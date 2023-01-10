Read full article on original website
themadisonrecord.com
NEIGHBORS: Limestone resident took cover in closet; many in county lost power
When trees and power lines started falling during strong winds Thursday morning, John Evans thought it was a tornado and hunkered down in a closet in the middle of his house in Limestone County. “My girlfriend and I were up in the bedroom, and we were looking outside at the...
WAFF
IMAGES: Decatur location of Big Bob Gibson restaurant catches fire
DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - On Friday night the Big Bob Gibson Bar-B-Q restaurant located on Danville Road had a pit room fire. “Everyone is safe! We are thankful for the swift action of our staff and local fire department for containing the fire so quickly! We appreciate all the calls, messages and texts from all of our customers, friends and family,” the post read.
WHNT-TV
Emergency Missing Child Alert issued for Limestone County Teen
The Limestone County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help locating a teenager who went missing from Athens on Friday. Emergency Missing Child Alert issued for Limestone …. The Limestone County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help locating a teenager who went missing from Athens...
WAFF
Clean-up underway at Jay Landings after EF-1 tornado
DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - Saturday marks 3 days since an EF-1 tornado tore through Decatur leaving a trail of destruction in its wake. Particularly right here at Jay Landings, right off of Highway 20. Now clean-up is underway and people like Scott Brown are left with destroyed RVs. “What we’re...
Franklin County Times
Couple continues annual Christmas jail ministry
Phil Campbell resident Jocelynn Edmonds has an unusual-to-most Christmas tradition: Each year, she spends a portion of the day at the Franklin County Detention Center in ministry to those incarcerated there. “This was my 10th year to go,” explained Edmonds. Eleven years ago, she spent Christmas in jail but not...
Retiring Lauderdale County Sheriff looks back on half-century career
Lauderdale County Sheriff Rick Singleton will officially retire next week after more than 50 years in law enforcement.
Reward offered for return of device found on road in Limestone County
TANNER, Ala. — A bright yellow box picked up from the road in Limestone County is a point of conversation and concern in the area. A post made on Reddit quickly gained traction as rumors floated about what was in the box marked "radioactive". According to Building & Earth...
WAFF
Athens PD searching for burglary suspect
ATHENS, Ala. (WAFF) - The Athens Police Department is searching for a man who allegedly burglarized a worksite on Dec. 31. According to a Facebook post by the police department, the burglary happened at Old Black Bear’s worksite on Marion Street. If you have any information about this incident,...
WAFF
3M announces plans for Brookhaven, Voluntary Cleanup Program proposal
DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - It has been almost three years since the chemical company 3M purchased Brookhaven Middle School to settle a potential lawsuit. In July 2019, 3M revealed that it had been releasing toxic chemicals into the Tennessee River against EPA guidelines. This led to the company testing three former Decatur landfills for PFOA and PFOS chemicals. One of the landfills tested was Brookhaven Middle School.
WAFF
K-6 elementary school to be built in Madison County
MADISON Co., Ala. (WAFF) - The Madison County Board of Education approved the proposed plan that includes constructing a new K-6 elementary school on McKee Road in Toney. Madison County Board of Education District 4 board member, Heath Jones, released the following statement:. “I am extremely grateful to my colleagues...
Alabama severe weather: Injuries, structure damage, entrapments reported
There have been several tornado warnings issued for Alabama as of 8:15 a.m. The Morgan County Sheriff’s Office stated in a Facebook post that damage and injuries have been reported along Alabama 20 in Decatur, in addition to downed power lines and trees. Traffic is being diverted to Beltline and 6th Avenue. Drivers are being asked to avoid the area.
Big Bob Gibson Bar-B-Q catches fire in Decatur, closed this weekend
Big Bob Gibson's Bar-B-Q caught fire in Decatur Friday night — marking the second blaze at a Gibson's location in a year.
WAFF
Portion of Madison Street to close for utility work
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - All lanes of Madison Street from Southside Square to Gates Avenue will close temporarily starting Jan. 16. The closure will be at 4:30 a.m. on Jan. 16 and last until 4 p.m. on Jan. 22. The closure is for crews to perform utility work for the new city hall building.
WHNT-TV
Dekalb County Swears in New District Attorney
For the first time in seventy years voters in DeKalb County elected a new district attorney during the Republican primary. For the first time in seventy years voters in DeKalb County elected a new district attorney during the Republican primary. One Dead After Accident in Marshall County. According to the...
WAFF
Lawrence County residents band together to clean up storm damage
MOULTON, Ala. (WAFF) - Strong wind and quick storms decimated properties on County Road 177 in Moulton. Local farmer Larry Louallen said it was something he had never seen before. “It was like a big wind,” Louallen said. “The temperature just dropped drastically. Then the wind just picked up. Couldn’t...
Blood donors wanted after tornadoes strike parts of North Alabama
The non-profit community blood center says the storms caused blood drives and centers to close on Thursday in affected areas, which directly impacted the blood supply.
WHNT-TV
New Sheriffs Take Office Next Week
Both Lauderdale and Colbert Counties will have new sheriffs next week. Both Lauderdale and Colbert Counties will have new sheriffs next week. Priceville authorities have confirmed the man accused of dousing a woman with gasoline and setting her on fire has been captured. Assessing Storm Damage in Morgan County —...
Albertville man dead after possible medical event leads to crash
The Marshall County Coroner's Office says one is dead after a motor vehicle accident that may have been caused by a medical event.
WAFF
Decatur Westgate Garden Apartments tenants left waiting for updates
DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - People living in a housing project say the Decatur Housing Authority is still putting them last. In 2020, Westgate Apartments was at the center of a three-year federal investigation. The Department of Housing and Urban Development determined DHA discriminated against black residents who were left on...
WAFF
Moulton motel has roof ripped apart
Moulton motel has roof ripped apart
