DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - On Friday night the Big Bob Gibson Bar-B-Q restaurant located on Danville Road had a pit room fire. “Everyone is safe! We are thankful for the swift action of our staff and local fire department for containing the fire so quickly! We appreciate all the calls, messages and texts from all of our customers, friends and family,” the post read.

DECATUR, AL ・ 1 DAY AGO