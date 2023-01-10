Read full article on original website
This Tiny Hole-in-the-Wall Serves Some of the Biggest Pancakes in all of New York State
We all know breakfast is the most important meal of the day and if you're looking for a restaurant that takes that saying seriously, look no further than this tiny roadside shack located in Upstate New York.
High egg prices impacting local restaurants
CAMILLUS, N.Y. (WSYR-TV)- Local restaurant owners say they’re frustrated after having to shut down during the pandemic, and now they’re dealing with the rising cost of items like eggs. Marty Richardson owns Chelsea’s Restaurant and Bar, Nestico’s Too, Rise and Grind Café in Camillus, and Rise and Grind...
New Wine Tasting Facilities Planned in Owego and Endicott
A Broome County business is planning an expansion that will establish wine tasting rooms in Owego and in Endicott. Amanda Janicki, site manager of Madrona Tasting Room in Chenango Forks, said work is underway to set up a new site at 208 Front Street in Owego. A Madrona Tasting Room...
Acquisition brings two longtime Syracuse gear makers together
Syracuse, N.Y. -- An acquisition has brought together two longtime Syracuse-area gear makers in a deal one company leader calls a “natural partnership.”. Solvay-based Gear Motions said Tuesday it has acquired Auto Gear Inc., of Syracuse. Terms of the purchase were not disclosed.
Highest-rated restaurants for special occasions in Syracuse, according to Tripadvisor
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Maybe you’ve gone to the same restaurant for every special occasion over the last decade. Perhaps your favorite spot shut its doors during the COVID-19 pandemic. Or maybe you’re just on the lookout for a new dining experience to celebrate a birthday or anniversary. Whether you’re trying to find your way […]
New York awards first contract toward bringing down I-81 in Syracuse
The state Department of Transportation has awarded the first contract in the $2.25 billion effort to replace the aging Interstate 81 in Syracuse. The state comptroller has approved a $296.4 million contract with a team called Salt City Contractors, LLC. The team includes Lancaster Development and Tully Construction, doing business as L&T Construction; D.A. Collins Construction Co. and Cold Spring Construction Co.
Apartments in old car factory among $150M in North Side projects (Good Morning CNY for Jan. 13)
Subscribe to get the Good Morning, CNY newsletter delivered to your email inbox weekday mornings. High: 37; Low: 20. Some snow; a chilly weekend. See the 5-day forecast. SCHOLASTIC ART AWARD WINNERS: “Priority,” a painting by Emily Carlson of Holland Patent High School, is shown above. Carlson took two special awards in the 2023 CNY Scholastic Art Awards. Works of art from more than 1,000 Central New York students were selected for prizes, and students from 14 counties and more than 90 junior and senior high schools submitted more than 4,000 pieces of artwork for consideration in categories including painting, drawing, photography, ceramics, digital art and more. You can view collections of the Gold Key winners in all categories. Or, see a list of all the winners sorted by school district.
David Murray Of Skaneateles Winner of The 32nd Annual Corvette Raffle
Pictured front: Seniors Lloyd Ziparo and Claire Hulslander. Back row (l-r): Jim Ennis, President of the Syracuse Corvette Club; Sandra Winkworth Club Governor of the Syracuse Corvette Club; EJ Jackson, West Herr Auto Group East Syracuse Chevrolet and his daughter, Natalia; Anne Weslowski, Zone Manager of Chevrolet; Heidi Monsour, Director of Special Events and Programs; Matt Keough, CBA President; Mike Barker, Integrated Marketing, and John Marshall '67, Honorary Board Member.
Famous Author Stephen King Apologizes for Making Fun of Utica
Famous author Stephen King is sorry for making fun of Utica. But his tongue-in-cheek apology may now be offending people in other parts of the country. Local leaders and members of government spoke out after King compared Utica to the chaos in the Speakership. The backlash had King apologizing to...
Producers cancel plans to finish Lou Ferrigno horror movie in Syracuse
Producers no longer plan to finish filming a horror movie with Lou Ferrigno in Syracuse after financial issues forced principal photography to shut down four months ago. “The Hermit” producer Gerry Pass told syracuse.com | The Post-Standard that his team “just could not get past the gossip mill of Debbie Downers, and local vendors taking advantage of the production in mob-like extortion tactics.”
Lack of snowfall in Syracuse sets a record this January
SYRACUSE, N.Y. - Syracuse hasn't seen much snow so far this season. Plus, we've been seeing a stretch of warmer than normal temperatures. Even setting some records for the lack of snow and mild temperatures!. Our current snowfall total in Syracuse is only about 20 inches! Normally up to this...
New trash cans proposed for Syracuse would minimize littered streets, decrease comp cases
SYRACUSE, N.Y. — The Syracuse City council has released a new program designed to combat trash blowing around our neighborhoods, especially on windy days here in Central New York. The new proposal includes new trash cans that are bigger and have lids that trash trucks will be able to...
Galime Running For Utica Mayor
A fourth candidate has now entered the race for Utica Mayor, and there may be more to come. Current Utica Common Council President Michael Galime officially threw his hat in the ring on Friday's Keeler in the Morning Show on WIBX 950. Saying he believes he is the proper person...
Proposed buyer of Great Northern Mall is suing over stall in sale, says mall is not clean
Clay, NY — Months after a buyer said he planned to take over and rejuvenate the Great Northern Mall site, a lawsuit says that the sale has stalled out and the seller of the property isn't meeting the agreement. The Hart Lyman company agreed to purchase the mall in...
Norwich City School Staff Find Scorpion In Bananas
A creepy, crawly creature is believed to have hitched a ride from Central America all the way to an Upstate New York school cafeteria. Officials at the Norwich City School District shared the story on Facebook saying cafeteria staff were washing bananas to serve to students earlier this week when they found a scorpion in the box of bananas.
Was Stephen King Right about Utica?
Stephen King's name has been thrown around lately far more than when one of his books is being turned into a movie or when Richard Bachman writes a new novel. His one tweet was a firestarter of rage for the great people of Utica at any elevation. Indeed, there was insomnia in Joyland.
Details emerge about how deputies say Syracuse officer interfered with sister’s DWI arrest
Syracuse, N.Y. — A Syracuse police officer accused of interfering with his sister’s DWI arrest interrupted a road side test and told her to refuse all other sobriety tests, deputies said in court records. The officer also advised his sister to complain of pain and request to be...
Syracuse officer identified who is under investigation for possibly interfering with sister’s DWI arrest
Syracuse, N.Y. — The Syracuse police officer accused of interfering with his sister’s DWI arrest early on New Year’s Day has been identified. The officer is Milton Sustache Jr., said Lt. Matthew Malinowski, a Syracuse police spokesperson. Sustache was placed on paid administrative leave after the Onondaga...
Farmer Selling Family Farm After 25 Years in Central New York
Another family farm will soon be no more in Central New York. After 25 years in business, Wagner Farms in Rome is closing. Ron Wagner says the current cost of doing business and the recent inflation has made it difficult to remain sustainable. It has become very difficult for small...
New Hartford police vehicle damaged in Burrstone Road crash that injured 2
NEW HARTFORD, N.Y. – Two people were injured and three vehicles were damaged, including a police car, during a crash on Burrstone Road in New Hartford Friday morning. New Hartford police say 37-year-old Angel Cihocki, of Boonville, was driving a truck westbound through the intersection with French Road and ran a red light, hitting a Kia driven by Gery Kochan, 63, of Utica.
