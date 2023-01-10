ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Syracuse, NY

localsyr.com

High egg prices impacting local restaurants

CAMILLUS, N.Y. (WSYR-TV)- Local restaurant owners say they’re frustrated after having to shut down during the pandemic, and now they’re dealing with the rising cost of items like eggs. Marty Richardson owns Chelsea’s Restaurant and Bar, Nestico’s Too, Rise and Grind Café in Camillus, and Rise and Grind...
CAMILLUS, NY
Syracuse.com

New York awards first contract toward bringing down I-81 in Syracuse

The state Department of Transportation has awarded the first contract in the $2.25 billion effort to replace the aging Interstate 81 in Syracuse. The state comptroller has approved a $296.4 million contract with a team called Salt City Contractors, LLC. The team includes Lancaster Development and Tully Construction, doing business as L&T Construction; D.A. Collins Construction Co. and Cold Spring Construction Co.
SYRACUSE, NY
Syracuse.com

Apartments in old car factory among $150M in North Side projects (Good Morning CNY for Jan. 13)

Subscribe to get the Good Morning, CNY newsletter delivered to your email inbox weekday mornings. High: 37; Low: 20. Some snow; a chilly weekend. See the 5-day forecast. SCHOLASTIC ART AWARD WINNERS: “Priority,” a painting by Emily Carlson of Holland Patent High School, is shown above. Carlson took two special awards in the 2023 CNY Scholastic Art Awards. Works of art from more than 1,000 Central New York students were selected for prizes, and students from 14 counties and more than 90 junior and senior high schools submitted more than 4,000 pieces of artwork for consideration in categories including painting, drawing, photography, ceramics, digital art and more. You can view collections of the Gold Key winners in all categories. Or, see a list of all the winners sorted by school district.
SYRACUSE, NY
cbasyracuse.org

David Murray Of Skaneateles Winner of The 32nd Annual Corvette Raffle

Pictured front: Seniors Lloyd Ziparo and Claire Hulslander. Back row (l-r): Jim Ennis, President of the Syracuse Corvette Club; Sandra Winkworth Club Governor of the Syracuse Corvette Club; EJ Jackson, West Herr Auto Group East Syracuse Chevrolet and his daughter, Natalia; Anne Weslowski, Zone Manager of Chevrolet; Heidi Monsour, Director of Special Events and Programs; Matt Keough, CBA President; Mike Barker, Integrated Marketing, and John Marshall '67, Honorary Board Member.
SKANEATELES, NY
Syracuse.com

Producers cancel plans to finish Lou Ferrigno horror movie in Syracuse

Producers no longer plan to finish filming a horror movie with Lou Ferrigno in Syracuse after financial issues forced principal photography to shut down four months ago. “The Hermit” producer Gerry Pass told syracuse.com | The Post-Standard that his team “just could not get past the gossip mill of Debbie Downers, and local vendors taking advantage of the production in mob-like extortion tactics.”
SYRACUSE, NY
cnycentral.com

Lack of snowfall in Syracuse sets a record this January

SYRACUSE, N.Y. - Syracuse hasn't seen much snow so far this season. Plus, we've been seeing a stretch of warmer than normal temperatures. Even setting some records for the lack of snow and mild temperatures!. Our current snowfall total in Syracuse is only about 20 inches! Normally up to this...
SYRACUSE, NY
96.1 The Eagle

Galime Running For Utica Mayor

A fourth candidate has now entered the race for Utica Mayor, and there may be more to come. Current Utica Common Council President Michael Galime officially threw his hat in the ring on Friday's Keeler in the Morning Show on WIBX 950. Saying he believes he is the proper person...
UTICA, NY
96.1 The Eagle

Norwich City School Staff Find Scorpion In Bananas

A creepy, crawly creature is believed to have hitched a ride from Central America all the way to an Upstate New York school cafeteria. Officials at the Norwich City School District shared the story on Facebook saying cafeteria staff were washing bananas to serve to students earlier this week when they found a scorpion in the box of bananas.
NORWICH, NY
96.1 The Eagle

Was Stephen King Right about Utica?

Stephen King's name has been thrown around lately far more than when one of his books is being turned into a movie or when Richard Bachman writes a new novel. His one tweet was a firestarter of rage for the great people of Utica at any elevation. Indeed, there was insomnia in Joyland.
UTICA, NY
WKTV

New Hartford police vehicle damaged in Burrstone Road crash that injured 2

NEW HARTFORD, N.Y. – Two people were injured and three vehicles were damaged, including a police car, during a crash on Burrstone Road in New Hartford Friday morning. New Hartford police say 37-year-old Angel Cihocki, of Boonville, was driving a truck westbound through the intersection with French Road and ran a red light, hitting a Kia driven by Gery Kochan, 63, of Utica.
NEW HARTFORD, NY
