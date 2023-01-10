DHS opens enrollment for winter heating assistance program

KLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – If you need a little help to make ends meet, Oklahomans are encouraged to apply for a heating assistance program.

Oklahoma Human Services is accepting online applications for the Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program.

Officials say the programs help income-eligible families with their winter heating utility bills.

Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program

Eligible households already receiving assistance through OKDHS can be pre-authorized to receive LIHEAP for the winter heating period, which means they do not need to complete an application.

Households that are not pre-authorized but currently receive assistance through OKDHS have been notified by mail and should apply online.

LIHEA INCOME ELIGIBILITY GUIDELINES

The maximum monthly gross income allowed per household size is:

1 person: $1,473

2 people: $1,984

3 people: $2,495

4 people: $3,007

5 people: $3,518

6 people: $4,029

7 people: $4,541

8 people: $5,052.

Persons applying for each program should have the most recent heating bill information for their home and utility supplier, as well as their ID, social security number and verification of income.

For more information and to apply for benefits, visit OKDHSLive.org .

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KFOR.com Oklahoma City.