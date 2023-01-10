ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma State

DHS opens enrollment for winter heating assistance program

By K. Querry-Thompson/KFOR
KFOR
KFOR
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3zI3Mg_0k9hvhjG00

KLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – If you need a little help to make ends meet, Oklahomans are encouraged to apply for a heating assistance program.

Oklahoma Human Services is accepting online applications for the Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program.

Officials say the programs help income-eligible families with their winter heating utility bills.

‘Not just somebody on the street’: Family wants answers after woman found dead in alley

Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program

Eligible households already receiving assistance through OKDHS can be pre-authorized to receive LIHEAP for the winter heating period, which means they do not need to complete an application.

Households that are not pre-authorized but currently receive assistance through OKDHS have been notified by mail and should apply online.

LIHEA INCOME ELIGIBILITY GUIDELINES

The maximum monthly gross income allowed per household size is:

  • 1 person: $1,473
  • 2 people: $1,984
  • 3 people: $2,495
  • 4 people: $3,007
  • 5 people: $3,518
  • 6 people: $4,029
  • 7 people: $4,541
  • 8 people: $5,052.

Persons applying for each program should have the most recent heating bill information for their home and utility supplier, as well as their ID, social security number and verification of income.

Vicious dog attack on group of teens in NW Oklahoma City caught on camera

For more information and to apply for benefits, visit OKDHSLive.org .

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KFOR.com Oklahoma City.

Comments / 3

Related
KWCH.com

Kansas farmers raising concerns over possible feral hogs sightings

Scheels holds career expo, opportunities available ahead of summer opening in Wichita. Scheels is in need of hundreds of workers ahead of its opening in Wichita this summer. Capt. Larry Feuerborn diedunexpectedly on Wednesday after responding to a call while in the line of duty. Community rallies behind Southwestern College...
WICHITA, KS
KFOR

Midweek rain and snow chances

A system will move toward Oklahoma Tuesday night through Wednesday bringing a little bit of precip and some cooler weather. Look for showers to begin Tuesday night and continue Wednesday. As cooler air moves in behind the low, some light snow showers may be possible in northwestern Oklahoma. Right now, accumulations appear to be very minimal if any at all.
OKLAHOMA STATE
KFOR

Oklahoma cowboys continue the decades-old family business

Horns, cantle backs, and seats. The saddle family tree starts with a base. Add skirting, latigo, and harness. Bret Mock and his brother Greg learned to toll leather from their dad ‘Buzz’ Mock, who learned from his dad ‘Ab’, who learned from his Uncle Claude, who was always very careful to whom he showed his tricks.
SAND SPRINGS, OK
a-z-animals.com

What’s the Largest Man Made Lake in Oklahoma

Finding lakes in the Midwest is not difficult. There are plenty to go around. And most people have a lake within close driving distance, which makes them ideal for a day excursion or a weekend getaway. Though, sometimes, you need a little extra room to enjoy your outdoor adventures without getting bombarded by people.
OKLAHOMA STATE
NewsTalk 940 AM

Oklahoma Getting a Grocery Store, That No One Will Be Allowed to Shop Inside At

Is this the future of grocery shopping? Not even having the option to go into a store. I am still old school with my grocery shopping experience. Mainly for the fact I am maybe walking through an aisle and notice something I want. Not going to have that with an online shopping experience. No denying though, it does save you time. Pay for it all online, tell them you're there, and bam they bring it to you.
EDMOND, OK
KFOR

Tracking Warmth, Winds, Storms and Snow

After near-record highs for some parts of Oklahoma, we will see some cooler weather as we head into the weekend. Partly cloudy and cold tonight. Lows Wednesday morning will dip into the upper 30’s. Cloudy, warm and windy Wednesday. Highs will make it into the mid-60’s again. Some...
OKLAHOMA STATE
KFOR

KFOR

47K+
Followers
19K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

Oklahoma's KFOR News Channel 4 covering news and weather in central Oklahoma Looking Out 4 You.

 https://kfor.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy