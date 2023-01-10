ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Athens, AL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WAFF

IMAGES: Decatur location of Big Bob Gibson restaurant catches fire

DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - On Friday night the Big Bob Gibson Bar-B-Q restaurant located on Danville Road had a pit room fire. “Everyone is safe! We are thankful for the swift action of our staff and local fire department for containing the fire so quickly! We appreciate all the calls, messages and texts from all of our customers, friends and family,” the post read.
DECATUR, AL
WHNT-TV

Emergency Missing Child Alert issued for Limestone County Teen

The Limestone County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help locating a teenager who went missing from Athens on Friday. Emergency Missing Child Alert issued for Limestone …. The Limestone County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help locating a teenager who went missing from Athens...
LIMESTONE COUNTY, AL
WAFF

Clean-up underway at Jay Landings after EF-1 tornado

DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - Saturday marks 3 days since an EF-1 tornado tore through Decatur leaving a trail of destruction in its wake. Particularly right here at Jay Landings, right off of Highway 20. Now clean-up is underway and people like Scott Brown are left with destroyed RVs. “What we’re...
DECATUR, AL
Franklin County Times

Couple continues annual Christmas jail ministry

Phil Campbell resident Jocelynn Edmonds has an unusual-to-most Christmas tradition: Each year, she spends a portion of the day at the Franklin County Detention Center in ministry to those incarcerated there. “This was my 10th year to go,” explained Edmonds. Eleven years ago, she spent Christmas in jail but not...
PHIL CAMPBELL, AL
WAFF

Athens PD searching for burglary suspect

ATHENS, Ala. (WAFF) - The Athens Police Department is searching for a man who allegedly burglarized a worksite on Dec. 31. According to a Facebook post by the police department, the burglary happened at Old Black Bear’s worksite on Marion Street. If you have any information about this incident,...
ATHENS, AL
WAFF

3M announces plans for Brookhaven, Voluntary Cleanup Program proposal

DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - It has been almost three years since the chemical company 3M purchased Brookhaven Middle School to settle a potential lawsuit. In July 2019, 3M revealed that it had been releasing toxic chemicals into the Tennessee River against EPA guidelines. This led to the company testing three former Decatur landfills for PFOA and PFOS chemicals. One of the landfills tested was Brookhaven Middle School.
DECATUR, AL
WAFF

K-6 elementary school to be built in Madison County

MADISON Co., Ala. (WAFF) - The Madison County Board of Education approved the proposed plan that includes constructing a new K-6 elementary school on McKee Road in Toney. Madison County Board of Education District 4 board member, Heath Jones, released the following statement:. “I am extremely grateful to my colleagues...
MADISON COUNTY, AL
WAFF

Portion of Madison Street to close for utility work

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - All lanes of Madison Street from Southside Square to Gates Avenue will close temporarily starting Jan. 16. The closure will be at 4:30 a.m. on Jan. 16 and last until 4 p.m. on Jan. 22. The closure is for crews to perform utility work for the new city hall building.
HUNTSVILLE, AL
WHNT-TV

Dekalb County Swears in New District Attorney

For the first time in seventy years voters in DeKalb County elected a new district attorney during the Republican primary. For the first time in seventy years voters in DeKalb County elected a new district attorney during the Republican primary. One Dead After Accident in Marshall County. According to the...
HUNTSVILLE, AL
WAFF

Lawrence County residents band together to clean up storm damage

MOULTON, Ala. (WAFF) - Strong wind and quick storms decimated properties on County Road 177 in Moulton. Local farmer Larry Louallen said it was something he had never seen before. “It was like a big wind,” Louallen said. “The temperature just dropped drastically. Then the wind just picked up. Couldn’t...
MOULTON, AL
WHNT-TV

New Sheriffs Take Office Next Week

Both Lauderdale and Colbert Counties will have new sheriffs next week. Both Lauderdale and Colbert Counties will have new sheriffs next week. Priceville authorities have confirmed the man accused of dousing a woman with gasoline and setting her on fire has been captured. Assessing Storm Damage in Morgan County —...
HUNTSVILLE, AL
WAFF

Decatur Westgate Garden Apartments tenants left waiting for updates

DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - People living in a housing project say the Decatur Housing Authority is still putting them last. In 2020, Westgate Apartments was at the center of a three-year federal investigation. The Department of Housing and Urban Development determined DHA discriminated against black residents who were left on...
DECATUR, AL
WAFF

Moulton motel has roof ripped apart

Lawrence County residents band together to clean up storm damage. Lawrence County residents band together to clean up storm damage. 10 YEARS LATER: Alonzo McGhee's murder unsolved but not cold. Updated: 6 hours ago. 10 YEARS LATER: Alonzo McGhee's murder unsolved but not cold. 10 YEARS LATER: Lt. Col. Alonzo...
MOULTON, AL

Comments / 0

Community Policy