2 Towns in Wisconsin Have Been Ranked as the Best Places To Retire in the United StatesJoe MertensWisconsin State
Aaron Jones and David Bakhtiari to Return to Green Bay PackersFlurrySportsGreen Bay, WI
Popular decadent food chain opening other new location in WisconsinKristen WaltersAshwaubenon, WI
Early Packers 2023 Mock DraftFlurrySportsGreen Bay, WI
2023 Green Bay Packers Opponents AnnouncedFlurrySportsGreen Bay, WI
sportszion.com
“I’ll miss the guys” Packers’ QB Aaron Rodgers makes shocking statement amid retirement rumors
For quite some time, rumors about Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers have been circulating. As he’s emphasized before, Rodgers is going to take some time to get away, ponder whether he wants to continue playing, and discuss with the Packers where the organization stands. His recent statement fueled that anticipation once again in a press conference.
What it would cost Detroit Lions to trade Chicago Bears for No. 1 pick
The Detroit Lions came up just short of earning a berth in the 2022 NFL Playoffs, and though we still have some football to watch over the next month, we have also started to think about the 2023 NFL Draft. As it stands, the Lions hold the No. 6 overall pick in the opening round, but that is not high enough to land my dream pick, Will Anderson out of Alabama.
Yardbarker
Bears Get More Good News Regarding 2023 Cap Space
It’s widely known how the Chicago Bears are heading into 2023 with the largest cap space of any team. However, their 2023 cap space just got another huge windfall. The windfall comes as unused cap space from the 2022 season. For anyone unfamiliar with the process, NFL teams can...
Recently Fired NFL Coach Flees Country
Kliff Kingsbury helped lead the Arizona Cardinals in 2021 to a playoff berth with an 11-6 record. As a reward, the Arizona Cardinals extended Kliff Kingsbury's contract through 2027. Following a disastrous 4-13 season one year later, the Arizona Cardinals decided it was in the team's best interest to move forward with a new head coach. This led to the recently extended head coach Kliff Kingsbury getting fired.
Aaron Rodgers vs. Jordan Love in 2023 draws blunt take from GM Brian Gutekunst
Green Bay Packers general manager Brian Gutekunst said he thinks Aaron Rodgers still played at a “very high level” this season, despite lack of production, USA Today Packers beat writer Ryan Wood wrote in a Friday tweet. He says the team “made a very big commitment” to him last offseason and indicates Rodgers gives the team better chance to win next season than quarterback Jordan Love.
3 early Packers offseason targets in 2023 NFL free agency
The Green Bay Packers are a team in an interesting spot. After three straight 13-win seasons, they finished the 2022 season with an 8-9 record and failed to reach the postseason. Now heading into the offseason, they face uncertainty throughout the roster, including at the quarterback position. Aaron Rodgers, who...
Super Bowl run now in play with Giants continuing to get better and better
MINNEAPOLIS — The Super Bowl is in play now as a reachable, honest-to-God goal. If you are a Giants fan, nothing has ever sounded so completely crazy and perfectly reasonable at the same time. It’s crazy because this franchise is supposed to be in the first hours of a rebuild with a rookie head coach and a rookie general manager and a roster that was seemingly littered with more potholes than the Cross Bronx Expressway. It’s reasonable because the Giants just beat a 13-4 team in its own building in the first round of the playoffs, setting up a rematch with the...
Daniel Jones has earned the Giants trust — and money — in 2023 (and maybe beyond)
The New York Giants did not pick up the fifth year of Daniel Jones’ rookie contract. This decision, made back in the spring of 2022, made total sense at the time. Jones had been a disappointment in his first three seasons in the league. After flashes of potential as a rookie, the former first round pick backslid. His play was notable mostly for the memes it generated. The Giants lost games, fired their coaching staff and looked to 2022 as the table-setting year to kick off a rebuild.
Yardbarker
REPORT: Atlanta Falcons Request To Interview Packers Coach
The Atlanta Falcons are looking for a defensive coordinator. The Atlanta Falcons are reaching out to find their next defensive coordinator. Falcons defensive coordinator Dean Pees is retiring from the position after two seasons. According to Matt Urben with USA Today, the Falcons plan to take their time before they hire their next defensive coordinator. They want to look at many candidates. One of those candidates is reportedly a Packers coach.
FOX2now.com
Packers’ GM Discusses Rodgers’s Upcoming Retirement Decision
Green Bay will give Rodgers space to decide his future, but there’s no doubt they want him back under center. After a season filled with offensive struggles and lack of team success, Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers was noncommittal regarding his future despite signing a three-year, $150 million contract extension last March.
Packers GM Brian Gutekunst reacts to Quay Walker shoving Lions trainer
Green Bay Packers general manager Brian Gutekunst spoke to the media on Friday, and defended Quay Walker after the rookie was ejected for the second time this season after shoving a Detroit Lions athletic trainer in Week 18. “We love Quay. We love everything he’s bringing to our squad right...
