Comanche County, OK

Murder warrant served against Athena Brownfield caretaker

CYRIL, Okla. (KSWO) - Ivon Adams has been served with court documents referencing child homicide. UPDATE 5:39 p.m. Jan. 13, 2023: New details out of Arizona, after court documents revealed Ivon Adams, the second caregiver of Athena Brownfield, was arrested on an outstanding felony warrant from Oklahoma for murder in the first degree and child neglect.
Update: Heavy police presence at a creek reservoir in Grady Co

Update (1:45 p.m.): Law enforcement spent several hours searching the creek and wrapped up before 2 p.m., it is unclear if anything was found. Update: The Public Information Officer for OSBI has confirmed that they are searching for Athena at the reservoir. Authorities have been out at the creek for...
Reported power outage in Lawton

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The Public Service Company of Oklahoma is reporting close to 500 customers are without power in Lawton. According to the company’s outage map, the area North of Meadow Brook Drive between 38th street and 53rd street is being affected. PSO says the outage began at...
RECAP: the search for Athena Brownfield

CYRIL, Okla. (KSWO) - The community has been swirling with worry for 4-year-old Athena Brownfield, who was reported missing on Tuesday. 7News recapped search efforts over the last few days. OSBI officials say the investigation kicked off Tuesday, January 10 when a postal worker contacted Cyril police after locating Athena...
Comanche Academy teacher honored in surprise ceremony

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The Comanche Academy held a surprise ceremony to honor their language and cultural teacher on Thursday. Gail Burgess, language and culture curriculum specialist for Comanche Academy, was celebrated as she graduated with her Master’s degree in Indigenous Peoples law from the University of Oklahoma. The...
UPDATE: Officials contain grassfire on US-62 and Deyo Mission Rd.

UPDATE: According to Comanche County Emergency Director Clint Langford, the fire is officially contained at this time, but firefighters are working to mop up hot spots. Traffic has currently been reopened at US-62 and Deyo Mission Rd; however, due to large amounts of smoke in the area, officials would like to continue keeping traffic at a minimum.
Furry Friend Friday: German Shepard mix

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) -It’s Furry Friend Friday, so 7News visited with Roy Rodrick, the Lawton Animal Welfare Superintendent, to visit this week’s adoptable pet. Rodrick introduced the 7News team to Roxy a 2-year-old, German Shepard mix. She is fixed and will be microchipped when adopted. Roxy is friendly, loves people, and had no hesitations in saying hi to 7News employees behind the scenes!
PSO to begin update of Elgin streetlights

ELGIN, Okla. (KSWO) - The Public Service Company of Oklahoma is continuing to bring better and brighter lights to the streets of southwest Oklahoma. The company is still working to finish new lights here in Lawton but is working to also bring the new technology to the City of Elgin.
Hands-on learning at Lawton Virtual Academy

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Students attending Lawton Virtual Academy were able to meet in-person, and get some hands-on experience on Friday. Kids in kindergarten through second grade have been learning about building engineering. Students were tasked to turn PVC pipe and a sheet into a shelter. Next, they dropped objects...
Athena Brownfield caregiver arrested on child neglect charges

CYRIL, Okla. (KSWO) - The primary caregiver of a missing 4-year-old has been arrested for child neglect, according to the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation. Alysia Adams, 31, was booked into the Caddo County Jail around 4 p.m. Thursday, according to online jail records. OSBI says she is being charged with two counts of child neglect, one for each of the children under her care.
Cyril police chief speaks on missing 4-year-old Athena Brownfield

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Cyril Chief of Police Garrett Raney said Tuesday afternoon that he got a call from the postal carrier stating there was a 5-year-old girl wandering around. He did not think the case was as serious. “First thing that goes through my mind, is you know kid...
LPD: One person hospitalized after Friday morning incident

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Lawton Police Department and emergency medical crews responded to an alleged stabbing in Lawton early Friday morning. According to Lawton Police Department PIO Chris Blessing, officers were called to the 700 block of SW Sedalia Ave. for a disturbance which occurred a little after 8 a.m. on Friday.
Police Looking for Alleged Shapeshifter in Lawton, Oklahoma

The Lawton Police Department needs your help in locating a man, not a Smurf, who used a stolen credit card to purchase over $10,000 of merchandise in Lawton, Oklahoma. Crime Stoppers of Southwest Oklahoma posted a picture on its Facebook page asking for the public to help identify the man in the photo who is accused of stealing a credit card and going on a $10,000 shopping spree. But the photo they posted caused the man to have an... altered skin stone giving him the appearance of a real life Smurf, which they poked at in the post.
LFD forced to shut down Cache as outside fire spreads

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Officials have shut down Cache rd. near US-62, as multiple fire departments battle an outside fire on the west side of Lawton. Firefighters responded to the call a little before 10 a.m. after a fire broke out at US-62 and NW Deyo Mission Rd. According to...
LPD looks to identify two suspects in ring of vehicle burglaries

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Lawton Police Department and Crime Stoppers of Southwest Oklahoma are currently searching for two suspects in connection to a ring of vehicle burglaries in Lawton, and they need your help!. According to Crime Stoppers of SW Oklahoma Facebook post, the suspects are accused of burglarizing vehicles...
UPDATE: Grassfire forces emergency officials to expand road closures

Update: Comanche County Emergency officials have expanded the road closures near the fire on US-62 and NW Deyo Mission Rd due to large amounts of heavy smoke in the area. According to the Comanche County Emergency Management PIO Amy Hawkins, Deyo Mission Rd. is now closed from US-62 to Lee Blvd. and NW Cache Rd. has now been closed between Deyo Mission Rd. and NW 112th St. Officials say they will not allow anyone in these areas.
“Egg-Flation” impacting local businesses

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) -The price of eggs has increased nationwide in recent months, to the point people are calling it egg-flation. Many people are experiencing the impact of the high prices of eggs. A local resident sent us their receipt of what they paid for eggs in 2018 which was...
