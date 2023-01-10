Read full article on original website
Lovin it
4d ago
61 and 53 year old??? Wth? Grow up and be happy the girls involved in sports. You adults just set the perfect example where your kids are heading.
Reply
3
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Suspect involved in violent Mililani burglary charged
A suspect has been charged in connection to a burglary in a Mililani home that left an elderly woman hospitalized.
hawaiinewsnow.com
Loved ones gather to celebrate life of late BYU football player killed in Kailua construction accident
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Family and friends gathered Saturday morning at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints in Kailua to remember the Kailua High graduate killed in a construction accident last month. Sione Veikoso was 22-years-old and a member of the BYU Football team who was home for...
Defense attorney asks for mistrial in North Shore murder case
The attorney for accused murderer Stephen Brown asked the judge to declare a mistrial on Thursday, saying an HPD officer's emotional testimony went too far.
Man released after arrest related to HNL airport stabbing
Officials are continuing to investigate a stabbing that occurred at the Honolulu airport on Monday, Jan. 9.
Accident investigation in Wahiawa closes Kaukonohua Road
The Honolulu Police Department has closed Kaukonohua Road in both directions at Wilikina Drive and Kamananui due to Motor Vehicle Accident Investigation.
hawaiinewsnow.com
2 high-profile attorneys for alleged crime boss Mike Miske could be disqualified from murder case
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A high-profile attorney representing alleged crime boss Mike Miske has asked to withdraw from a case that accuses the Honolulu businessman of murder, kidnapping, racketeering and other crimes. In a filing Friday morning, Tommy Otake referred to a superseding indictment filed last month that added two counts...
KITV.com
Honolulu Police shut down King and River Street
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Honolulu Police are on scene in Chinatown for an apparent reckless endangering case. As of 8:50 p.m. Friday, the area of North King Street and River Street are currently closed due to an active investigation.
Emotional testimony in North Shore murder trial
Emotional testimony on Tuesday, Jan. 10 in the trial of Stephen Brown, who is accused of killing a North Shore woman and kidnapping her eight-year-old daughter. A Honolulu Police Officer broke down in tears as he described the scene.
Violent burglary in Mililani leaves elderly woman hospitalized
Honolulu police said around 10:05 p.m. Monday, Jan. 9, a 32-year-old man broke into a Mililani home. That's when residents saw their neighbor become a victim of a brutal burglary.
hawaiinewsnow.com
CrimeStoppers needs volunteers to help answer tip line calls
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - For more than 40 years, volunteers at Honolulu CrimeStoppers have helped catch criminals thanks to the public’s help. Now the nonprofit organization is looking for more people to answer the call to serve the community. Calls to the tip line come into a small office in...
Police investigation in Chinatown, roads now open
According to the Honolulu Police Department, King Street and River Street were closed due to a police investigation.
hawaiinewsnow.com
Intruder captured after allegedly attacking 77-year-old in her home
Meanwhile, more than two-thirds of all campuses across the state have not been trained for active shooter scenarios. Kakaako shoppers, businesses grapple with traffic ‘madness’ as road repairs continue. Updated: 8 hours ago. |. “No matter where you go ... you’re gonna run into some sort of traffic."...
Gruesome details laid out in 2017 North Shore murder
Prosecutors laid out the gruesome details of the murder of a North Shore woman and the kidnapping of her eight-year-old daughter. Opening statements were held for the trial of Stephen Brown.
Death Penalty Phase Begins For Hawaii Prisoner In Arizona
FLORENCE, Arizona — A Hawaii prison inmate facing the death penalty in Arizona was described by his lawyer Tuesday as a talented artist who suffered from an extremely traumatic childhood, including an accident that left him horribly burned. Defense lawyer Jack Early also told an Arizona jury that convicted...
hawaiinewsnow.com
In push to diversify, the FBI in Honolulu seeks to recruit more women to its ranks
Homeowners say their makeshift fences are meant to protect vegetation to stop beach erosion. The commission also concluded that the Victory Calls 2022 PAC made $39,000 in excess contributions to Cayetano’s campaign. Lifeguards make 40 rescues on north, west shores as dangerous surf rolls in. Updated: 5 hours ago.
Attempted murder case in Maili following large brawl
On Sunday, Jan. 8 around 3:24 a.m., the Honolulu Police Department responded to an alleged attempted murder case in Maili.
Chinatown block party shuts down S. Beretania St.
The Lunar New Year is fast approaching. On Jan. 22, we enter the year of the rabbit. With that comes celebrations and road closures.
hawaiinewsnow.com
Suspect arrested following stabbing at Honolulu airport rental car facility
Traffic stop of Larry Ellison on the island he owns shows no one ‘above the law’. Body camera video obtained by Hawaii News Now shows Ellison in his orange corvette on Manele Road. Hawaii News Now - First Alert Meteorologist Jen Robbins. Updated: 8 hours ago. |. Top stories...
Echoes of the Past: Held In Honolulu Lynching
Echoes of the Past is a collection of historical articles curated from The Virginian Review and other publications archived since 1914. You may be exposed to content that you find offensive or objectionable. For historical purposes and accuracy, articles are reprinted in their original, unedited form, and do not reflect the opinions and beliefs of the publisher. January 11, 1932 91 Years Ago Held In Honolulu Lynching Following the kidnapping and lynching of Joseph Kahahawai, a Hawaiian who was out on bail awaiting a second trial for an alleged attack on Mrs. Thalia Massie, Mrs. Granville Fortescue(inset photo below), a wife of Major Fortescue, of New...
Waikiki roads closed due to structure fire
According to the Honolulu Police Department, Kalia Road and Lewers Street is closed due to a structure fire.
Comments / 7