi County collision with semi Thursday
A New London man was injured with his vehicle collided with a semi-truck in Kandiyohi County Thursday. According to the Minnesota State Patrol, on Jan. 12, Kevin George Burke, age 54, of New London, was driving a GMC Sierra northbound on County Road 40. At about 7:01 p.m., at the intersection with Highway 23, the Sierra collided with a northbound Kenworth semi-tractor being driven gy Todd Roger Nilson, age 52, of Annandale.
Brainerd Man Hurt After Medical Emergency Leads to Car Crash
BELLE PRAIRIE TOWNSHIP (WJON News) -- A Brainerd man had to be taken to the hospital after a medical condition led to him crashing his vehicle in Morrison County. The crash happened Thursday just before 4:30 p.m. about two miles north of Little Falls. The sheriff's office says 45-year-old Garrett...
One Injured in Kandiyohi Co Crash
One driver was injured in a two-vehicle crash near New London Thursday evening. The State Patrol says a vehicle driven by 54-year-old Kevin Burke of New London was traveling north on Kandiyohi County Road 40 when it collided with a semi that was northbound on Highway 23. Burke was taken...
1 killed in Brooklyn Park rollover crash
BROOKLYN PARK, Minn. -- One person was killed early Saturday morning in a rollover crash in Brooklyn Park.Authorities say the crash happened on westbound Highway 610 past Highway 252 around 1 a.m. A 55-year-old man from Blaine was driving a Ford F150 when he veered off the road and came into the center median and rolled. He was ejected from the car and died at the scene. Minnesota State Patrol said he was not wearing a seatbelt.Information about the victim's identity will be released at a later time.The incident is under investigation.
One person is injured following crash near Sauk Centre
(Sauk Centre, MN)--The Minnesota State Patrol says that one person is injured following a two-vehicle crash near Sauk Centre on Thursday afternoon. According to the report, an SUV was traveling northbound on Highway 71 when it collided with a pickup truck that was also traveling northbound. The SUV driver, Mitch Greninger, 27, of Sauk Centre, was taken to Sauk Centre Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
Minnesota Man Ejected and Killed During Late Night Rollover Crash
Brooklyn Park, MN (KROC-AM News) - The State Patrol responded to a fatal traffic crash early today in the Twin Cities. A preliminary report indicates a 55-year-old man from Blaine was driving a pickup east on Highway 610 in Brooklyn Park shortly after 1 AM when the vehicle left the roadway into the center median and rolled. The Brooklyn Park Police Department stated the driver was ejected from the pickup and was pronounced dead at the scene.
Fire damages home near Darwin
(Darwin MN-) A home near Darwin was severely damaged by fire early Tuesday morning. The Meeker County Sheriff's Department says at 1:48 a.m. Tuesday they received a report of a house fire in the 65000 Block of 225th Street in Darwin Township. The home is owned by 35-year-old Cooper Barrick of Litchfield. It is believed the fire started outside, in a garbage can, then spread to the house. No one was injured. Fire crews from Litchfield and Dassel responded, as well as sheriff's deputies and Mayo Ambulance.
Belgrade man hurt in crash north of Belgrade Friday morning
(Belgrade, MN) -- A minivan-semi crash Friday morning (Fri) north of Belgrade sent a man to the hospital. The State Patrol says at 10:41 a.m., the Pontiac Montana mini-van driven by 59-year-old David Stadther of Belgrade was northbound on Highway 71 when a semi driven by a woman from eastern Ontario turned into the lane at the intersection with County Road 32. Stadther had non-life-threatening injuries and was taken to the Paynesville Hospital.
Barn Fire Near St. Stephen a Total Loss
STEARNS COUNTY (WJON News) - A barn fire near St. Stephen has been declared a total loss. Stearns County Sheriff Deputies were sent to the 43,000 block of 85th Avenue in Brockway Township Tuesday on reports of a barn on fire. Fire crews from St. Stephen, Rice, Sartell, Avon, and...
Spicer, Montevideo residents injured in Wednesday morning collision
Residents of Spicer and Montevideo were injured when their vehicles collided on an icy road in Chippewa County Wednesday morning. According to the Minnesota State Patrol, on Jan. 11, Timothy Coredon Lucas, age 60, of Spicer, was driving a Toyota Corolla westbound on Highway 7. At about 9:14 a.m., near 50th Ave. SE, his vehicle collided with a westbound Volkswagon Beetle being driven by Allesondra Joan Kulberg, age 23, of Montevideo.
Funeral Mass Today (Thursday) for Scott Hollencamp, Fatal Auto-Pedestrian Crash Victim
A funeral Mass is scheduled for today (Thursday) in Maple Lake for a young man from that community who was the victim of a recent auto-pedestrian crash. 36-year-old Scott Hollencamp died in the early evening hours of January 3rd during the final hours of a heavy snowstorm that had made driving extremely difficult. His car had run off a snow-covered Highway 24 south of Clearwater and into the ditch. Scott had successfully gotten out of his vehicle, but was then struck by a southbound pickup truck. Authorities say he died at the scene.
One Injured in Winthrop Crash
A North Mankato man was injured in a two-vehicle crash in Winthrop this morning (Wednesday). The State Patrol says 57-year-old Troy Schull was taken to Arlington Hospital for treatment of non-life threatening injuries. The Patrol says he was driving east on Highway 19. A semi-tractor, driven by 58-year-old Timothy Fabian...
What Caused This Hole To Form In Minnesota Lake Overnight? DNR Explains And Gives Warning
Once again I found myself scrolling through posts on Facebook for ice fishing, wishing I was out there on the ice instead of at work. I ran across this bizarre picture of a hole in the ice that didn't look like something I'd seen before. It didn't appear to be from an ice fisherman. There wasn't a crack, and nothing punctured through the ice. I reached out to the person who snapped the photo.
Minnesota Driver Shares Powerful Pictures After Large Ice Chunk Hits Her Car
Lynn Cedergren of Albertville was driving down the interstate when suddenly, a huge sheet of ice flew off the top of the Slumberland truck in front of her. The ice slammed into her passenger side window, shattering the glass as she was driving down the interstate. SHATTERED GLASS. Luckily for...
EPPD SWAT Team assists U.S. Postal Inspectors with search warrant in Olympic Hills neighborhood
Residents on Welters Way were awakened shortly after 6 a.m. Thursday to see the Eden Prairie Police Department (EPPD) SWAT team forming up in silence in front of a home on Welters Way in the Olympic Hills neighborhood. The SWAT team was silent and stealthy but clearly prepared for action. They were fully equipped with [...]
Woman, 19, killed in rural Minnesota crash
A Clara City, Minnesota teenager was killed in a two-vehicle crash in icy conditions Saturday morning. The Minnesota State Patrol has identified the victim as 19-year-old Hailey Ann Berghuis. The crash was reported 9:47 a.m. with Berguis behind the wheel of a Chrysler Town & Country that collided with a...
Highway 14 construction continues in winter months
NEW ULM, Minn. (KEYC) - The Minnesota winter hasn’t stopped MNDoT from making progress on the multiyear Highway 14 project. Just yesterday, MNDoT was setting beams on the two bridges north of Courtland. They say the weather has impacted the project, yet they are still on schedule and in good shape.
Three die in weekend snowmobile accidents
(Wabasha MN-) At least three people are dead after weekend accidents involving snowmobiles and A-T-Vs across Minnesota. St. Louis County deputies say an Albertville woman lost control of her snowmobile on a curve north of Hibbing and crashed into a tree. The 55-year-old victim died at the scene Saturday. A 64-year-old man went through the ice on Otter Tail Lake Saturday night and was rescued from the water but died at the hospital. The Wabasha County Sheriff's Office says a 12-year-old boy was snowmobiling on private property Sunday when he struck a tree, and first responders were unable to save him.
Murder conviction overturned for first time in Minnesota
ST. PAUL, M.N. (Valley News Live) - The Minnesota Attorney General’s Office today announced it agreed to vacate Thomas Rhodes’ 1998 conviction for first- and second-degree murder. Mr. Rhodes’ release marks the first person who will be freed from incarceration because of an investigation and case review by the Conviction Review Unit (CRU) in the Attorney General’s Office.
Over 40,000 fentanyl pills recovered from downtown Minneapolis apartment
MINNEAPOLIS -- Authorities confiscated over 40,000 fentanyl pills and several guns in a downtown Minneapolis apartment Friday.The Hennepin County Sheriff's Office says it seized an illegally possessed AR pistol and handgun as well as 9 pounds of fentanyl pills.The bust was in collaboration with the MSP Airport Police Department and the HCSO Violent Offender Task Force. At this time it's not clear how many individuals were arrested.
