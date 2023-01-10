Read full article on original website
Born-Alive Act: Pelosi, Schumer melt down after new bill requires care for babies born during failed abortion
Former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, Senate Leader Chuck Schumer and VP Kamala Harris were among Democrats who criticized Republicans' 'extreme' Born Alive Bill.
Two words no president wants to hear
There's something ringing in Joe Biden's ears that no president ever, ever wants to hear: special counsel.
Smoking is back in the Capitol under new House Republican majority
The Republicans are back in control in the US House of Representatives, and that means members are once again allowed to smoke inside the building. The Republican majority has made the rule change despite the fact that smoking indoors is banned in Washington, DC and generally considered to have negative effects on people’s health. The House and Senate are federal property, governed by rules largely left up to House and Senate leadership. Washington, D.C., law bans smoking in all indoor spaces, but it does not apply to the private offices of members of Congress, never has.— Patricia Zengerle (@ReutersZengerle)...
‘Suspicious’ Rep. Hank Johnson Suggests Classified Documents Linked To Biden May Have Been ‘Planted’
Georgia Rep. Hank Johnson is totally in favor of a special prosecutor investigating the classified documents found and linked to President Joe Biden. But he's also "suspicious" of the "timing" when they were found and suggested they may have been "planted." The post ‘Suspicious’ Rep. Hank Johnson Suggests Classified Documents Linked To Biden May Have Been ‘Planted’ appeared first on NewsOne.
'Ethnically Insensitive': Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders Lays Down The Law On Her First Day In Office, Bans Use Of 'Latinx'
Republican Sarah Huckabee Sanders used her first day in office as Arkansas' first female governor to prohibit the use of "Latinx" in state documents, RadarOnline.com has learned. The former White House press secretary initiated an executive order to enforce the new vocabulary ban. Sanders, 40, cited pew research to support her decision to prohibit the "ethnically insensitive" term. After making history when she was officially sworn into office on January 10, Sanders got to work. Important topics like State infrastructure, public education, and healthcare were not targeted. Instead, the fresh governor took aim at the gender-neutral terminology that is used...
Kamala Harris mocked for repeating several word salads during climate crisis talk: 'WTF is her deal'
Vice President Kamala Harris was mocked for making a series of familiar nonsensical comments during her latest public appearance in Michigan on Thursday.
Video emerges of George Santos introducing himself as ‘Anthony Devolder’ at a pro-Trump LGBTQ event
Member of Congress George Santos is under fire yet again after an old video surfaced on social media where the Republican can be heard introducing himself as "Anthony Devolder".The Long Island representative is facing calls for resignation after admitting to a plethora of lies on his resume, starting from his high school to college and employment. The first-time representative also drew ire from Jewish groups for claiming that he was of Jewish descent and a grandchild of Holocaust survivors.Now, a video clip posted by an anonymous Twitter account PatriotTakes, shows Mr Santos asking questions to a panel at a...
2A groups brace to fight ATF register or surrender demand on 40M guns
Second Amendment advocacy groups swiftly united overnight to angrily oppose President Joe Biden’s new demand that some 10 million owners of an estimated 40 million firearms register or surrender their firearms. The National Rifle Association and multiple gun owners groups expressed outrage over the reversal of years of Alcohol,...
Trump attorney blasts 'gratuitous' photo of Mar-a-Lago documents amid unfolding Biden case
Former President Donald Trump's attorney representing him in his Mar-a-Lago classified documents case sounded off over perceived politicization of the DOJ on "Life, Liberty & Levin."
Supreme Court’s decision on felony suffrage hinges on understanding of state amendment process
Whether U.S. Supreme Court justices understand how Mississippi’s Constitution is amended could determine if they hear a felony suffrage case. The post Supreme Court’s decision on felony suffrage hinges on understanding of state amendment process appeared first on Mississippi Today.
Bannon’s lawyers ask to quit wall case, citing ‘differences’
NEW YORK (AP) — Steve Bannon’s lawyers want out of his border-wall fraud case, telling a judge Thursday that he is unwilling to speak with them directly and that they have “irreconcilable” differences about how to proceed. Bannon, a conservative rabble-rouser and longtime ally of former...
Karine Jean-Pierre said search for documents was 'completed' before WH announced more classified docs found
Karine Jean-Pierre said Thursday afternoon lawyers had finished searching for classified documents, but more were found during a search later that day.
House passes bill aimed at restricting oil reserve sales to companies with Chinese influence
The House on Thursday passed a bill aimed at restricting sales from the country’s oil reserves to China. The legislation bars sales of oil from the Strategic Petroleum Reserve (SPR) to entities under the control, ownership or influence of the Chinese Communist Party, unless that oil will not be exported to China.
