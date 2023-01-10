Read full article on original website
Related
kswo.com
Murder warrant served against Athena Brownfield caretaker
CYRIL, Okla. (KSWO) - Ivon Adams has been served with court documents referencing child homicide. UPDATE 5:39 p.m. Jan. 13, 2023: New details out of Arizona, after court documents revealed Ivon Adams, the second caregiver of Athena Brownfield, was arrested on an outstanding felony warrant from Oklahoma for murder in the first degree and child neglect.
kswo.com
Update: Heavy police presence at a creek reservoir in Grady Co
Update (1:45 p.m.): Law enforcement spent several hours searching the creek and wrapped up before 2 p.m., it is unclear if anything was found. Update: The Public Information Officer for OSBI has confirmed that they are searching for Athena at the reservoir. Authorities have been out at the creek for...
kswo.com
Reported power outage in Lawton
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The Public Service Company of Oklahoma is reporting close to 500 customers are without power in Lawton. According to the company’s outage map, the area North of Meadow Brook Drive between 38th street and 53rd street is being affected. PSO says the outage began at...
kswo.com
RECAP: the search for Athena Brownfield
CYRIL, Okla. (KSWO) - The community has been swirling with worry for 4-year-old Athena Brownfield, who was reported missing on Tuesday. 7News recapped search efforts over the last few days. OSBI officials say the investigation kicked off Tuesday, January 10 when a postal worker contacted Cyril police after locating Athena...
kswo.com
Comanche Academy teacher honored in surprise ceremony
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The Comanche Academy held a surprise ceremony to honor their language and cultural teacher on Thursday. Gail Burgess, language and culture curriculum specialist for Comanche Academy, was celebrated as she graduated with her Master’s degree in Indigenous Peoples law from the University of Oklahoma. The...
This Small Town in Oklahoma is the Watermelon Capital of the World
There's a small town in Oklahoma that's known as the watermelon capital of the world. If you've spent any time in the Sooner State or know your watermelons, you're familiar with this place and its EPIC MELONS!. It's been said that you can't find a better watermelon anywhere else and...
kswo.com
UPDATE: Officials contain grassfire on US-62 and Deyo Mission Rd.
UPDATE: According to Comanche County Emergency Director Clint Langford, the fire is officially contained at this time, but firefighters are working to mop up hot spots. Traffic has currently been reopened at US-62 and Deyo Mission Rd; however, due to large amounts of smoke in the area, officials would like to continue keeping traffic at a minimum.
kswo.com
Furry Friend Friday: German Shepard mix
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) -It’s Furry Friend Friday, so 7News visited with Roy Rodrick, the Lawton Animal Welfare Superintendent, to visit this week’s adoptable pet. Rodrick introduced the 7News team to Roxy a 2-year-old, German Shepard mix. She is fixed and will be microchipped when adopted. Roxy is friendly, loves people, and had no hesitations in saying hi to 7News employees behind the scenes!
kswo.com
PSO to begin update of Elgin streetlights
ELGIN, Okla. (KSWO) - The Public Service Company of Oklahoma is continuing to bring better and brighter lights to the streets of southwest Oklahoma. The company is still working to finish new lights here in Lawton but is working to also bring the new technology to the City of Elgin.
OSBI Issues Statement On Arrests Connected To Disappearance Of 4-Year-Old Girl
The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation (OSBI) issued a statement regarding the suspect arrested in connection to the disappearance of a four-year-old girl from Cyril. The male suspect in the disappearance of Athena Brownfield, 4, is facing a murder count in Oklahoma. Ivon Adams (3/12/1986) is awaiting extradition to Oklahoma...
kswo.com
Hands-on learning at Lawton Virtual Academy
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Students attending Lawton Virtual Academy were able to meet in-person, and get some hands-on experience on Friday. Kids in kindergarten through second grade have been learning about building engineering. Students were tasked to turn PVC pipe and a sheet into a shelter. Next, they dropped objects...
kswo.com
Athena Brownfield caregiver arrested on child neglect charges
CYRIL, Okla. (KSWO) - The primary caregiver of a missing 4-year-old has been arrested for child neglect, according to the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation. Alysia Adams, 31, was booked into the Caddo County Jail around 4 p.m. Thursday, according to online jail records. OSBI says she is being charged with two counts of child neglect, one for each of the children under her care.
kswo.com
Cyril police chief speaks on missing 4-year-old Athena Brownfield
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Cyril Chief of Police Garrett Raney said Tuesday afternoon that he got a call from the postal carrier stating there was a 5-year-old girl wandering around. He did not think the case was as serious. “First thing that goes through my mind, is you know kid...
kswo.com
LPD: One person hospitalized after Friday morning incident
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Lawton Police Department and emergency medical crews responded to an alleged stabbing in Lawton early Friday morning. According to Lawton Police Department PIO Chris Blessing, officers were called to the 700 block of SW Sedalia Ave. for a disturbance which occurred a little after 8 a.m. on Friday.
kswo.com
County employees help to save pets during rapidly spreading grassfire
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - An outside fire forced part of Cache Road near US Highway 62 in Comanche County to be shut down around 10 a.m. on Thursday at US-62 and NW Deyo Mission Road. According to our photographer on the scene, Comanche County District 3 employees used a road...
Police Looking for Alleged Shapeshifter in Lawton, Oklahoma
The Lawton Police Department needs your help in locating a man, not a Smurf, who used a stolen credit card to purchase over $10,000 of merchandise in Lawton, Oklahoma. Crime Stoppers of Southwest Oklahoma posted a picture on its Facebook page asking for the public to help identify the man in the photo who is accused of stealing a credit card and going on a $10,000 shopping spree. But the photo they posted caused the man to have an... altered skin stone giving him the appearance of a real life Smurf, which they poked at in the post.
kswo.com
LFD forced to shut down Cache as outside fire spreads
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Officials have shut down Cache rd. near US-62, as multiple fire departments battle an outside fire on the west side of Lawton. Firefighters responded to the call a little before 10 a.m. after a fire broke out at US-62 and NW Deyo Mission Rd. According to...
kswo.com
LPD looks to identify two suspects in ring of vehicle burglaries
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Lawton Police Department and Crime Stoppers of Southwest Oklahoma are currently searching for two suspects in connection to a ring of vehicle burglaries in Lawton, and they need your help!. According to Crime Stoppers of SW Oklahoma Facebook post, the suspects are accused of burglarizing vehicles...
kswo.com
UPDATE: Grassfire forces emergency officials to expand road closures
Update: Comanche County Emergency officials have expanded the road closures near the fire on US-62 and NW Deyo Mission Rd due to large amounts of heavy smoke in the area. According to the Comanche County Emergency Management PIO Amy Hawkins, Deyo Mission Rd. is now closed from US-62 to Lee Blvd. and NW Cache Rd. has now been closed between Deyo Mission Rd. and NW 112th St. Officials say they will not allow anyone in these areas.
kswo.com
“Egg-Flation” impacting local businesses
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) -The price of eggs has increased nationwide in recent months, to the point people are calling it egg-flation. Many people are experiencing the impact of the high prices of eggs. A local resident sent us their receipt of what they paid for eggs in 2018 which was...
Comments / 0